April 2 - Overview -- Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC (OPWP) is the monopoly bulk buyer and seller of electricity and associated desalinated water in Oman, operating as an agency of the government. -- We consider OPWP to have a "strong" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial profile, as defined in our criteria, reflecting a stand-alone credit profile of 'a-'. -- Under our criteria for government-related entities we consider it "almost certain" that Oman's government, OPWP's owner, would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in a stress situation. -- We are affirming our 'A' ratings on OPWP. -- The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the sovereign ratings on the Sultanate of Oman. Rating Action On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term corporate credit ratings on regulated procurement and supply company Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC (OPWP). The outlook is negative. Rationale The ratings on OPWP are based on an equalization with the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Sultanate of Oman (A/Negative/A-1). The equalization reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the government of Oman would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to OPWP in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating approach is based on our view of OPWP's: -- "Critical" role as the monopoly buyer and supplier of bulk electricity and desalinated water in Oman. OPWP was set up by the government in 2004 as an intermediary between electricity producers and distributors. Its legal role is to secure the production capacity and output to meet "all reasonable demands" for electricity, and to secure the production of desalinated water. This includes the critical function of forecasting the demand and supply of electricity and related water in Oman over a seven-year period. -- "Integral" link with the Omani government, given the company's public policy role and 100% state ownership through the Ministry of Finance and government-owned Electricity Holding Co. SAOC (EHC). The government created OPWP specifically to act as a government agency according to Article 14 of the Law for the Regulation and Privatization of the Electricity and Related Water Sector (Sector Law), and OPWP must remain wholly government-owned. OPWP's obligations are not explicitly guaranteed, but under Article 67 of the Sector Law, the Ministry of Finance must provide adequate financing to enable OPWP to undertake its assigned activities. These strengths are somewhat offset by OPWP's inherently low profitability, which mainly results from its agency role, seasonal working capital requirements, and a potential increase in counterparty risks as Oman's distribution companies are privatized. Our assessment of OPWP's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-' reflects our assessment of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. The SACP is supported by OPWP's monopoly position, although it has no production facilities, and its regulated payment model. These supports are partly offset by reliance on funding from its owners to meet seasonal swings in cash flows, and weak balance-sheet profitability that stems partly from its agency role and the accounting treatment of leases. OPWP requires no external long-term debt financing, which results in strong credit ratios. For 2012-2014, we anticipate revenue growth of 10%-12%, based on the regulatory payment model, and EBITDA margins of between 25% and 30%. We believe OPWP will continue to report net accounting losses of Omani rial (OMR) 2 million-OMR3 million ($5.2 million to $7.8 million) over the short term, before returning to profitability in the long term. The treatment of leases in the financial statements and accounting losses in the statutory financial accounts do not affect the company's cash flow generating ability. We consider that OPWP's financial risk profile depends largely on the company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow and maintain adequate and timely liquidity. We consider a key factor for the financial risk profile to be OPWP's ability to maintain sufficient committed lines to meet temporary liquidity shortfalls caused by seasonal working capital swings brought about by seasonal tariff fluctuations year on year. The company currently funds deficits through cash balances, intercompany loans, and a OMR25 million with Bank Muscat. OPWP has no capital expenditure requirements or significant debt repayments. OPWP's funds from operations (FFO) are stable but modest, reflecting its low-risk regulated earnings structure. OPWP's capital and reserves totaled OMR4.1 million in 2011, down from OMR7.6 million in 2010 as a result of lease accounting, and trade receivables and payables dominate its balance sheet. The only material noncurrent assets comprised OMR17.8 million in advance payments (fixed capacity payments under a contract with a generation company). These assets are funded by an interest-free long-term shareholders' fund. OPWP doesn't need external long-term debt financing because it has no other fixed assets. Liquidity We regard OPWP's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. OPWP's ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses, as of Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.6x. Liquidity sources comprise: -- Cash balances of OMR20.9 million; and -- Our expectations of FFO of OMR34 million for 2012. Liquidity uses comprise: -- Maximum loan repayments under the working capital facilities of an estimated OMR33 million. The company has no capital expenditure requirements or long-term debt; demand on its liquidity sources arises mainly from timing differences between payments to generation and desalination companies and receipts from electricity and water suppliers. OPWP also has a seasonal pattern of cash flows as tariffs increase significantly in the summer months. These working capital needs are usually covered by existing cash balances and short-term funding from EHC, including access to a OMR25 million overdraft, which it uses sparingly. This facility expires in July 2013 and needs to be renewed annually. We believe prudent management of seasonal working capital needs is the key issue for OPWP's SACP. This is because of the potential for a drain on liquidity resources in certain months. We believe this, combined with reliance on an uncommitted credit facility, restricts us from assessing OPWP's liquidity as "strong". Outlook The negative outlook on OPWP reflects that on Oman. If the ratings on Oman were to change, the ratings on OPWP would change. We currently do not expect our view of OPWP's "critical" role and "integral" link with the Omani government to change, meaning that the ratings on OPWP would remain equalized with those on Oman. We also anticipate that the tariff regime will remain supportive and that OPWP will not engage in any nonregulated activities without approval from Oman's Authority for Electricity Regulation. The ratings on OPWP could come under pressure should the company deviate from its current practices and start to engage in long-term borrowing other than to cover working capital swings. This could lead us to reconsider our view of OPWP's agency role and, in particular, the likelihood of government support. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC Corporate Credit Rating A/Negative/--