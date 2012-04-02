April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB+' subordinated debt rating to Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.'s
(NYSE: HIG; BBB/Stable/A-2) approximate $600 million junior subordinated
notes issuance, and its 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to HIG's proposed
approximate $1.5 billion in senior unsecured notes in three tranches. The notes
will mature in 2017, 2022, and 2042. HIG will put the proceeds toward
repurchasing $1.75 billion 10.0% notes issued to Allianz SE in October 2008 and
the associated premium.
The agreement to repurchase its 10.0% notes issued in October 2008 to Allianz
SE does not change the rating or outlook on Hartford Financial Services Group
or any of its subsidiaries. We consider the redemption to be economic-based
rather than a fundamental change in management intent about the permanence of
its outstanding hybrid capital. We will continue to classify Hartford's $500
million 8.125% junior subordinated notes as intermediate hybrids and the $556
million mandatory convertible preferred shares as high-equity hybrids.
The refinancing provides Hartford with the near-term benefit of lower interest
expense and significantly stronger coverage metrics. The new capital structure
will significantly improve expected 2012 fixed charges to approximately 8x
from 7x under the prior structure. Financial leverage increases about 100
basis points (bps) to more than 30%, but is still well within expectations for
the 'BBB' rating. Debt leverage, on the other hand, increases significantly by
more than 500 bps to nearly 25% of total capital, modestly diminishing our
view of overall capitalization. Our double leverage criteria states that there
is a deduction to operating company capital for all debt in excess of 20%.
This results in a direct deduction to Hartford's consolidated capital
position. In effect, we consider debt leverage of more than 20% to be a call
on the capital of the operating companies that exceeds our tolerances at the
current rating level.
The ratings reflect the operating companies' strong competitive positions,
personal and commercial property and casualty (P/C) lines, and commercial P/C
products and group life and disability insurance. Distribution is very
diverse, ranging from independent and career agents to affinity group
affiliations. Operating earnings are solid and capital is strong. These
strengths are offset by the volatility of life statutory capital, earnings
strained by difficult macroeconomic conditions, and exposure to long-tailed
casualty businesses that are more susceptible to adverse P/C reserve
developments than are other lines of business. In addition, consolidated
investment exposures to the financial sector and commercial mortgage-backed
securities, although improved, remain high relative to peers'.
After the refinance is complete, we expect Hartford to maintain approximately
$1.5 billion of holding company cash to cover fixed charges on debt and hybrid
instruments and offset the double leverage adjustment to capital. This cash
expectation would decrease as the company reduces its debt leverage, but never
to less than 18 months of interest expense. We also expect consolidated
capital adequacy to remain at the 'A' level, enhanced by organic statutory
earnings.
RATINGS LIST
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Rating
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
Subordinated Debt
$600 Million Junior Notes BB+
Senior Unsecured Debt
$1.5 Billion Senior Notes BBB