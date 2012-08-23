Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Gloucester County, Virginia: --$7.75 million lease revenue refunding bonds, series 2006, affirmed at 'A+;' --Implied general obligation (GO) rating, affirmed at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are limited obligations of the Economic Development Authority (the EDA) of Gloucester County, VA and are payable from lease rental payments from Gloucester County to the trustee (as assigned by the EDA), subject to an annual appropriation by the county board of supervisors. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION: The county continues to operate with a structurally balanced budget, record positive operations annually, and maintain ample reserve levels. LIMITED ECONOMY: The county's economic base is limited, serving largely as a bedroom community for commuters to Newport News and Norfolk. AFFORDABLE DEBT RATIOS: Fitch expects the debt burden to remain low due to limited capital needs coupled with pay-as-you-go capital funding. The county's limited debt burden is inclusive of utility fund debt as the fund is not self-supporting. APPROPRIATION RISK AND ESSENTIAL ASSETS: The 'A+' rating on the lease revenue bonds reflects the county's GO credit characteristics as well as the essentiality of the leased assets and adequate legal provisions. CREDIT PROFILE PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT Gloucester County continues to maintain a sound financial profile and reserves well above policy minimum. As expected, the county recorded a $1.6 million net operating surplus after transfers that improved the unreserved fund balance to $14.3 million or 29% of spending at fiscal year-end 2010. The favorable results stem from operating expenditures that totaled $2.2 million below the budget. Fitch notes a history of conservative budgeting and actual results that fare better than budget projections. Positive operations continued in fiscal 2011 with a $1.5 million net operating surplus after transfers which increased the unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned, and committed) to $15.7 million or an ample 31.8% of spending and transfers out. The county under spent the budget by $1.7 million while revenues came in $653,050 over budget, which was somewhat offset by a $500,000 unbudgeted transfer to support the utility fund. Despite a 37% increase in water rates, the utility system continues to experience shortfalls. POSITIVE OPERATING RESULTS ANTICIPATED FOR FISCAL 2012 The fiscal 2012 budget was adopted with no tax rate increase and a modest $309,000 (1% of budgeted spending) general fund balance appropriation. Preliminary year end results show a $2 million to $3 million operating surplus that will be used to strengthen the county's already ample reserves. The real estate and personal property tax rate were increased during fiscal 2012, which accounts for the operating surplus. BALANCED FISCAL 2013 BUDGET The fiscal 2013 budget is balanced with modest increases to the real estate and personal property tax rates. Cumulatively, the real estate and property tax increases are expected to produce an additional $4.4 million in revenue, which will be used to fund employee salary increases, critical capital needs, new debt service requirements, and other necessary costs. Despite the tax increases, the total tax rate remains competitive with neighboring counties which is essential given property and real estate taxes account for over 65% of general fund revenues. The budget also includes a nominal $412,621 fund balance appropriation. Fitch expects the county to continue to maintain ample reserve levels based on historically conservative and prudent financial management. FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE Gloucester County has historically adopted a conservative approach to debt management. Fitch expects overall debt ratios, at 1.8% of market value and $2,038 per capita, will remain low in the foreseeable future given the county's limited additional borrowing plans. Debt service expenditures account for approximately 11% of spending but would be lower if not for the rapid repayment of outstanding debt (74% of principal is retired in 10 years). Fitch continues to note as a credit weakness the lack of a formal long-term capital improvement plan, as capital needs are reviewed and approved for funding annually based on priorities and affordability. BEDROOM COMMUNITY Gloucester County is located in the Hampton Roads region of southeastern Virginia, approximately 60 miles east of Richmond and 50 miles north of Norfolk. Local employment options are available in the service, retail, and governmental occupations and more than half of the county's labor force commutes to jobs in surrounding Newport News and Norfolk (GO bonds rated 'AA+', Outlook Stable by Fitch). However, capital investment in the county in fiscal 2012 was up substantially from fiscal 2011, from $18.1 million to $27.6 million, with over $10 million in non-residential development, including expansion and renovations of Food Lion, Rite Aid, and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital (the county's third largest employer). The unemployment rate (5.1% in May 2012) is consistently below the state and national average.