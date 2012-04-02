Overview
-- On March 27, 2012, Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) announced that it
posted a net loss of EUR614 million for 2011. Excluding goodwill impairment, we
understand that the net loss was close to EUR300 million.
-- We consider that the announced loss will have a negative impact on our
capital measures and, as a result, the bank may not meet our expectations for
the current ratings.
-- We are therefore placing our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings
on BPM, and core subsidiary Banca Akros, on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility that we could lower
the ratings on BPM by one notch if we believe the bank would not be able to
maintain a level of capital in the coming two years that we consider to be
"adequate" under our criteria.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-/A-3'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca Popolare
di Milano SCRL (BPM), and core subsidiary Banca Akros SpA, on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
We also placed the 'BB+' and 'B' issue ratings on BPM's subordinated and
hybrid Tier 1 instruments on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the larger-than-expected net
loss of EUR614 million that the bank posted on March 27, 2012. Excluding
goodwill impairment, we understand that the net loss was close to EUR300
million. Excluding both goodwill impairment and nonrecurring expenses, the net
loss was EUR176 million.
We consider that the announced loss will have a negative impact on our capital
measures and, as a result, the bank may not meet our expectations for the
current ratings. We previously expected that BPM would be able to maintain a
Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of close to 7%, even after
taking into account the reimbursement of a EUR500 million government hybrid
security (Tremonti Bond) at the end of 2012. As a result of the reported loss,
we now estimate that the bank's RAC ratio would be about 6.3% after the
reimbursement. This is well below the 7% minimum level associated with an
"adequate" assessment of capital under our criteria.
In our view, BPM faces several challenges to improving its financial profile
over the next two years. In this context, we intend to assess the likely
impact of the new strategy that we understand BPM's new management intends to
establish. In addition, the 2011 loss includes an increase in loan-loss
provisions as well as volatile and potentially reversible trading losses.
Finally, we believe the loss could create uncertainty with regard to BPM's
future capital policy and the potential timing of the reimbursement of the
Tremonti bond.
We therefore intend to review management's plans for the bank's future capital
policy, the control of asset quality in a recessionary environment, and the
prospects for an improvement in the bank's underlying profitability, which is
currently weaker than its domestic peers. In particular, we will focus on the
new management's plans to reduce costs and improve efficiency, which would, in
our view, represent a significant departure from the strategic focus of
previous management.
Our ratings on BPM reflect our 'bbb' anchor for banks operating in Italy and a
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb-'. Depending on the outcome of our
review of the bank, we could revise our assessments of the bank's "adequate"
capital and earnings, and "adequate" risk position, as our criteria define
these terms. We consider that BPM continues to have a "moderate" business
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
We consider BPM to have "moderate" systemic importance and the Italian
government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. We evaluate the
likelihood of systemic support for BPM as "moderate", but do not incorporate
any uplift into the long-term rating from the SACP, given the long-term rating
on the Republic of Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2 unsolicited ratings).
CreditWatch
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch in the next three months, after meeting
with the bank's management in order to assess its plans for the bank's future
capital strategy, control of asset quality, and future profitability,
particularly with regard to potential cost savings.
We could affirm the ratings if:
-- BPM's management team establishes a clear cost-cutting agenda that
would likely lead to significant improvement in the bank's efficiency over the
next couple of years.
-- BPM's asset quality metrics stabilize in 2012 and 2013, after the
extraordinary provisioning the bank made in 2011, and if they remain better
than the average of its domestic peers.
-- The bank takes action to strengthen its capital and reduce its risk
assets so that our RAC ratio would likely reach a 7% level within 18-24
months.
If we do not see improvements in the above areas, we would likely lower the
long- and short-term ratings by one notch to 'BB+/B'.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer credit rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding Average (0)
Liquidity Adequate
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/A-3
Banca Akros SpA
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/A-3
Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL
Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
Subordinated BB+/Watch Neg BB+
Junior Subordinated B/Watch Neg B
BPM Capital I LLC
Preference Stock B/Watch Neg B
BPM Captital Trust I
Preference Stock B/Watch Neg B
BPM Ireland Plc
Commercial Paper A-3/Watch Neg A-3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.