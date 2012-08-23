Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the following Yorba Linda Water District, CA (YLWD) bonds: --$8.9 million water revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A. The proceeds will refund YLWD's 2003 water revenue certificates of participation (COPs) and pay costs of issuance. The bonds are tentatively scheduled to sell via negotiation the first week in September. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$46.2 million outstanding water revenue COPs at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The water revenue bonds and COPs are parity obligations secured by net water revenues after payment of operations and maintenance expenses. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diverse, Affluent Service Area: YLWD serves a suburban residential service area in Orange County, California. Median household income is strong at about 150% of the national level, while unemployment runs well below state and national averages. Sound Financial Profile: The district's financial performance has been healthy, but somewhat erratic. Debt service coverage (DSC) averaged a solid 1.9x all-in over the three fiscal years ended 2011. Liquidity was strong with 386 days cash and investments at the end of the fiscal year (FY). Significant Rate Increases: YLWD imposed a very large 41% rate increase in 2010 to restore financial margins after a steep decline in water sales and rise in imported water costs reduced coverage in 2009. Somewhat Greater Stability Expected: The board has approved rate increases of 1.5% to 2.5%, plus the pass through of imported water cost increases, for 2013 through 2015. The shift to a more formulaic rate structure with automatic adjustments for imported water costs is positive for credit quality. However, the rate structure remains highly volumetric, suggesting continued weather-related variability in coverage. Healthy Supply Position: The district gets about half its water supplies from local groundwater, which provides greater supply reliability and lower costs than the imported supplies that many Southern California utilities use. YLWD plans to make significant investments to support increased groundwater production over time. Manageable Debt Burden: The district's debt burden is slightly above the median for 'AA' rated utilities at $1,778 per customer and $510 per capita but is not an outlier in the rating category. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG SERVICE AREA The district's service area is a credit strength and could support a higher rating if financial performance were more consistent. The district is located in the northeastern portion of Orange County approximately 35 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, and 11 miles north of the Santa Ana, the county seat. The service area covers most of the city of Yorba Linda, as well as portions of Anaheim, Brea, and Placentia, and unincorporated county areas. The district provides water services to roughly 24,000 mostly residential customers. Residential customers account for more than 90% of total accounts and consume more than 70% of water provided. Once an agricultural community, the city of Yorba Linda (about 75,000 residents) has since transformed into a residential bedroom community of the greater Orange County and L.A. metropolitan area. Customer growth is expected to be modest as the district is close to full build-out. Unemployment was well below the national average at 5.3% in June 2012. GENERALLY SOUND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE The district's financial performance has been solid but somewhat erratic due to delays in passing on imported water cost increases to ratepayers. DSC fell below the 1.10x rate covenant minimum in 2009 as drought-related reductions in imported water supplies pushed sales volume down and costs higher. Coverage recovered to 2.1x in FY 2010 and 2.5x in FY 2011 due to more typical weather patterns and the large 2010 rate increase. Unaudited results for FY 2012 show similarly strong performance at 2.1x. The district's financial forecast shows DSC ranging from an adequate 1.5x in 2013 to a very strong 2.7x in 2017. The forecast appears reasonably conservative with water sales held below their long-term average; however, the rating is likely to come under downward pressure if coverage falls below the low end of forecast coverage for an extended period. YLWD's board has raised and restructured rates significantly in recent years. The 40% increase in 2010 helped dramatically improve performance in a short time period after the utility's weak results in 2009. Rates were also restructured to provide for the automatic pass-through of imported water cost increases, which should provide greater stability in future years. This very large rate increase was controversial, and the district has since attempted to impose more gradual increases on ratepayers. Rates remain affordable as a percentage of median household income at about 1%. The district's rate structure remains highly volumetric, exposing it to financial volatility across weather cycles. The combination of tardy rate adjustments and the volatile revenue structure is Fitch's primary credit concern. Financial liquidity is strong, allowing the district to withstand some volatility in annual operating results. The district had $9.2 million of unrestricted cash and investments and $12.5 million of capital reserves at the end of FY 2011. The capital reserves are restricted on the district's balance sheet, but Fitch believes these reserves provide a significant amount of additional financial flexibility despite the conservative accounting treatment. The utility's FY 2012 results will reflect a $5 million lawsuit settlement related to the Freeway Complex Fires that affected the service area in 2008. YLDW paid the settlement from reserves and is seeking reimbursement from its insurer; even without the reimbursement, YLWD's reserves are expected to remain healthy at more than 300 days cash at the end of fiscal 2012. Over the longer term, the district plans to draw down its capital reserves to invest in additional groundwater production capacity. These investments may reduce liquidity below the median for 'AA' rated utilities for a time, but they would improve long-term credit quality by reducing the utility's cost structure and improving the reliability of its water supply. MANAGEABLE DEBT AND CAPITAL NEEDS Water resources are fairly diverse and include local groundwater as well as wholesale purchases from the Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC), the regional wholesaler and manager of the local groundwater basin. The district has applied to annex more of its service area into MWDOC. If approved, the annexation would significantly reduce imported water costs, increasing the portion of locally produced water to about 74% from less than 50% presently. The move would increase capital costs in the near term as more wells are drilled and pump stations built. The district has trimmed non-essential projects from its five-year capital plan to keep it manageable at $22.3 million and to minimize borrowing. The plan requires $7 million of additional debt that will be subordinate to the rated bonds. The district's debt burden is currently slightly elevated at $42.6 million and expected to remain fairly steady over the next five years, as slow amortization offsets the planned borrowing. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope and IHS Global Insights. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012; --'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 3, 2012; --'2012 Water and Sewer Medians', dated Dec. 8, 2011; --'2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector', dated Dec. 8, 2011. 