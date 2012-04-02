Overview
-- U.S. utility services provider DTE Energy Center LLC (DTEEC) operates
under utility service agreements with Utility Assets LLC, an affiliate of
Daimler North America Corp. (DNAC), the guarantor for Utility Assets' payment
obligations to DTEEC under various contracts.
-- We recently raised the rating on DNAC and its parent Daimler AG to
'A-' from 'BBB+' and revised the outlook to stable from positive.
-- We are raising our rating on DTEEC's bonds to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and
revising the outlook to stable from positive to reflect the upgrade of DNAC
and the stability of the payments under the utility services agreements based
on our view that the project's operating risk profile is commensurate with the
A- category.
-- The stable outlook reflects that of the project's guarantor, DNAC.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its rating on DTE
Energy Center LLC's (DTEEC) $244 million senior secured bonds to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. At the same time, we revised the outlook to stable from positive.
Because Daimler North America Corp. (DNAC; A-/Stable/A-2) unconditionally
guarantees payment obligations to DTEEC, the current rating and outlook on
DTEEC reflect the current rating and outlook on DNAC.
Rationale
The 'A-' rating on DTEEC's $244 million ($214.2 million outstanding as of
Sept. 30, 2011) 7.46% senior secured bonds due April 30, 2024 is capped by
operating risk and constrained by the rating on DNAC.
DTEEC used bond proceeds to finance the purchase of a portfolio of utility
assets from DaimlerChrysler (now Chrysler). At the same time, DTEEC entered
into eight substantially similar utility services agreements (USA) with DNAC's
affiliate Utility Assets LLC, under which it provided utility support services
at certain DNAC factories. Utility Assets' facilities were in Toledo, Ohio;
Kokomo, Ind.; and Detroit, Sterling Heights, and Warren, Mich. DNAC created
Utility Assets to facilitate this transaction. Following the Chrysler
bankruptcy, Chrysler Group LLC assumed and assigned the USAs.
The rating on DNAC is a binding constraint on the rating on DTEEC's bonds. The
rating on DNAC's parent, Daimler AG (A-/Stable/A-2), indicates downward
potential for the corporate credit rating on Daimler (and for the ratings on
related subsidiaries). If our ratings on Daimler and DNAC go below 'A-', we
would cap our rating on DTEEC at this lower rating. The rating on DNAC is a
constraint because DTEEC is structured such that it relies on DNAC's
unconditional guarantee to honor all of Chrysler's payment obligations,
including those needed to service debt (whether or not the manufacturing
facilities are in operation).
The rating reflects the following risks:
-- The utility services assets present technical operating risk.
-- Labor arrangements with Chrysler may prove cumbersome. The utility
services personnel remain organized Chrysler employees, but work under the
supervision and direction of DTEEC's on-site manager. Chrysler administers any
disciplinary action required for these employees (except at Mack Engine Plant,
where they are employees of DTE Energy Center Operations, an affiliate of
DTEEC).
-- Any downgrade of DNAC would automatically result in a downgrade of
DTEEC.
The following strengths support the rating:
-- The utility services assets are integral and necessary parts of the
manufacturing operations.
-- The diversity of the systems at each plant moderates the technical
operations risk. There are 62 systems at eight plants. The demonstrated
operating history, the redundancy built into the systems, and the systems'
low-technology nature further reduce technical operations risk.
-- Each of the USAs has a favorable force majeure clause that
substantially mitigates that risk for the bondholders.
-- DTE Energy Services Inc. provides management and supervisory personnel
for DTEEC. The company is an experienced and well-proven provider of similar
services.
-- Debt-service coverage ratios are robust and relatively stable,
averaging 1.57x (by Standard & Poor's calculation) throughout the bond term.
DTEEC could continue to service its debt under reasonable sensitivity cases
with the help of the debt-service reserve.
-- There is a debt-service reserve in the amount of the next six months'
debt service and an additional liquidity reserve of $1.5 million to be used
for unexpected operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses, unexpected capital
expenditures, and debt service, if necessary.
-- Specified O&M costs are passed through to Chrysler, and there is no
commodity risk. Chrysler provides all electricity and gas at no cost to DTEEC.
Liquidity
Lenders benefit from a debt-service reserve that is sized to the greater of
the next six months' debt obligations or 50% of the next 12 months' debt
obligations. Additional liquidity exists in the form of a $1.5 million
liquidity reserve that must be replenished, if tapped, before the project can
make equity distributions.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects that of the project's guarantor, DNAC, and the
stability of payments under the USAs. DTEEC's rating is tied to DNAC's on the
downside, and is limited on the upside because of operational and other
counterparty risks. However, these risks are mitigated by the replaceability
of the operator and the diversity of the systems at each plant making it
commensurate with its current rating category. Significant operational failure
or O&M cost increases ranging from 10% to 20% that DTEEC does not pass through
to Chrysler could lead to a downgrade.
Ratings List
Rating Raised
DTE Energy Center LLC
To From
Senior Secured A-/Stable BBB+/Positive