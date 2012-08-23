(The following statement was released by the rating agency) -- In recent months, regulators and other authorities have censored the HSBC group for alleged control failings, notably with regard to U.S. anti-money laundering standards. In our view, these issues may carry some specific negative rating implications for HSBC, including its Asia-Pacific entities. -- We are affirming our ratings on HSBC Holdings PLC, the group's rated intermediate holding companies, and ratings on most of the group's subsidiaries. -- We are revising to negative from stable our outlook on the long-term rating on HSBC Holdings PLC, as well as on the rated intermediate holding companies, and the group's "core" and "highly strategic" subsidiaries, except for The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HBAP) and its subsidiaries. -- With the exception of HSBC Insurance (Asia), we are also affirming the ratings on the Asia-Pacific entities. The outlooks are stable. -- The outlook on HBAP and most of its rated subsidiaries remains stable, reflecting our view that we would not expect to lower the ratings on these entities if the group credit profile were lowered by a notch to 'a+'. -- The ratings on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. remain on CreditWatch with negative implications. Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed the ratings on all but one of the Asia-Pacific entities of the HSBC group (see ratings list below). The outlooks are stable. At the same time, we kept our 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating and our 'cnAAA' long-term Greater China scale credit rating on HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed on March 8, 2012. The HSBC entities in the Asia-Pacific region are owned by Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HBAP). The affirmations and CreditWatch updates follow recent affirmations and outlooks revisions on the HSBC group entities outside Asia-Pacific earlier today. "We believe the recent regulatory issues for HSBC may have specific rating implications for the group and group entities. These events suggest to us that the effectiveness of HSBC's controls may be in doubt," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Giles Edwards. Our view factors in HSBC's "strong" risk position, as our criteria define the term. Standard & Poor's acknowledges that the group is complex--reflecting its size, global spread, the multitude of subsidiaries, and the existence of a meaningful investment banking operation. Nevertheless, we consider these factors to be offset by the strong legal entity and functional controls that the group imposes, its somewhat more cautious risk appetite than peers, and the high diversity of the group's risk exposures. "Apparent anti-monetary failures may reflect not only entity-level failings but a potential failure of the group's enterprise risk management and culture. These failures may have prevented the escalation of known issues to group senior management, inhibited knowledge-sharing and coordination among group affiliates, and may have prioritized cost management over control effectiveness," said Mr. Edwards. Management appears to have made some progress over the past 18 months in correcting the underlying problems, in our view. However, we note that some of these changes are recent, meaning that their effectiveness is so far relatively unproven, or, like the key initiative to implement compliance standards globally, appear set to remain a work in progress for some time. The negative outlook relates directly to the ratings on HSBC Holdings and most of the "core" and "highly strategic" subsidiaries, as our criteria define these terms. However, the implications for the ratings on HBAP and its subsidiaries are different as the systemic support from the Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) government comes into the picture. "In our view, HBAP has "high" systemic importance, the Hong Kong government is "highly supportive" of its banking system, and HBAP would be "highly likely" to receive support from the government," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang. Mr. Tsang added: "This approach further reflects our view that HBAP is subject to strong regulatory oversight by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and, while it does have some exposure to other parts of the group, we consider this controlled. Overall, this assessment supports the existing 'AA-' rating on HBAP. The stable outlook also reflects our view that there is no meaningful pressure on HBAP's stand-alone credit profile or our view of its systemic importance." The stable outlook on the ratings on the majority of HBAP's subsidiaries reflects our view that if the Hong Kong government provided extraordinary support to HBAP, HBAP would likely be allowed to pass this down to its subsidiaries, all of which are located in Asia-Pacific. "We think it is unlikely that the Hong Kong government would provide support to the wider HSBC group beyond the HBAP sub-group of companies. We would reassess our view on potential government support to HBAP if there were any significant change in HBAP's business operations or its current structure," said Mr. Tsang. The negative outlook on HSBC reflects our view that we could lower the group credit profile (GCP), and so the ratings on HSBC Holdings and certain other HSBC subsidiaries, if we consider that the group's risk management enhancements are materially delayed or falling short in enabling group executives to manage this complex group effectively, or if material new problems emerge. This is because these factors could lead us to reassess our view of the group's risk position as "adequate", instead of "strong". We could also lower the GCP and ratings if the group's reputation, revenue-generating capability, and profitability come under pressure, whether from regulatory intervention or client dissatisfaction. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Industry Report Card: Exceptional Items Are Becoming A Recurring Theme For U.K. Banks, Aug. 16, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: How Heavily Are Management And Governance Issues Weighing On U.K. Bank Ratings?, July 11, 2012 -- The Five Key Risks For European Banks, April 11, 2012 -- HSBC And Core Operating Subsidiaries Ratings Lowered On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, Nov. 29, 2011 RATINGS LIST Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC USA Inc. HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) S.A. HSBC Holdings Luxembourg S.A. HSBC Bank Bermuda Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1 HSBC Bank Canada HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) S.A. HSBC Private Bank (Monaco) S.A. HSBC Private Bank (C.I.) Ltd HSBC France HSBC Bank USA N.A. HSBC Bank PLC Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+ HSBC Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1 Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/cnA-1+ Taiwanese Rating Scale twAAA/Stable/ twA-1+ HSBC Bank Australia Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ HSBC Finance Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/Watch Neg/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/-- HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- HSBC Life (International) Ltd. Hang Seng Insurance Co. Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency AA-/Stable/-- Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency AA-/Stable/-- Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. Hang Seng Bank Limited Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/cnA-1+ N.B.--This does not include all ratings affected. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)