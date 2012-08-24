Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dutch food retailer Royal Ahold N.V.'s
(Ahold) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation is underpinned by the company's leading market shares in its
core markets, its relatively resilient business model and its solid financial
profile. The latter is reflected in low leverage for its rating, high free cash
flow (FCF) generation capacity and strong liquidity. The Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation that Ahold will maintain a financial profile commensurate
with the 'BBB' rating category, despite greater utilisation of cash for organic
growth, acquisitions and shareholder remuneration especially via dividends.
On both sides of the Atlantic Ahold remains confronted with a difficult market
environment that puts continuing pressure on its operating profit margin.
In the Netherlands, Ahold's Dutch subsidiary Albert Heijn continues to benefit
from its leading position although operating margins were negatively impacted by
increased price investments and an unsuccessful promotional campaign in H112.
In the US, the group's operating margin remains steady thanks to solid costs
control but the competitive environment is intense among the main rival food
retailers as consumer confidence remains lacklustre.
The depressed economic environment will lead to low like-for-like (LFL) sales
growth in Ahold's two core markets. Furthermore, the company still has to
demonstrate its capacity at growing profitability in Eastern Europe. These
operations continue to deliver profit margins well below consolidated group
margins. Fitch recognises however the low share of total group profits coming
from Eastern Europe, in the low single digits.
Overall, Fitch expects Ahold's performance to remain satisfactory through the
rest of 2012 despite the current difficult economic environment. However group
operating margins will remain under downward pressure because of rising food
commodity costs, ongoing promotional activities and low LFL sales growth.
The group's debt credit metrics remain comfortable for the 'BBB' rating. This
leaves some headroom for potential additional acquisitions and higher
remuneration to shareholders. Lease-adjusted net debt/funds from operations
(FFO) was 2.4x at FYE11 (ending January 2012), a level which Fitch expects to
deteriorate slightly to about 2.7x in 2012 driven by higher dividends and recent
acquisitions (EUR434m was paid primarily for the online retailer bol.com and
Genuardi's acquisitions in H112).
The group's liquidity is strong. This is supported by Ahold's historical and
projected annual positive FCF, cash of EUR1.8bn (as of H112) and its EUR1.2bn
five-year committed credit facility. Fitch expects FCF generation to decline to
circa EUR600m average per year over the next three years from EUR700m over the
past three years due to greater operating pressures and mostly due to
management's commitment to accelerate network expansion both organically,
reflected in higher capex outlays, and via bolt-on acquisitions, as well as pay
higher dividends.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Demonstrated capacity to grow profitability outside core markets - in
particular in Eastern Europe - while at least maintaining current margins in the
Netherlands and the U.S.
- FFO fixed charge coverage at or above 3.5x on a sustained basis.
- Financial policy and bolt-on acquisition activity remaining consistent with
FFO lease-adjusted net leverage not exceeding 2.5x.
Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Operating profit margin falling consistently below 4%.
- FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 2.5x.
- FFO lease-adjusted net leverage above 3.5x driven by either sustained
operating underperformance or a more aggressive acquisition strategy.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service
to investors.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Criteria', dated 8 August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology