Overview
-- Dutch cable operator Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. has converted all shareholder
loans outstanding and accrued interest to common equity and completed its IPO.
-- Because we analytically treat shareholder loans as debt-like, the
conversion has lowered the company's adjusted debt leverage.
-- We are consequently raising our long-term rating to 'BB' from 'B+',
and all related issue ratings by two notches.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued majority
control by private equity sponsors and Ziggo's aggressive financial policy
targets.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on Ziggo Bond Co. B.V. (Ziggo), a Netherlands-based
leading cable operator, to 'BB' from 'B+', and all related issue ratings by
two notches. At the same time, all ratings were removed from CreditWatch,
where they had been placed with positive implications on March 7, 2012, on the
IPO announcement.
Rationale
We upgraded Ziggo because we expect a considerable improvement of Ziggo's
financial risk profile, given the favorable effects of the IPO-related
conversion of all shareholder loans into common equity. Also, we see increased
financial policy predictability arising from management's target of a net
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 3.5x, which we estimate would result in a
Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of about 3.8x.
Previously, our main adjustment to Ziggo's debt consisted of the addition of
shareholder loans of EUR2.281 billion (including accrued interest) to reported
financial debt. On a pro forma basis excluding those shareholder loans,
Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio was 4x, versus more than 6x
including them.
We have consequently revised our assessment of the group's financial risk
profile to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," as our criteria define these
terms.
For the next two years, we foresee robust free cash flow generation of EUR300
million-EUR350 million annually. However, we think that Ziggo will likely
distribute a large part of free cash flows to shareholders, which would result
in a Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio that would likely hover
at about 3.8x.
We assess the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory," reflecting its
highly attractive domestic market, solid track record, and the company's
strong and established competitive position in the Dutch pay-TV and fixed-line
markets, resulting in strong and consistent generation of free cash flows. We
think that Ziggo will continue to post industry-leading operating cash flow
(EBITDA minus fixed outlays) in the future, leveraging its wealthy and densely
populated service area as well as a state of the art fully EuroDOCSIS (Data
Over Cable Service Interface Specification) 3.0 hybrid fiber-coaxial network.
Ziggo's large domestic competitor Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) is
deploying other competing technologies such as VDSL (Very high speed digital
subscriber line) and fiber-to-the-home (FttH), which could slow revenue growth
prospects to the low single digits, from the mid-digits to the high digits of
the recent past. That said, Ziggo will likely retain a competitive edge for
some time, which could allow the company to possibly further gain market share
in a highly penetrated, but still somewhat growing, fixed broadband market.
Liquidity
We assess Ziggo's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, reflecting the
absence of debt amortization through 2016 and our expectation of consistently
robust discretionary cash flow generation, balanced by likely aggressive
shareholder distributions.
We compute a next 12 months' ratio of sources to uses of more than 1.3x on
Dec. 31, 2011. We expect sources of liquidity over the following 12 months to
include funds from operations of more than EUR600 million and a EUR50 million
undrawn committed facility maturing September 2014. We anticipate that uses of
liquidity over the next 12 months will include capital expenditures of about
EUR280 million and EUR220 million in paid dividends. Cash flows are not
seasonal,
as most customers pay monthly by direct debit. In addition, we anticipate
comfortable headroom under financial covenants in the foreseeable future.
Heavy senior debt maturities will come due in 2017-2018.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the EUR750 million senior secured notes issued by the
special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Ziggo Finance B.V (not rated) is 'BBB-', two
notches above our corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The issue rating reflects
the recovery rating assigned to special purpose vehicle (SPV) term loan E of
'1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders
in the event of a payment default.
The issue rating on the EUR1.2 billion senior notes is 'BB-', one notch below
our corporate credit rating on Ziggo. The recovery rating on these notes
remains a '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We
believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage after
a sustained period of operating underperformance. We have revised our year of
default to 2017 from 2015, given the conversion into equity of shareholder
loans that previously matured in 2015), triggered by an inability to refinance
senior secured debt facilities maturing in 2017.
We value the group on a going-concern basis, given Ziggo's resilient and
profitable utility-like cable TV operations in The Netherlands, its
satisfactory business risk profile, valuable cable network and customer base,
and high barriers to entry in the consolidated cable industry. At our current
simulated hypothetical point of default in 2017, we envisage EBITDA will have
declined to about EUR470 million, with a stressed enterprise value of about
EUR2.7
billion.
With regard to the pass-through transaction, although we have not assigned a
recovery rating to the senior secured notes, we believe that recovery
prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects
on the senior secured term loan E facility. We base this view on the
assignment of rights granted to noteholders under the SPV tranche facilities.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our belief that Ziggo will maintain its solid
market positions in the future, consistently generate robust free cash flows,
and will not deviate from its stated financial policy guidelines. We base the
ratings on our expectation that Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA will
remain below 4x, free cash flow to debt at about 10%, and EBITDA interest
cover higher than 4x.
Rating downside could occur in case of a more aggressive financial policy than
we expect. Rating upside seems remote at this stage, given the combination of
continued private equity sponsor control and our view of a related aggressive
financial policy, including management's target for debt leverage.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Ziggo Bond Co. B.V.
Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- B+/Watch Pos/--
Ziggo Finance B.V
Senior Secured BBB- BB/Watch Pos
Ziggo Bond Co. B.V.
Senior Secured BB- B/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 5 5
Torenspits B.V.
Senior Secured* BBB- BB/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 1 1
*Guaranteed by Amsterdamse Beheer en Consultingmaatschappij B.V.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)