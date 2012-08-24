Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings expects that potential regulatory changes in California will remain supportive of existing credit ratings for utilities operating in the state, according to a new report. California utilities have above-average rating levels relative to their peers in Fitch's portfolio. Significant adverse regulatory decisions indicating an unexpected deterioration to the regulatory compact in California would likely lead to future credit rating downgrades for utilities and their respective parent companies. The affected Fitch-rated companies are: Southern California Edison Co. (SCE; Issuer Default Rating 'A-'), San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E; IDR 'A'), Southern California Gas Company (SCG; IDR 'A'), and Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E; IDR 'BBB+'). Under Fitch's rating methodology, the jurisdictional regulatory compact is a key factor in the evaluation of creditworthiness for utility operating companies and their corporate parents. Fitch believes that recent developments have injected a measure of uncertainty into the California regulatory compact. The full report 'California Regulation: Still Waiting' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' The report provides a full discussion of specific regulatory issues for each of the aforementioned companies. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: California Regulation: Still Waiting