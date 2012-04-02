April 2 - Overview
-- We believe that the French Region of Limousin's good budget monitoring
will partly offset its sluggish operating revenues.
-- We are affirming our 'AA' long-term rating on Limousin.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the region's debt burden
will remain moderate.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA'
long-term issuer credit rating on France's Region of Limousin. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The rating on Limousin reflects our view of the "predictable and
well-balanced" institutional framework for French regions and Limousin's
"positive" financial management. We also factor into the rating the region's
good budgetary performance, its "positive" liquidity position, and its very
limited contingent liabilities. The main rating constraint, in our view, is
Limousin's restricted revenue flexibility and dynamism.
We base our positive view on Limousin's financial management on its strong
commitment to financial discipline and good budget monitoring, coupled with
prudent debt and liquidity management. In 2011, thanks to a firm handle on
operating expenditures that mitigated sluggish operating revenues, the region
was able to increase its operating margin to 20% of operating revenues from
19.5% in 2010.
In our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we expect that the region will
contain the gradual decrease of its operating balance to 15%-16% of operating
revenues by 2014 through its continued tight rein on operating expenditures.
We anticipate only a stabilization of its operating revenues (excluding
cyclical European Union fund transfers). The French government's recent
decision to freeze transfers during 2011-2014 and the likely sluggish new
basket of operating revenues will adversely affect Limousin. Still, we
anticipate that Limousin will maintain its grip on operating expenditures,
with 1.6% growth per year on average (excluding European funds paid) despite
the likely 3% cost increase per year from 2012 linked to the region's railway
contract.
In our base case, we anticipate slight surpluses after capital accounts of
around 0.4% of total revenues during 2012-2014, after an average deficit of 2%
during 2009-2011. Our scenario incorporates a reduction in capital
expenditures to EUR85 million on average in 2012-2014; versus EUR95 million on
average in 2009-2011. Consequently, Limousin's high operating balance and its
exceptional capital revenue for infrastructure projects of EUR9 million annually
should enable it to fully self-finance its capital expenditures (excluding
budget loans granted).
In our view, the modest surpluses after capital accounts would allow Limousin
to nearly stabilize its tax-supported debt until 2014. In our base-case
scenario, tax-supported debt would reach a moderate 71% of operating revenues
and less than 5x the operating balance by 2014, compared with 69% in 2010 and
3.5x the operating balance in 2011.
We consider that Limousin's restricted revenue flexibility is the main rating
constraint. Modifiable revenues are limited to the tax on car registrations,
or 6% of operating revenues. Therefore, we believe budgetary flexibility now
hinges on spending, especially capital expenditures, which represent 26% of
total expenditures.
Liquidity
We view Limousin's liquidity position as "positive" under our criteria. The
region benefits from predictable and regular cash flows, especially state
transfers and tax proceeds.
For 2012, Limousin's liquidity benefits from a EUR30 million committed bank line
and EUR7.7 million in revolving lines. Thanks to its EUR25.6 million retail bond
issue in June 2011, Limousin's average draw on these facilities amounted to a
low EUR5.7 million in 2011. Moreover, the region benefited from average
available cash of EUR22.6 million. We believe that Limousin will continue to
secure its long-term funding before the last quarter of each year. Therefore,
we consider that the average amount available on these liquidity facilities
and cash available will continue to cover debt service in the next 12 months
debt service by more than 120%.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Limousin will be able to contain the
gradual deterioration of its operating margin at 15%-16% by 2014, despite the
strong constraints on operating revenues that it will likely face. We believe
that the region will be able to fully self-finance its capital expenditure
(excluding budget loans). Therefore, we anticipate a near stabilization of its
tax-supported debt to operating revenues ratio at 71% by 2014, versus 69% in
2011.
In our upside scenario, a stronger rein on operating expenditures and slightly
more dynamic revenues would allow Limousin to maintain its operating balance
at a high 18% of operating revenues by 2014. We could consider a positive
rating action if, in addition, the region invests at a lower rate than in our
base case, and it would be able to post high surpluses after capital accounts
at 4.5% on average in 2012-2014 and reduce its tax-supported debt below 60% of
operating revenues by 2014. This could prompt a positive rating action.
Conversely, we could consider a negative rating action if Limousin's
discipline allows for high expenditures that lead to a structurally decreasing
operating margin to 12% of operating revenues by 2014. Moreover, in our
downside scenario, an increase in its capital expenditures would lead to a
widening deficit after capital accounts, reaching 4%-5% of total expenditure
by 2013. Such a trend would also likely weaken our view of Limousin's
financial management.
We consider, however, that our upside and downside scenarios are unlikely at
this stage.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Limousin (Region of)
Issuer Credit Rating AA/Stable/--
