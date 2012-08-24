Overview
-- Maiden Holdings Ltd. is issuing $150 million of series A noncumulative
perpetual preferred stock.
-- We are rating the preferred stock 'BB' and affirming our ratings on
Maiden Holdings and its subsidiaries.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Maiden will maintain its
good competitive position while improving its capital adequacy.
Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB'
preferred stock rating to Maiden Holdings Ltd.'s $150 million series A
noncumulative perpetual preferred issue. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BBB-' counterparty credit ratings on Maiden Holdings and Maiden Holdings
North America, Ltd. (US) and our 'BBB+' counterparty credit and financial
strength ratings on its core operating subsidiaries, Maiden Reinsurance Co.,
Maiden Specialty Insurance Co., and Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda)
(collectively, Maiden). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
We expect Maiden to use the proceeds from the series A noncumulative preferred
stock offering for general corporate purposes and share repurchases. We
believe that redemption of the outstanding junior subordinated debt is
unlikely until January 2014, when redemption no longer requires payment of a
14% premium. We expect that Maiden would conduct such redemption in a manner
that would not materially reduce the company's capital base.
The rating affirmation is based on the group's good competitive position, the
low volatility of its underwriting results, and its good capital position,
based on our prospective view of capital adequacy built through future
retained earnings and moderating premium growth. However, we believe that the
potential conflicts of interest and customer concentrations created through
related-party transactions among Maiden, its founding shareholders, AmTrust
Financial Services Inc. (not rated), and American Capital Acquisition Corp.
(ACAC; not rated) offset some of the rating strengths.
We believe that the preferred stock will increase the group's financial
leverage and decrease its fixed-charge coverage ratios, but we expect these
metrics to remain consistent with our ratings.
Maiden's net income for the first six months of 2012 was $35 million. The
combined ratio was 98.7%, representing the results from Maiden's book of
primarily working layer reinsurance with relatively small amounts of
catastrophe exposure.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Maiden will maintain its good
competitive position during the next few years as it gradually expands its
footprint. Because of the substantial portion of premiums earned from AmTrust
and ACAC, Maiden's prospective operating performance is substantially
influenced by AmTrust's and ACAC's underwriting performance.
We expect Maiden's operating performance to remain less volatile than those of
its Bermuda-based peers that provide higher excess limits and property
catastrophe coverage. We expect the company to produce a combined ratio of 96%
to 98% and a return on revenue of 6% to 8% during the next couple of years.
Because we expect industry loss cost trends in Maiden's long-tail casualty
business to remain high, future underwriting performance could be challenged.
We expect the company will improve its capital adequacy in 2012 and 2013
through future retained earnings and moderating premium growth and that any
redemption of the company's junior subordinated debt would not conducted in a
way that materially reduces the company's capital base. We also expect
financial leverage to remain less than 35% and interest coverage to be at
least 2.0x to 3.0x over the next two years.
We are unlikely to raise the ratings in the next 24 months, particularly
because of client concentration, potential for conflicts of interest,
headwinds affecting underwriting results, and our view of the extended
timeframe required for the company to build its competitive position and
capital base. On the other hand, we could lower the ratings as a result of
deterioration in operating performance (including a full-year 2012 combined
ratio materially exceeding 100%), increased volatility in underwriting
results, adverse loss-reserve development, failure to improve capital adequacy
commensurately with the ratings, any new unfavorable related-party
transactions, or any significant adverse changes to Maiden's risk profile.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Maiden Holdings Ltd.
Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Stable/--
Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda)
Maiden Specialty Insurance Co.
Maiden Reinsurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US)
Senior Unsecured BBB-
New Rating
Maiden Holdings Ltd.
Preferred Stock BB