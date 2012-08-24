Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of General Motors Company (GM) and General Motors Holdings LLC (GM Holdings) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and affirmed the ratings of General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GMF) at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook for all three entities is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GM Holdings' secured revolving credit facility rating at 'BBB-' and upgraded GM's Series B preferred stock rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. A full list of the rating actions taken on GM and its subsidiaries is included at the end of this release. The upgrade of GM's ratings reflects the automaker's continued positive free cash flow generating capability, very low leverage, strong liquidity position, reduced pension obligations and improved product portfolio. Since exiting bankruptcy in 2009, GM has adhered to a strategy of maintaining a low level of automotive debt on its balance sheet, while also maintaining a high level of cash and credit facility availability. This has provided the company with substantial financial flexibility that would allow it to withstand a future auto industry downturn. GM is also the most global of the Detroit Three, with a particularly strong presence in China, which would help to shield the company from a downturn that is focused on a particular region. GM receives between $1 billion and $2 billion annually in cash dividends from its Chinese joint ventures. GMF's ratings continue to be linked to GM given its strategic importance to the parent and Fitch's assessment of implicit and explicit support that is currently provided and/or would be expected to be provided by the parent in times of financial distress. However, given that a large portion of GMF's originations are related to non-GM dealers, Fitch believes GMF does not currently rise to the definition of 'core' subsidiary as outlined in Fitch's criteria report titled 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated Aug. 10, 2012. As a result, the ratings of GMF are now one notch below that of its parent, GM. The ratings of GMF also reflect its established market position in the auto finance space, seasoned management team, strong asset quality, improved operating performance, enhanced liquidity profile, demonstrated funding flexibility and favorable leverage relative to other rated captive finance companies. Despite its stronger financial position, however, GM continues to face a number of headwinds. Although the bankruptcy strengthened its balance sheet, the company continues to restructure its global operations. Profitability, although much improved over the past three years, has yet to attain the levels of GM's strongest competitors, while more work continues on improving the efficiency of its manufacturing operations and increasing the pace of new product development. European losses, in particular, continue to be a heavy drag on the company's overall results, and it likely will be several years at least before the GM's operations in the region contribute positively to the company's bottom line. Management turnover has also been significant, which could complicate the process of restructuring, while the underfunded status of its pension plans remains high despite recent positive changes to the U.S. salaried plan. Fitch's analysis emphasized the impact that a severe downturn would have on GM's credit profile. Given the company's operating leverage, working capital profile, and capital expenditure needs, Fitch expects that GM would burn a substantial amount of cash in a downturn. However, Fitch believes the company's $33 billion of automotive cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at June 30, 2012, along with its $5 billion of credit facility availability, would be sufficient to carry it through a steep downturn. In addition, the company has some discretion in various cash deployment actions that could generate additional liquidity compared to Fitch's base case, if necessary. The changes in GM's operating profile over the past several years have also put it in a much better position to face a downturn, with a lower breakeven level resulting from restructuring actions completed thus far. GM's more balanced product portfolio, particularly its reduced reliance on light trucks in North America, has put it in a better position to weather a likely mix shift to smaller vehicles in a weak economy, as well. The Stable Outlook on GM, GM Holdings and GMF reflects Fitch's expectation that the ratings are not likely to be upgraded in the near term. However, Fitch could consider a positive rating action if GM's margins, particularly in North America, rise to the level of its strongest competitors in the market, and if the financial performance of its European operations stabilizes. Continued progress on reducing the company's substantial pension obligations will also be a key driver of any positive rating action. Also factored into a positive rating would be an ability of the company to maintain or increase both market share and net pricing in its key global markets. From a liquidity standpoint, Fitch will look for the company to maintain a cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities balance of at least $20 billion on a sustained basis, assuming continued revolver availability of around $5 billion. Fitch could consider a negative action on GM's ratings if a very severe downturn in the global auto market leads to a significant weakening of the company's liquidity position. As noted, however, the effect of a downturn on GM's credit profile has been incorporated into the current ratings, and Fitch believes the company is generally well positioned to withstand the pressures of a future downturn. Fitch could also consider a negative rating action if management deviates from its plan to maintain a strong balance sheet, either by increasing automotive debt or allowing the cash balance to fall below $20 billion for a prolonged period. Operational execution and market share trends could also drive negative credit actions, particularly if new vehicles are poorly received in the market or if operational problems result in severe margin erosion. While GMF's current rating outlook is linked to GM, a negative rating action or further notching of the financial subsidiary could be driven by a change in the perceived relationship between the parent and subsidiary, whereby Fitch believes that GMF has become less strategically important to the parent's core operations or adequate financial support is not provided in a time of crisis. In addition, consistent operating losses, an increase in leverage beyond management's articulated target, deterioration in the company's liquidity profile, and/or a substantial downward shift in GMF's focus on its GM business could yield negative rating action or further notching. Conversely, growth in the proportion of GM-related business over time could modify Fitch's assessment of its relative importance to GM, which could lead to an equalization of GMF ratings with its parent. GM's cash liquidity position (including cash equivalents and marketable securities) remains very strong, at $33 billion as of June 30, 2012, and well above the $20 billion level that Fitch views as the minimum needed to carry the company through the cycle. Even with $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion expected to be used later this year to top off its U.S. salaried pension plan and transfer it to a group annuity plan, Fitch expects cash liquidity at year end 2012 to be well above the $20 billion level. GM's liquidity position continues to be enhanced by access to its $5 billion secured revolver, which was fully available at the end of the second quarter of 2012. Free cash flow (calculated by Fitch as automotive cash from operations less capital expenditures) may be negative in 2012 as a result of the aforementioned pension actions. However, excluding the cash costs tied to these actions, adjusted free cash flow is expected to be positive this year, despite a roughly $2 billion increase in projected capital spending. Over the next few years, Fitch expects GM's capital spending to remain above the levels seen over the past three years as the company accelerates investments in new products and to increase manufacturing efficiency. In general, though, improved volumes, pricing and margins in North America are expected to support free cash flow over the intermediate term and more than offset the expected cash burn in Europe tied both to weak market conditions and restructuring costs. Although GM's operations in China are conducted through joint ventures, China is an important component of GM's global operations and a meaningful source of cash for the company. China has become GM's largest market by volume, and GM is the single largest manufacturer in that market. Although industry sales growth in China has slowed from the very high rates seen several years ago, secular growth over the long term will continue to drive increased industry sales, and GM is well positioned to take advantage of these trends. As noted above, dividends from GM's China joint ventures provide $1 billion to $2 billion in cash per year to the company and could provide a meaningful source of liquidity if sales trends in more developed markets weaken. GM's European (GME) segment continues to be the weakest component of its global operations. Over the past four quarters, the company recorded an adjusted EBIT loss of $1.6 billion in its European segment, as lower industry volumes and market share erosion have driven revenues down sharply in the region. To stem the losses, GM has accelerated its actions to restore profitability in the region, including changes in top management, as well as entering into a strategic alliance with Peugeot SA. During the second quarter, the company entered into a new concessionary labor agreement with employees at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port (U.K.) plant that lowers labor costs in return for a company commitment to build the next generation Astra at the plant. In Germany, GM hopes to reach a cost savings agreement with its unions before the end of 2012 that would include worker concessions and a potential future plant closure. Although these efforts will lower GME's cost structure, the most significant cost savings elements are not likely to be seen for several more years, suggesting that GME may continue to post losses (although at a declining rate) over the intermediate term. To help reduce German costs in the near term, GM announced on August 23 that it had reached agreement with the Works Council and IG Metall union for a total of 20 short work days at its Russelsheim and Kaiserslautern facilities beginning in September 2012 that will apply to manufacturing, central and administrative functions. On Aug. 14, 2012, GM entered into negotiations with the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) over a new labor agreement covering employees at the company's Oshawa plant to replace the current one that expires on Sept. 17, 2012. Fitch expects the CAW negotiations to be particularly challenging, and the potential for a labor action cannot be ruled out. That being said, the impact of any potential labor action is not likely to have a major impact on the company's liquidity, as a work stoppage at Oshawa would be confined to only a limited number of the company's vehicles. GM announced earlier this month that GMF has entered a bid related to Ally Financial Inc.'s planned divestiture of its international operations in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Latin America. A number of parties have entered bids for these operations, and it is too soon to know if GMF will be successful in acquiring any of them. GMF is a logical bidder for these assets as 97% of Ally's international new vehicle dealer inventory financing and 82% of Ally's international new vehicle auto financing was for GM dealers and customers at year-end 2011. The amount of GMF's initial bid has not been disclosed, and it is not yet clear how much automotive cash, if any, will be used to help fund the acquisition, if successful. If GM Financial ultimately acquires any of assets, GMF's balance sheet could more than double. As of year-end 2011, GM's global pension plans (including certain unfunded non-U.S. plans) were underfunded by a total of $25 billion, with the U.S. salaried and hourly plans underfunded by a combined $14 billion. In June 2012, GM offered a lump sum option to certain U.S. salaried retirees, along with a plan to transfer the remaining U.S. salaried pension obligations and assets, following any lump sum payouts, to an annuity plan administered by The Prudential Insurance Company of America. To effect the transfer, GM will contribute $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion to the plan. This contribution will fully fund retiree obligations in the salaried plan, which were underfunded by about $1 billion at year-end 2011, and cover the one-time premium payment necessary for the transfer. Pro forma for the lump sum payouts and plan transfer, Fitch calculates that GM's U.S. plans will still be underfunded by about $13 billion, but the benefit obligation will decline by about $26 billion to an estimated $83 billion obligation. Overall, the transfer will reduce plan volatility tied to interest rates, asset values and longevity risk and is consistent with the company's intention to fully fund its pensions. Longer term, GM may consider a similar move for its U.S. hourly plans, but Fitch notes that the cash cost to do so would be significantly higher. From a product perspective, GM's vehicle lineup continues to perform relatively well in the U.S., although sales in the first seven months of 2012 have grown at a slower rate than the market as a whole, primarily due to Japanese competitors' recovery after last year's natural disasters. Dealer inventories of GM's pickups remain high, although this is largely a result of the company increasing truck production to offset disruptions as it retools its factories for a switchover to a completely new truck architecture that will launch beginning in the second quarter of 2013. Through July 31, GM's 2012 U.S. sales were up 2.7%, as strength in the Chevrolet and GMC brands more than offset declines in Buick and Cadillac sales. Recently, though, sales growth has decelerated, with July sales up only 1.4% on a selling days-adjusted basis. Outside the U.S., sales have been mixed with weakness seen in Europe and South America, but relatively strong sales in China (through GM's unconsolidated joint ventures). Fitch expects this sales pattern to generally hold through the remainder of the year, with strength in the U.S. and weakness in Europe. GM's South American sales may improve in the second half of 2012 on new model introductions in the region, while China sales are somewhat more uncertain, given governmental attempts to control sales growth in certain cities working against stimulus measures meant to support sales, as well. GM Holdings' senior secured revolving credit facility is rated 'BBB-', one notch above the subsidiary's IDR of 'BB+', to reflect the substantial collateral coverage backing the facility, including most of the company's hard assets in the U.S. According to Fitch's notching criteria, 'BBB-' is the highest security rating possible for an issuer with an IDR of 'BB+'. GM's Series B preferred stock rating of 'BB-' is two notches below GM's IDR of 'BB+', reflecting its relatively low priority position in a distressed scenario. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --A sustained increase in the company's margins; --A stabilization of the European operation's financial performance; --An improvement in the funded status of the company's pension plans; --An ability to maintain or increase both market share and pricing in key markets; --A sustained cash liquidity position of about $20 billion or more. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --A severe downturn that significantly weakens GM's liquidity position; --A significant increase in automotive debt; --A prolonged decline in the company's cash position below $20 billion; --A poor market reception to the company's new vehicles. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: GM --Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; --Preferred stock rating upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; --Rating Outlook Stable. GM Holdings --Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; --Secured revolving credit facility affirmed at 'BBB-'; --Rating Outlook Stable. GMF --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB'; --Rating Outlook Stable.