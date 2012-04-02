April 2 - In 2011, the sovereign debt crisis in Europe was a source of
uncertainty for both investors and borrowers in the region. Nevertheless, only
four rated corporate issuers in Europe defaulted in 2011, affecting debt worth
$5.0 billion, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed
Income Research, titled "2011 Annual European Corporate Default Study And Rating
Transitions." By contrast, corporate defaults totaled three in 2010 ($9.3
billion in debt) and 20 in 2009 ($39.7 billion in debt). Also watch the related
CreditMatters TV segment, titled Standard & Poor's 2011 European Corporate
Default Study And Rating Transitions, dated April 2, 2012.
"The annual corporate speculative-grade default rate in Europe was 1.60% at
year-end 2011, up from 1.01% at the end of 2010 but much lower than 8.02% at
the end of 2009," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed
Income Research. By contrast, speculative-grade corporate default rates in
2011 were 1.71% globally, 1.98% in the U.S., and 0.59% in the emerging
markets. "The default rate for all rated entities in Europe was 0.34% in 2011,
compared with 0.18% in 2010 and 1.42% in 2009."
Upgrade and downgrade activity in 2011 varied widely for the nonfinancial and
financial sectors. Of the 598 European nonfinancial corporations in our
database at the beginning of 2011, 10% had lower ratings at the end of the
year than they did at the beginning (including the four entities that
defaulted), while 14% had higher ratings. On the other hand, of the 563
European financial companies we rate, 26% of them were downgraded in 2011,
while only 5% were upgraded.
The downgrade-to-upgrade ratio for all European companies was 1.8% in 2011,
lower than 1.9% in 2010 and 6.2% in 2009. The percentage of unchanged ratings
declined to 65.2% from 75.7% in 2010 but was up slightly from 63.7% in 2009.
