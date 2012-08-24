Overview
-- The Woodlands, Tex.-based petrochemical producer Chevron Phillips
Chemical Co. LLC (Chevron Phillips) has completed a transition in ownership
and repaid $1 billion of debt.
-- We are raising our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings
on Chevron Phillips by one notch to 'BBB+' and removing them from CreditWatch.
-- We are affirming our A-2 commercial paper rating on the company.
-- We are withdrawing our senior unsecured debt rating on Chevron
Phillips because it has repaid all its rated debt.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's capital
structure should position it well to handle industry cyclicality and
project-related risks.
Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Chevron Phillips by one notch to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'. We also removed them from CreditWatch, where we had placed
them with positive implications on Dec. 2, 2011. The CreditWatch placement
stemmed from our expectation that the company would reduce debt in connection
with a change in ownership.
In addition, we affirmed our A-2 commercial paper rating on the company.
We are withdrawing our senior unsecured debt rating on Chevron Phillips
because it has repaid all its rated debt.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade follows the transition of a 50% ownership interest in Chevron
Phillips to Phillips 66 (BBB/Stable/A-2) from ConocoPhillips (A/Stable/A-1) on
May 1, 2012, and Chevron Phillips' subsequent repayment of $1 billion of debt.
Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+) continues to own the other 50%. We base the
'BBB+' corporate credit rating on a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb'
and one notch of uplift for our assessment of parent support.
We believe Chevron Phillips is an important strategic holding for both
parents. Although the parents provide no explicit promise of support, we
believe they may take actions to support Chevron Phillips' credit quality as
they occasionally have in the past. The owners intend Chevron Phillips to fund
future domestic capital investment with retained earnings and, if necessary,
contributions from them. Also, the partnership agreement now provides the
option for each party to buy the other's ownership interest in Chevron
Phillips if its partner is rated below investment-grade continuously for 365
days. Major decisions continue to require the agreement of at least one board
representative from each owner.
We regard Chevron Phillips' business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its
financial risk profile as "intermediate". Our business risk assessment
incorporates the company's position as a leading North American commodity
petrochemical producer with a substantial percentage of its assets in North
America and the Middle East. These regions currently benefit from the lowest
feedstock costs in the world. Chevron Phillips' favorable cost position
results in higher profitability than most peers throughout the business cycle.
The company is, however, subject to industry cyclicality; operating and
financial risks associated with the development, construction, and operation
of large petrochemical projects; political risks related to operating in
various foreign countries; and limited product diversity.
Chevron Phillips is a commodity chemical producer with its North American
operations primarily located along the U.S. Gulf Coast. It has announced plans
to construct a new ethylene cracker and polyethylene units in Texas, which it
expects to be operational in 2017. It also benefits from a portfolio of
international JVs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. These ventures have constructed a
total of five petrochemical projects, which are typically financed using about
70% debt, with limited recourse to Chevron Phillips during the construction
phase. They have cost-advantaged feedstocks and provide Chevron Phillips with
a foothold in a region that is well-positioned to serve growing Asian markets.
We believe that the Middle Eastern JVs are highly strategic and that Chevron
Phillips would have an incentive to provide some additional financial support
to them if necessary (although it's not contractually required to do so). As
such, we calculate the company's key financial ratios by proportionally
consolidating all its JVs on a pro rata basis.
During the past several quarters, Chevron Phillips' operating profitability
and cash flow have been strong, reflecting relatively robust worldwide demand,
tight supply conditions, and its beneficial cost position. Like other North
American producers, Chevron Phillips is benefitting from the development of
extensive shale gas reserves, which has resulted in plentiful and low-cost
feedstocks. This has improved the relative cost position of North American
industry participants compared with European and Asian competitors, which
primarily process oil-based naphtha feedstocks. In addition, we expect JV
contributions to earnings to increase and JV debt to decline following the
recent completion of one Middle Eastern project and another transitioning to
commercial production in 2012. However, during the next few quarters, results
could moderate somewhat in the face of weaker global economic conditions.
Longer-term, we expect earnings to remain highly cyclical, potentially
declining sharply if capacity additions exceed demand growth.
Given the cyclicality and capital-intensity of Chevron Phillips' business, as
well as the large contingent obligations arising from project-related
investments, adherence to prudent financial policies is an important rating
consideration. As of June 30, 2012, Chevron Phillips' total adjusted debt was
about $3.7 billion. This includes $400 million of fixed rate notes, about $400
million of capitalized operating leases and tax-effected postretirement and
other liabilities, and about $2.9 billion representing its pro rata share of
its JVs' outstanding debt and accrued interest. On Aug. 16, 2012, Chevron
Phillips retired its remaining $400 million of fixed-rate notes. To facilitate
the $1 billion of debt reduction since May 1, 2012, Chevron Phillips suspended
all distributions to its owners beginning late last year. We expect them to
resume later this year.
Following the debt reduction, we expect the funds from operations
(FFO)-to-total adjusted debt ratio to be in the upper 50% area, well above the
35% to 40% average range we consider consistent with the ratings.
Liquidity
We regard Chevron Phillips' liquidity as "adequate." As of June 30, 2012, the
company had $658 million of cash and equivalents ($400 million of which was
earmarked for the August debt repayment). In addition, it had full
availability under committed credit lines totaling $620 million. The company
also had full availability under a $200 million accounts-receivable
securitization program. The company plans to renew or replace the $320 million
revolving credit facility and the accounts-receivable program, which both
mature in March 2013. The credit facilities contain no financial covenants.
We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Significant
outflows include capital expenditures and joint venture investments, working
capital fluctuations, and distributions to the parents.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Chevron Phillips' favorable cost position and moderate
leverage should position it well to handle industry cyclicality and risks
associated with large projects. In addition, corporate governance provisions
and the parents' stated intent for Chevron Phillips to fund domestic capital
expansion internally should continue to support credit quality. We view an
FFO-to-total adjusted debt ratio averaging 35% to 40% as consistent with the
ratings. There is significant cushion at the current rating for earnings
deterioration from current lofty levels and/or some increase in total adjusted
debt that could occur with additional international projects. However, if
earnings decline unexpectedly such that the ratio of FFO/debt declined to
below 30% without indication of near-term improvement or offsetting management
actions to support credit quality, we could consider a downgrade. With the
current amount of adjusted debt, we think this could occur if revenues dropped
by 25% and EBITDA margins fell to 9% from a trailing-12-month level of about
15%. Such an event appears unlikely given the current business outlook for the
intermediate term, the company's flexibility with respect to spending, and the
potential for owners' support.
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable BBB/Watch Pos
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. L.P.
Senior unsecured BBB+ BBB/Watch Pos
Ratings Withdrawn
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co LP
Senior unsecured NR BBB+
Ratings Affirmed
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
Commercial paper A-2