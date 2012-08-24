(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On July 26, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative all of our ratings
in Housing Association Funding, pending the issuer's implementation and our
review of the issuer's plan to address the lack of remedy action following our
Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade of Barclays Bank, which acts as the bank account and
additional facility provider in this transaction.
-- We have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on
all of the classes of notes following a review of the amendments the issuer
has made to the transaction documents to address any further downgrade of
Barclays Bank. These amendments have resulted in the documentation being in
line with our 2012 counterparty criteria.
-- Housing Association Funding is a social housing-backed securitization
that closed in 1997.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'AAA (sf)' credit
ratings on Housing Association Funding PLC's class A, B, C, and D notes.
On July 26, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all of the
classes of notes in this transaction following receipt of notice that the
issuer did not take any remedy actions after our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade to
'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' of Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1), which acts as
the transaction's bank account and additional facility provider (see "All
Housing Association Funding Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following
Counterparty Downgrade").
We have since received confirmation from the issuer of amendments that have
been made to the bank account and management agreement and the additional
facility agreement to address any potential further downgrade of Barclays
Bank. These amendments have resulted in the documentation being in line with
our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology
And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).
In our opinion, the amendments to the transaction documents, which include a
change in the minimum eligible counterparty rating and the addition of a
specified remedy period, mitigate the transaction's exposure to Barclays Bank.
We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA
(sf)' ratings on all of the classes of notes.
Housing Association Funding is a social housing transaction that onlent its
issuance proceeds as secured loans to 11 housing associations throughout the
U.K. The transaction closed in February 1997--with three further note
issuances in January 1998, September 2001, and June 2005.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)