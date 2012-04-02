April 2 - Overview -- U.S. arts and crafts retailer Michaels Stores Inc. has filed an S-1, with the intent to execute an IPO in the near term. -- The company's fourth-quarter operating and financial results were good and we believe the overall credit profile may strengthen further if the company uses IPO proceeds to reduce high cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake in the ownership structure decreases substantially. -- We are placing the 'B-' corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We expect to review the ratings in the near term based on its fiscal 2011 results and to resolve the CreditWatch listing after further details of the IPO become available or after the IPO is completed. Rating Action On April 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-' corporate credit rating and other ratings on Irving, Texas-based Michaels Stores Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows Michaels Stores' S-1 filing on March 30, 2012. We believe the overall credit profile may strengthen further if the company uses IPO proceeds to reduce high cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake in the ownership structure declines substantially. Currently, we assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," under our criteria. In our view, key factors in our financial risk assessment are the financial sponsor's significant equity ownership stake (above 90%), sizable upcoming debt maturities, and financial ratios indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile. The company posted good results for the fiscal 2011 fourth quarter and full year, with the company's operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA declining to 6.2x from 6.3x in the prior quarter and from 7.1x in the prior year. We forecast operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will improve to the mid-5x area during fiscal 2012 from a combination of profit growth and debt reduction. We will review the rating in the near term to address its positive operating trends and financial results. The combination of the above factors may result in the upgrade of the ratings by one or more notches, depending upon the final terms of the IPO and use of the proceeds. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing after further details of the IPO become available or after the IPO is completed, which largely depends on the nature of the details we receive prior to the IPO completion. Before resolving the CreditWatch, we will assess the pro forma capital structure following the IPO and account for potential changes to the company's financial policies, business strategies, and board composition, if any, following the change in the equity ownership structure. Related Criteria And Research -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From Michaels Stores Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Positive/-- Michaels Stores Inc. Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos B+ Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured CCC/Watch Pos CCC Recovery Rating 6 6 Subordinated CCC/Watch Pos CCC Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.