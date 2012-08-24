(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- On July 26, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative all of our ratings in Housing Association Funding, pending the issuer's implementation and our review of the issuer's plan to address the lack of remedy action following our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade of Barclays Bank, which acts as the bank account and additional facility provider in this transaction.

-- We have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all of the classes of notes following a review of the amendments the issuer has made to the transaction documents to address any further downgrade of Barclays Bank. These amendments have resulted in the documentation being in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- Housing Association Funding is a social housing-backed securitization that closed in 1997. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings on Housing Association Funding PLC's class A, B, C, and D notes. On July 26, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all of the classes of notes in this transaction following receipt of notice that the issuer did not take any remedy actions after our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' of Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1), which acts as the transaction's bank account and additional facility provider (see "All Housing Association Funding Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Counterparty Downgrade"). We have since received confirmation from the issuer of amendments that have been made to the bank account and management agreement and the additional facility agreement to address any potential further downgrade of Barclays Bank. These amendments have resulted in the documentation being in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). In our opinion, the amendments to the transaction documents, which include a change in the minimum eligible counterparty rating and the addition of a specified remedy period, mitigate the transaction's exposure to Barclays Bank. We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all of the classes of notes. Housing Association Funding is a social housing transaction that onlent its issuance proceeds as secured loans to 11 housing associations throughout the U.K. The transaction closed in February 1997--with three further note issuances in January 1998, September 2001, and June 2005. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)