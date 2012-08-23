(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- In recent months, regulators and other authorities have censored the
HSBC group for alleged control failings, notably with regard to U.S.
anti-money laundering standards. In our view, these issues may carry some
specific negative rating implications for HSBC, including its Asia-Pacific
entities.
-- We are affirming our ratings on HSBC Holdings PLC, the group's rated
intermediate holding companies, and ratings on most of the group's
subsidiaries.
-- We are revising to negative from stable our outlook on the long-term
rating on HSBC Holdings PLC, as well as on the rated intermediate holding
companies, and the group's "core" and "highly strategic" subsidiaries, except
for The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HBAP) and its subsidiaries.
-- With the exception of HSBC Insurance (Asia), we are also affirming the
ratings on the Asia-Pacific entities. The outlooks are stable.
-- The outlook on HBAP and most of its rated subsidiaries remains stable,
reflecting our view that we would not expect to lower the ratings on these
entities if the group credit profile were lowered by a notch to 'a+'.
-- The ratings on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. remain on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed the
ratings on all but one of the Asia-Pacific entities of the HSBC group (see
ratings list below). The outlooks are stable.
At the same time, we kept our 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty
credit rating and insurer financial strength rating and our 'cnAAA' long-term
Greater China scale credit rating on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. on CreditWatch
with negative implications, where they had been placed on March 8, 2012.
The HSBC entities in the Asia-Pacific region are owned by Hongkong and
Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HBAP). The affirmations and CreditWatch updates
follow recent affirmations and outlooks revisions on the HSBC group entities
outside Asia-Pacific earlier today.
"We believe the recent regulatory issues for HSBC may have specific rating
implications for the group and group entities. These events suggest to us that
the effectiveness of HSBC's controls may be in doubt," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Giles Edwards.
Our view factors in HSBC's "strong" risk position, as our criteria define the
term. Standard & Poor's acknowledges that the group is complex--reflecting its
size, global spread, the multitude of subsidiaries, and the existence of a
meaningful investment banking operation. Nevertheless, we consider these
factors to be offset by the strong legal entity and functional controls that
the group imposes, its somewhat more cautious risk appetite than peers, and
the high diversity of the group's risk exposures.
"Apparent anti-monetary failures may reflect not only entity-level failings
but a potential failure of the group's enterprise risk management and culture.
These failures may have prevented the escalation of known issues to group
senior management, inhibited knowledge-sharing and coordination among group
affiliates, and may have prioritized cost management over control
effectiveness," said Mr. Edwards.
Management appears to have made some progress over the past 18 months in
correcting the underlying problems, in our view. However, we note that some of
these changes are recent, meaning that their effectiveness is so far
relatively unproven, or, like the key initiative to implement compliance
standards globally, appear set to remain a work in progress for some time.
The negative outlook relates directly to the ratings on HSBC Holdings and most
of the "core" and "highly strategic" subsidiaries, as our criteria define
these terms. However, the implications for the ratings on HBAP and its
subsidiaries are different as the systemic support from the Hong Kong
(AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) government comes into the picture.
"In our view, HBAP has "high" systemic importance, the Hong Kong government is
"highly supportive" of its banking system, and HBAP would be "highly likely"
to receive support from the government," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Ryan Tsang.
Mr. Tsang added: "This approach further reflects our view that HBAP is subject
to strong regulatory oversight by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and, while
it does have some exposure to other parts of the group, we consider this
controlled. Overall, this assessment supports the existing 'AA-' rating on
HBAP. The stable outlook also reflects our view that there is no meaningful
pressure on HBAP's stand-alone credit profile or our view of its systemic
importance."
The stable outlook on the ratings on the majority of HBAP's subsidiaries
reflects our view that if the Hong Kong government provided extraordinary
support to HBAP, HBAP would likely be allowed to pass this down to its
subsidiaries, all of which are located in Asia-Pacific.
"We think it is unlikely that the Hong Kong government would provide support
to the wider HSBC group beyond the HBAP sub-group of companies. We would
reassess our view on potential government support to HBAP if there were any
significant change in HBAP's business operations or its current structure,"
said Mr. Tsang.
The negative outlook on HSBC reflects our view that we could lower the group
credit profile (GCP), and so the ratings on HSBC Holdings and certain other
HSBC subsidiaries, if we consider that the group's risk management
enhancements are materially delayed or falling short in enabling group
executives to manage this complex group effectively, or if material new
problems emerge. This is because these factors could lead us to reassess our
view of the group's risk position as "adequate", instead of "strong". We could
also lower the GCP and ratings if the group's reputation, revenue-generating
capability, and profitability come under pressure, whether from regulatory
intervention or client dissatisfaction.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
HSBC Holdings PLC
HSBC USA Inc.
HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) S.A.
HSBC Holdings Luxembourg S.A.
HSBC Bank Bermuda Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
HSBC Bank Canada
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) S.A.
HSBC Private Bank (Monaco) S.A.
HSBC Private Bank (C.I.) Ltd
HSBC France
HSBC Bank USA N.A.
HSBC Bank PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+
HSBC Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/cnA-1+
Taiwanese Rating Scale twAAA/Stable/
twA-1+
HSBC Bank Australia Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
HSBC Finance Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1
HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/--
Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/Watch Neg/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/--
HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/--
HSBC Life (International) Ltd.
Hang Seng Insurance Co. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/--
Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/--
Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd.
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/cnA-1+
N.B.--This does not include all ratings affected.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)