Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on AyT Caixanova FTPYME and
AyT FTPYME II, FTA as follows:
AyT Caixanova FTPYME
EUR6,735,220 Class T notes (ISIN ES0312091004): affirmed at 'AA-sf', removed
from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), assigned Negative Outlook
EUR7,080,616 Class A notes (ISIN ES0312091012): affirmed at 'AA-sf', removed
from RWN, assigned Negative Outlook
EUR30,000,000 Class B notes (ISIN ES0312091020): upgraded to 'AA-sf', removed
from RWN, assigned Negative Outlook
AyT FTPYME II, FTA
EUR9.2m Class F2 (ISIN ES0312363015): affirmed at 'AA-sf', removed from RWN,
assigned Negative Outlook
EUR36.9m Class T2 (ISIN ES0312363023): affirmed at 'AA-sf', removed from RWN,
assigned Negative Outlook
The resolution of the RWN follows the implementation of the remedial actions as
the gestora, Ahorro y Titulizacion SGFT, S.A. (AyT), has replaced the account
bank and collateralised swaps for both transactions. Confederacion Espanola de
Cajas de Ahorros (CECA, 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'), an account bank, has been replaced
by Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). The swaps have been collateralised but
if the amount exceeds EUR50,000, the excess will be transferred to the
additional account held in Barclays Bank plc.
The upgrade of AyT Caixanova FTPYME's class B notes reflects its robust level of
credit enhancement and ability to withstand Fitch's stresses with no interest or
principal shortfalls. Credit enhancement for the class B is sufficient to
mitigate the pool's concentration at obligor, industry and regional levels as
well as deteriorated arrears performance (see "Fitch Maintains AyT CAIXANOVA
FTPYME I, FTA's Notes on RWN" dated 21 May 2012 at fitchratings.com)
Fitch notes that none of the remedial actions stated in the transaction
documents have taken place so far with regards to Bankia, S.A and CECA acting as
liquidity facility providers. The liquidity facilities were provided to bridge
finance any drawings on the guarantee provided by the Kingdom of Spain. However,
the class T2 notes ratings do not currently rely on the guarantee by the Kingdom
of Spain, as the notes have built up a substantial level of CE and the rating of
the Kingdom of Spain is significantly lower than the notes' rating. Therefore,
the the liquidity facility providers' ratings do not directly impact the ratings
of the notes. However, the gestora has demonstrated a willingness to comply with
transaction documentation as the account bank has been replaced and the swap has
been collateralised.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information: transaction trustee reports, portfolio data
Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June
2012, 'Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME
CLOs)', dated 1 June 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured
Finance', dated 12 August 2011, 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured
Finance Transactions', dated 9 August 2011 and 'Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance
Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions