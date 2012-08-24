Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed the 'BBB-' rating on the $83.3 million county of Ohio County, KY's pollution control refunding revenue bonds (Big Rivers Electric Corporation Project) series 2010A on Rating Watch Negative. The rating action reflects the decision by Century Aluminum Co. (Century) to terminate its power contract with Big Rivers Electric Corporation and the uncertain effect that the termination will have on the electric cooperative's financial position and its ability to meet debt service payments. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a mortgage lien on substantially all of Big Rivers' owned tangible assets, which include the revenue generated from the sale or transmission of electricity. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION INABILITY TO FIND ACCEPTABLE PURCHASERS: Extended over-reliance on short-term power sales as a replacement for the Century contract to meet debt service would likely result in a downward rating action. INSUFFICIENT REGULATORY SUPPORT: Inadequate or untimely support by the Kentucky Public Service Commission (KPSC) would be viewed negatively. IMPLEMENTATION OF REASONABLE MITIGATION PLAN: Implementation of a mitigation plan that maintains financial and operating stability would be supportive of credit quality. CREDIT PROFILE Big Rivers provides wholesale electric and transmission service to three electric distribution cooperatives. These distribution members provide service to a total of about 112,500 retail customers located in 22 western Kentucky counties. Kenergy Corporation, the largest of the three systems, is unique in that its electric load is dominated by two aluminum smelters, Rio Tinto Alcan (Alcan) and Century, which together account for more than one-half of Big River's operating revenues. Century Terminates Contract Under the power sales contracts between Kenergy and the smelters, which expire in 2023, the smelters are required to take-or-pay for specific quantities of energy, irrespective of their needs. The contracts further provide for termination on one years' notice without penalties subject to certain conditions including the termination and cessation of all aluminum smelting operations at the relevant facilities. On Aug. 20, 2012, Century issued a notice to terminate its power contract with Big Rivers and stated its intent to close its Hawesville, KY smelter. Century claims that the smelter is not economically viable despite electric rates well below the national average and no apparent reduction in production. Closure of the smelter has significant potential implications for Big Rivers, which has acknowledged the termination notice is valid. Besides the impact of the loss of some 700 plant employees, the remaining customers of Big Rivers will most likely have to absorb meaningfully higher rates, with the increase reflecting the amount, pricing and contractual provisions of surplus power sold to new customers. Implementation of Mitigation Plan Big Rivers management had previously developed a mitigation plan for the potential loss of the aluminum smelter loads and is presently looking into alternative arrangements with other power purchasers. However, implementation of future firm contractual arrangements will not likely occur immediately. As a result, it is likely that Big Rivers will begin the process of seeking emergency rate relief from the KPSC to help soften any negative effects from the expected loss of the smelter. According to Big Rivers, Alcan, the other larger smelter, has not expressed any intent to close its facility. Future Financial Results Unclear Big Rivers margins are expected to remain adequate to service financial obligations over the next 12 months, even with the expected closure of Century's facility, since Century remains obligated to make all required payments to Kenergy. However, as time passes, it will be necessary to decipher Big Rivers' revised business and financial plan and the effect on bond investors. For additional information on the rating, see Fitch's report, 'Big Rivers Electric Corporation', dated Aug. 31, 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria, this action was informed by information from CreditScope. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012; --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria', Jan. 11, 2012; --'Big Rivers Electric Corporation', Aug. 31, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria Big Rivers Electric Corporation (New York Ratings Team)