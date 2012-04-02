April 2 - Overview
-- U.S. arts and crafts retailer Michaels Stores Inc. has filed an S-1,
with the intent to execute an IPO in the near term.
-- The company's fourth-quarter operating and financial results were good
and we believe the overall credit profile may strengthen further if the
company uses IPO proceeds to reduce high cost debt and the financial sponsor's
equity stake in the ownership structure decreases substantially.
-- We are placing the 'B-' corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- We expect to review the ratings in the near term based on its fiscal
2011 results and to resolve the CreditWatch listing after further details of
the IPO become available or after the IPO is completed.
Rating Action
On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-' corporate
credit rating and other ratings on Irving, Texas-based Michaels Stores Inc. on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Michaels Stores' S-1 filing on March 30,
2012. We believe the overall credit profile may strengthen further if the
company uses IPO proceeds to reduce high cost debt and the financial sponsor's
equity stake in the ownership structure declines substantially. Currently, we
assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged," under our criteria. In our view, key factors in
our financial risk assessment are the financial sponsor's significant equity
ownership stake (above 90%), sizable upcoming debt maturities, and financial
ratios indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile.
The company posted good results for the fiscal 2011 fourth quarter and full
year, with the company's operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA
declining to 6.2x from 6.3x in the prior quarter and from 7.1x in the prior
year. We forecast operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will improve to the
mid-5x area during fiscal 2012 from a combination of profit growth and debt
reduction. We will review the rating in the near term to address its positive
operating trends and financial results.
The combination of the above factors may result in the upgrade of the ratings
by one or more notches, depending upon the final terms of the IPO and use of
the proceeds.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing after further details of the IPO
become available or after the IPO is completed, which largely depends on the
nature of the details we receive prior to the IPO completion. Before resolving
the CreditWatch, we will assess the pro forma capital structure following the
IPO and account for potential changes to the company's financial policies,
business strategies, and board composition, if any, following the change in
the equity ownership structure.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Michaels Stores Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Positive/--
Michaels Stores Inc.
Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos B+
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured CCC/Watch Pos CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
Subordinated CCC/Watch Pos CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.