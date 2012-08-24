Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 13 classes of Deutsche Bank Securities COMM 2010-C1 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmations are due to stable performance of the collateral and sufficient credit enhancement to the Fitch-rated classes. As of the August 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 2% to $839.5 million from $856.6 million at issuance. The transaction is collateralized by 42 loans and 63 underlying properties. As of August 2012, no loans were in specially servicing. The following loans within the top 15 of the pool have changes from issuance. The largest loan in the pool is the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls (14.3%), which is secured by a 525,663 square foot (sf) outlet center with a diverse tenant mix located in Niagara Falls, NY. The loan was assumed in July 2011 and is now sponsored by The Macerich Company. Physical occupancy has improved from 90.5% at issuance to 94.2% as of March 2012. In addition, servicer-reported 2011 net operating income (NOI) improved by 3.8% year-over-year. While rollover is fairly evenly distributed over the next 10 years, the largest rollover concentrations occur in 2014 and 2015 when approximately 17% and 17.8% of the space rolls, respectively. The ninth largest loan in the pool, Atrium III (3.7%), is secured by a 455,577 sf office property located in Secaucus, NJ. The property is part of a larger 550-acre mixed-use development also owned by the sponsor that includes retail stores, restaurants, seven hotels, and an 88,000 sf convention center. As discussed in Fitch's presale report, Bucks Consultants was in negotiations with the sponsor to re-sign a lease for a smaller amount of space and has since vacated 84,360 sf (18.5% of NRA). Occupancy has since increased to 74.6% but it remains below the 79.8% occupancy at issuance. Two loans, outside the pool's top 15, were considered Fitch Loans of Concern (LOC). The first LOC is a 34 unit mixed use property located in Boulder, CO. The servicer-reported NOI as of year-end 2011 was approximately 35% below the issuer's original underwritten amounts. The second LOC is a 105,000 sf anchored retail center located in Highland Heights, OH. The servicer reported NOI improved through 2011 but remains 13% below the issuer's original underwritten amounts. Fitch has affirmed the following classes: --$397.6 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$38.5 million class A-1D at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$75.1 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$179.5 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$321.4 million class XP-A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$345.3 million class XS-A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$345.3 million class XW-A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$24.6 million class B at 'AAsf', Outlook Stable; --$28.9 million class C at 'Asf', Outlook Stable; --$45 million class D at 'BBB-sf', Outlook Stable; --$7.5 million class E at 'BBB-sf', Outlook Stable; --$12.8 million class F at 'BBsf', Outlook Stable; --$12.9 million class G at 'B-sf', Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate the interest-only class XW-B or the $17.1 million class H. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions