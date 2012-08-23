(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- CESP-Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo continued to present
strong financial metrics, with consistent reduction of debt levels and favorable
cash flows.
-- We raised the global scale corporate credit rating on CESP to 'BB'
from 'BB-' and the Brazil national scale rating to 'brAA-' from 'brA-'. The
outlook on both ratings is stable.
-- At the same time, we raised the stand-alone credit profile on CESP to
'bb' from 'bb-'.
-- CESP should be able to continue reducing its debt, in our view, even
in a scenario where its operational results decline due to its concessions
being renewed at lower prices.
Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its global scale
corporate credit rating on CESP-Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo to 'BB' from
'BB-' and the national scale corporate credit rating to 'brAA-' from 'brA-'.
The outlook on both ratings is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's
raised the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on CESP to 'bb' from 'bb-'.
Rationale
The upgrades reflect CESP's financial profile improvement, as well as our
expectation that the company will continue posting stronger credit metrics in
the next two years, mainly reflecting the usage of the stable cash flow
generation to reduce leverage.
We assess CESP's business profile as "fair," as our criteria define the term.
Although regulated utilities generally present a better business risk profile,
we believe that the uncertainties regarding the renewal of the company's
concessions still present some business risk. The concessions of the Jupia and
Ilha Solteira hydro plants, which together represent 67% of CESP's installed
capacity, will expire in 2015. Therefore, from 2016 onwards, if the government
of the Republic of Brazil (global scale rating BBB/Stable/A-2; national scale
rating brAAA/Stable/--) decides not to renew the concessions, CESP may have to
return these two large hydroelectric plants to the federal government. CESP
expects a final decision on this matter by year-end 2012.
We believe that the concessions will be renewed with a price reduction. We
also believe that this decision would reduce the uncertainty regarding CESP's
business plan, resulting in the company increasing capital expenditures to
improve its asset base and aligning its business profile with other regulated
utilities in Brazil.
CESP has historically shown an ability to consistently generate electricity
above the regulatory target level. In the past three years, CESP's electricity
generation has been above its assured energy requirement, allowing it to sell
surplus energy in the spot energy market. However, the prices in this market
are volatile, since the hydrological cycle in Brazil determines them. We
believe that the final decision on the concessions' renewal will also allow
the company to sign new long-term contracts.
We assess the company's financial profile as "intermediate," reflecting its
deleveraging strategy. In the last three years, CESP has reduced its total
debt to EBITDA to less than 2.0x from about 3.5x. Accordingly, the funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt increased to 40% from about 20% during the same
period. One third of the company's debt is indexed to U.S. dollars, which
exposes it to exchange rate fluctuations.
Our SACP of 'bb' reflects our assessment of the "low" likelihood that the
State of Sao Paulo (global scale rating BBB-/Stable/--; national scale rating
brAAA/Stable/--) would provide timely and sufficient support to CESP, a
government-related entity, if needed. We believe that, with the final decision
regarding the concession renewal, a privatization discussion could take place.
Our base case scenario incorporates the renewal of CESP's concessions but with
price reductions of about 30%-35%, which would reduce the company's
operational results from 2015 onwards. We did not consider significant
increases in capital expenditures. Under this scenario, the company would be
able to comply with its significant debt maturity of Brazilian real (R$) 1.3
billion in 2015 without refinancing needs. The FFO to debt would be higher
than 30% and the debt to EBITDA would be lower than 2.0x. In general, CESP's
cash flow generation would remain strong through 2015, since regulatory
conditions in Brazil are reliable and predictable, in our opinion. Even in a
stress scenario, with no concessions renewal, the company would be able to
continue reducing its debt levels and improve its credit metrics by 2015. In
this case, we did not incorporate any indemnification that the company could
receive from the granting authority for nonamortized investments made during
the concession period.
CESP is the fourth largest electric power generation company in Brazil. The
company has the concession rights to operate and maintain six hydroelectric
power plants, with a total installed capacity of 7,455 megawatts and assured
electricity of 3.916 megawatts. The hydroelectric plants are distributed in
two watersheds: the Paraiba do Sul River watershed, which is located in the
east of Sao Paulo and the site of the Jaguari and Paraibuna hydroelectric
plants; and the Parana River watershed, which is located in the West of Sao
Paulo and the site of the Tres Irmaos, Ilha Solteira, Jupia, and Porto
Primavera hydroelectric plants.
Liquidity
We assess CESP's liquidity as "adequate" according our criteria. As of June
30, 2012, the company had cash reserves of R$428.1 million and short-term
obligations of R$531.2 million. In the last three years, the company presented
strong positive discretionary cash flows of about R$950 million, which
reinforced its capacity to honor its short-term obligations. CESP has debt
maturity concentration in 2013 and 2015, when US$220 million of notes and
R$1.0 billion of notes mature, respectively.
We also incorporate the following assumptions in our analysis:
-- The sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the
next 12 months;
-- Sources minus uses will remain positive even if EBITDA were to decline
30%;
-- CESP has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline 30%
without breaching its coverage tests; and
-- FFO will be positive at about R$1.3 billion in the next three years,
which, coupled with the cash reserves, will allow the company to face a
capital expenditure level for maintenance of about R$150 million annually,
dividend distribution of about R$300 million, and its debt maturities. (Our
base case scenario does not assume expansion investments in the next years.)
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that CESP will continue to post strong
cash flows, which would allow the company to reduce its debt levels in the
next two years. We could raise the ratings once the government decides whether
to renew the expiring concessions and its final conditions. We could also
raise the ratings if the company's business profile improves. Conversely, we
could lower the ratings if the concessions are not renewed or if the
conditions for the concessions' renewal are much worse than our base case
scenario, resulting in the company's credit metrics deteriorating to a debt to
EBITDA of more than 4.0x and FFO to debt of less than 20%.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
CESP-Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Scale BB/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/--
National Scale brAA-/Stable/-- brA-/Positive/--
Senior Unsecured BB BB-
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)