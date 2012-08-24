Overview -- The European Commission has announced on July 20, 2012, that it will open an in-depth investigation, that is, a Phase II review, into U.S.-based United Parcel Service Inc.'s (UPS') proposed acquisition of Netherlands-based courier, express, and parcels company TNT Express N.V. (TNT Express). We understand that the provisional deadline of Dec. 20, 2012, has subsequently been set. -- UPS has announced the initial offer period for its EUR5.16 billion bid for Netherlands-based TNT Express N.V. will be extended from August 31, 2012 to Nov. 9, 2012. -- We are therefore keeping our 'BBB+/A-2' corporate credit ratings on TNT Express on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We will aim to resolve the CreditWatch within 90 days or on completion of the acquisition. Rating Action On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept on CreditWatch with positive implications its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Netherlands-based courier, express, and parcels company TNT Express N.V. The ratings were originally placed on CreditWatch on Feb. 24, 2012. Rationale Our decision to keep the ratings on TNT Express on CreditWatch positive follows the announcement by the European Commission to open an in-depth investigation into the bid offer by U.S.-based package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS; AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+) for the outstanding shares of TNT Express. We understand that such opening of an in-depth inquiry does not prejudge the result of the investigation. TNT Express and UPS anticipate completion of the offer and close of the transaction during the fourth quarter of 2012 and we further understand that a provisional deadline has been set for Dec. 20, 2012. In our view, TNT Express could benefit from an affiliation with UPS, which we view as a stronger parent entity. As per our criteria, a weaker entity owned by a stronger parent will usually--although not always--enjoy a higher rating than it would on a stand-alone basis (for further details, see "Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent," published Oct. 28, 2004, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) We will resolve the CreditWatch on completion of this process. TNT Express offers domestic, regional, and intercontinental delivery services, mainly for business-to-business customers. Its service entails picking up, transporting, and delivering documents, parcels, and freight around the world. TNT Express was spun off from TNT N.V. (renamed PostNL N.V.) in June 2011. The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile, which is supported by its position as a leading European and international courier, express, and parcels integrator; and our assessment of its "modest" financial risk profile. In our view, these strengths are partially offset by TNT Express' participation in a competitive (especially in Europe) and highly fragmented market, high level of operational leverage, and exposure to economic cyclicality. On a stand-alone basis (excluding any implications of the UPS offer), we forecast adjusted debt to be just more than EUR1 billion at year-end 2012, which we anticipate will contribute to an adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA of about 2x at year-end 2012, compared with an adjusted figure of 2x in 2011. Based on our forecast of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR450 million-EUR485 million in 2012, we project that the ratio of adjusted FFO to debt will improve to 47% by the end of 2012, from 42% in 2011. Liquidity The short-term rating on TNT Express is 'A-2'. We view TNT Express' liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. As of June 30, 2012, we estimate the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be about 3.5x-4.0x. Sources include our forecasts of: -- Centralized cash and equivalents of about EUR200 million; -- About EUR570 million available under a committed credit line that expires in March 2016; and -- Estimated funds from operations (FFO) of EUR350 million-EUR375 million (excluding adjustments). We estimate TNT Express' liquidity needs over the 12 months as: -- Short-term borrowings of EUR43 million; -- Capital expenditure of about EUR220 million, at about 3% of estimated revenues; and -- The cash element of the dividend for 2012 of about EUR25 million-EUR50 million, in line with TNT Express' stated dividend policy. The cash element has historically varied as the company offers dividends to be paid either in cash or shares. There are no financial covenant triggers with liquidity implications in the undrawn credit line documentation. TNT Express has no maturities of more than EUR50 million per year until 2015. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement after the completion of this process. We will assess the effect of the acquisition on TNT Express' business and financial risk profiles. We could raise the ratings on TNT Express if we believe that the transaction has enhanced its credit quality. We could resolve the CreditWatch placement, affirm the ratings, and assign a stable outlook in the event that the acquisition does not conclude as forecast. We consider the ratios of adjusted FFO to debt of 45% and debt to EBITDA at 2x to be commensurate with the current ratings. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Summary: TNT Express N.V., May 31, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed TNT Express N.V. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2 TNT Finance B.V. Commercial Paper* A-2/Watch Pos *Guaranteed by TNT Express N.V. 