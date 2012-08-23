(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has placed the international and national-scale
ratings of the Mexican bank ING Bank Mexico, SA (ING Mexico) on Rating Watch
Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The Rating Watch Negative is driven by the rapidly decreasing strategic
importance of ING Mexico to its parent, ING Bank NV (ING, rated 'A+' by Fitch
with a Stable Outlook). Mexico is no longer a strategic market for ING, and the
size of ING Mexico's balance sheet has rapidly decreased in 1Q'12 and 2Q'12, as
the bank has been focused on reducing the volume of trading activities, formerly
a core business for ING Mexico. As per Fitch's recently revised criteria 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated Aug. 10, 2012 and available at
'www.fitchratings.com', ING Mexico is now considered a subsidiary with limited
importance.
While this shrinking strategy has resulted in some modest net losses in the
first two quarters of 2012, the financial condition of ING Mexico has not
deteriorated materially, since the balance sheet as of June 2012 is smaller and
mostly composed of relatively liquid assets and a high quality corporate loan
portfolio, while the right hand side is largely made of equity, and a small and
declining amount of liabilities.
RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
ING Mexico's long term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB+' are two notches
below ING's viability rating 'a', in line with Fitch's minimum notching criteria
for subsidiaries with limited importance. In Fitch's opinion, there is a high
probability of support from ING Bank NV, if needed, which explains that ING
Mexico's ratings remain unchanged. Since ING Mexico's IDRs are at the same level
of the sovereign local currency IDR, the bank's national-scale ratings also
remain unchanged at the highest level in this country-specific ranking of
creditworthiness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
Fitch considers that support from ING will remain forthcoming, if needed, as
long as ING Mexico is wholly owned by such bank. However, Fitch will continue
monitoring the strategic importance of ING Mexico for its parent, to assess if a
wider notching on the IDRs is deemed appropriate. Any potential downgrade of the
bank's IDR to a level that is below Mexico's local currency sovereign rating,
would likely result in a national-scale long-term rating lower than its current
'AAA(mex)' level.
ING Mexico is a Mexican niche bank traditionally focused on trading activities
and corporate finance services. It started operations in Mexico in 1995 and has
since been an indirect subsidiary of ING Bank NV.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
ING Bank Mexico, SA:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F2';
--Support Rating '2';
--National-scale long-term rating 'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating of senior unsecured debt 'AAA(mex)'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)