(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- CESP-Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo continued to present strong financial metrics, with consistent reduction of debt levels and favorable cash flows. -- We raised the global scale corporate credit rating on CESP to 'BB' from 'BB-' and the Brazil national scale rating to 'brAA-' from 'brA-'. The outlook on both ratings is stable. -- At the same time, we raised the stand-alone credit profile on CESP to 'bb' from 'bb-'. -- CESP should be able to continue reducing its debt, in our view, even in a scenario where its operational results decline due to its concessions being renewed at lower prices. Rating Action On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its global scale corporate credit rating on CESP-Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo to 'BB' from 'BB-' and the national scale corporate credit rating to 'brAA-' from 'brA-'. The outlook on both ratings is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on CESP to 'bb' from 'bb-'. Rationale The upgrades reflect CESP's financial profile improvement, as well as our expectation that the company will continue posting stronger credit metrics in the next two years, mainly reflecting the usage of the stable cash flow generation to reduce leverage. We assess CESP's business profile as "fair," as our criteria define the term. Although regulated utilities generally present a better business risk profile, we believe that the uncertainties regarding the renewal of the company's concessions still present some business risk. The concessions of the Jupia and Ilha Solteira hydro plants, which together represent 67% of CESP's installed capacity, will expire in 2015. Therefore, from 2016 onwards, if the government of the Republic of Brazil (global scale rating BBB/Stable/A-2; national scale rating brAAA/Stable/--) decides not to renew the concessions, CESP may have to return these two large hydroelectric plants to the federal government. CESP expects a final decision on this matter by year-end 2012. We believe that the concessions will be renewed with a price reduction. We also believe that this decision would reduce the uncertainty regarding CESP's business plan, resulting in the company increasing capital expenditures to improve its asset base and aligning its business profile with other regulated utilities in Brazil. CESP has historically shown an ability to consistently generate electricity above the regulatory target level. In the past three years, CESP's electricity generation has been above its assured energy requirement, allowing it to sell surplus energy in the spot energy market. However, the prices in this market are volatile, since the hydrological cycle in Brazil determines them. We believe that the final decision on the concessions' renewal will also allow the company to sign new long-term contracts. We assess the company's financial profile as "intermediate," reflecting its deleveraging strategy. In the last three years, CESP has reduced its total debt to EBITDA to less than 2.0x from about 3.5x. Accordingly, the funds from operations (FFO) to total debt increased to 40% from about 20% during the same period. One third of the company's debt is indexed to U.S. dollars, which exposes it to exchange rate fluctuations. Our SACP of 'bb' reflects our assessment of the "low" likelihood that the State of Sao Paulo (global scale rating BBB-/Stable/--; national scale rating brAAA/Stable/--) would provide timely and sufficient support to CESP, a government-related entity, if needed. We believe that, with the final decision regarding the concession renewal, a privatization discussion could take place. Our base case scenario incorporates the renewal of CESP's concessions but with price reductions of about 30%-35%, which would reduce the company's operational results from 2015 onwards. We did not consider significant increases in capital expenditures. Under this scenario, the company would be able to comply with its significant debt maturity of Brazilian real (R$) 1.3 billion in 2015 without refinancing needs. The FFO to debt would be higher than 30% and the debt to EBITDA would be lower than 2.0x. In general, CESP's cash flow generation would remain strong through 2015, since regulatory conditions in Brazil are reliable and predictable, in our opinion. Even in a stress scenario, with no concessions renewal, the company would be able to continue reducing its debt levels and improve its credit metrics by 2015. In this case, we did not incorporate any indemnification that the company could receive from the granting authority for nonamortized investments made during the concession period. CESP is the fourth largest electric power generation company in Brazil. The company has the concession rights to operate and maintain six hydroelectric power plants, with a total installed capacity of 7,455 megawatts and assured electricity of 3.916 megawatts. The hydroelectric plants are distributed in two watersheds: the Paraiba do Sul River watershed, which is located in the east of Sao Paulo and the site of the Jaguari and Paraibuna hydroelectric plants; and the Parana River watershed, which is located in the West of Sao Paulo and the site of the Tres Irmaos, Ilha Solteira, Jupia, and Porto Primavera hydroelectric plants. Liquidity We assess CESP's liquidity as "adequate" according our criteria. As of June 30, 2012, the company had cash reserves of R$428.1 million and short-term obligations of R$531.2 million. In the last three years, the company presented strong positive discretionary cash flows of about R$950 million, which reinforced its capacity to honor its short-term obligations. CESP has debt maturity concentration in 2013 and 2015, when US$220 million of notes and R$1.0 billion of notes mature, respectively. We also incorporate the following assumptions in our analysis: -- The sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months; -- Sources minus uses will remain positive even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; -- CESP has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline 30% without breaching its coverage tests; and -- FFO will be positive at about R$1.3 billion in the next three years, which, coupled with the cash reserves, will allow the company to face a capital expenditure level for maintenance of about R$150 million annually, dividend distribution of about R$300 million, and its debt maturities. (Our base case scenario does not assume expansion investments in the next years.) Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that CESP will continue to post strong cash flows, which would allow the company to reduce its debt levels in the next two years. We could raise the ratings once the government decides whether to renew the expiring concessions and its final conditions. We could also raise the ratings if the company's business profile improves. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if the concessions are not renewed or if the conditions for the concessions' renewal are much worse than our base case scenario, resulting in the company's credit metrics deteriorating to a debt to EBITDA of more than 4.0x and FFO to debt of less than 20%. Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action To From CESP-Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale BB/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/-- National Scale brAA-/Stable/-- brA-/Positive/-- Senior Unsecured BB BB- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)