Overview
-- Brazil-based Banco Cruzeiro do Sul's equity is now estimated
to be negative R$2.2 billion.
-- There is a high likelihood of a distressed exchange or liquidation of
the bank.
-- We have revised the CreditWatch implications on our 'CC/C' ratings on
the bank to negative from developing.
-- We expect to lower the ratings to 'D' upon the completion of either
the distressed exchange (expected by September 12) or liquidation.
Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the CreditWatch
implications to negative from developing on its 'CC/C' global scale and
'brCC/brC' Brazilian national scale ratings on Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A.
Rationale
The CreditWatch revision reflects the high likelihood of the bank's distressed
exchange or liquidation following the Fundo Garantidor de Creditos' (FGC)
announcement. The FGC is a private institution that guarantees deposits of
financial institutions in Brazil. Following the Central Bank's placement of
Cruzeiro on a special regime of temporary administration under the FGC on June
5, 2012, we downgraded the bank and placed the ratings on CreditWatch
developing. Following FGC's recent review the bank's financial statements, the
bank's equity is now negative R$2.2 billion. This is because R$1.4 billion of
its assets are unsubstantiated and its loan loss provisions were deficient.
The FGC announced it intends to buy Banco Cruzeiro do Sul's debt at a discount
of about 49% (on average) as it seeks buyers for the bank. We understand that
for the transaction to be successful, 90% of creditors must agree on the terms
and the Central Bank of Brazil to accept an eligible buyer. The potential
acquirer must be a financial institution authorized to operate in Brazil, have
shareholder's equity of at least R$2.5 billion, provide a guarantees for the
minimum capital contribution in cash (R$800 million), have no credit risk due
to funding transactions entered with the FGC that could compromise its future
financial condition; and no pending issues with the Central Bank which could
prevent an immediate approval. Both the creditors willing to sell their
Cruzeiro debt at a discount and potential acquirers for the bank will have to
turn in their proposals before Sept. 10, 2012.
The ratings on Cruzeiro do Sul mainly reflect the high likelihood of a
distressed tender offer with bondholders or liquidation, in case the offer or
acquisition is not successful. Standard & Poor's views a tender or exchange
offer (upon its resolution) as a default: the offer, in our view, implies the
investor will receive less value than the promise of the original securities,
and the exchange is distressed, i.e., when we believe the issuer faces
insolvency or bankruptcy in the near to medium term if the tender is not
accepted.
CreditWatch
A negative CreditWatch listing implies a one-in-two likelihood that we may
lower the rating within the next three months. We will lower the rating to 'D'
upon completion of a distressed exchange offer or liquidation. If the
distressed exchange occurs and another bank purchases Cruzeiro, we will
subsequently review the rating based on the bank's new capital structure and
ownership.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating CC/Watch Neg/C CC/Watch Dev/C
Brazilian Rating Scale brCC/Watch Neg/brC brCC/Watch Dev/brC
Senior Unsecured CC/Watch Neg CC/Watch Dev
