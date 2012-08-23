(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has placed the international and national-scale ratings of the Mexican bank ING Bank Mexico, SA (ING Mexico) on Rating Watch Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The Rating Watch Negative is driven by the rapidly decreasing strategic importance of ING Mexico to its parent, ING Bank NV (ING, rated 'A+' by Fitch with a Stable Outlook). Mexico is no longer a strategic market for ING, and the size of ING Mexico's balance sheet has rapidly decreased in 1Q'12 and 2Q'12, as the bank has been focused on reducing the volume of trading activities, formerly a core business for ING Mexico. As per Fitch's recently revised criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated Aug. 10, 2012 and available at 'www.fitchratings.com', ING Mexico is now considered a subsidiary with limited importance. While this shrinking strategy has resulted in some modest net losses in the first two quarters of 2012, the financial condition of ING Mexico has not deteriorated materially, since the balance sheet as of June 2012 is smaller and mostly composed of relatively liquid assets and a high quality corporate loan portfolio, while the right hand side is largely made of equity, and a small and declining amount of liabilities. RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS ING Mexico's long term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB+' are two notches below ING's viability rating 'a', in line with Fitch's minimum notching criteria for subsidiaries with limited importance. In Fitch's opinion, there is a high probability of support from ING Bank NV, if needed, which explains that ING Mexico's ratings remain unchanged. Since ING Mexico's IDRs are at the same level of the sovereign local currency IDR, the bank's national-scale ratings also remain unchanged at the highest level in this country-specific ranking of creditworthiness. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS Fitch considers that support from ING will remain forthcoming, if needed, as long as ING Mexico is wholly owned by such bank. However, Fitch will continue monitoring the strategic importance of ING Mexico for its parent, to assess if a wider notching on the IDRs is deemed appropriate. Any potential downgrade of the bank's IDR to a level that is below Mexico's local currency sovereign rating, would likely result in a national-scale long-term rating lower than its current 'AAA(mex)' level. ING Mexico is a Mexican niche bank traditionally focused on trading activities and corporate finance services. It started operations in Mexico in 1995 and has since been an indirect subsidiary of ING Bank NV. Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: ING Bank Mexico, SA: --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB+'; --Short-term local currency IDR 'F2'; --Support Rating '2'; --National-scale long-term rating 'AAA(mex)'; --National-scale short-term rating 'F1+(mex)'; --National-scale long-term rating of senior unsecured debt 'AAA(mex)'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)