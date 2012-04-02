April 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Bermuda-based Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--; NYSE: EHN)
and its core subsidiaries (all rated A/Stable/--) are not affected by
the recent announcement of the retirement of Michael Angelina as Chief Actuary
and Chief Risk Officer. We believe that Endurance has a strong management team
with considerable breadth. Furthermore, we expect senior management to act
promptly to fill these positions permanently. As a result, we view the company
as being well positioned to continue to execute upon its business strategy at
its current high level until these positions are filled. We note the void
created by Mr. Angelina's retirement, given his previous key roles at the
company. However, we don't believe that this management change is a concern
given the industry experience and strength of Endurance's management team in
general and its senior management specifically.