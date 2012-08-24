Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative from stable on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon (CTWSR)'s $35.64 million series 2009A taxable hydroelectric revenue bonds due Nov. 1, 2019 and $22.91 million series 2009B tax-exempt revenue hydroelectric revenue bonds due Nov. 1, 2033. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'BBB' rating on the bonds. "The outlook revision reflects our view of the impact of declining market prices during the past three years and the expiration of the existing above-market forward contract in February, which increased project exposure to these market prices," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ben Macdonald. "Although a new forward contract has since been entered, it is at a lower price, and runs for only 20 months," Mr. Macdonald added. The rating reflects our view of the following credit strengths: -- Good historical correlation exists between water flows on the Deschutes River, where the Pelton-Round Butte Project is located, and the Columbia River, where the Mid-Columbia (Mid-C) hub prices are set. The project would generate less revenue if a lower water year on the Deschutes (resulting in fewer MW-hour, or MWh, sales) were to coincide with a high water year on the Columbia (with corresponding lower Mid-C prices), but this scenario has occurred in only two of the past 82 years of record. -- The project operates as a modified run-of-river plant, and with three dams in the system, operators can control time of day for a majority of generation. Peak/off-peak pricing under the terms of the power sales agreement are favorable, allowing CTWSR to receive on-peak rates for about 85% of sales. -- Moderate debt burden of about $365 per kilowatt of nameplate capacity (as of December 2011) and a favorable cash cost of generation of about $11 per MWh before debt service provide the project with a strong market position and profitability under projected wholesale market conditions. The average sale price for the 12 months through June 2012 was about $25.81 per MWh (including the fixed price forwards). -- The project has a long history of high reliability and availability. -- CTWSR has cash-funded substantial amounts of capital expenditures in the past, including the selective water withdrawal project, and has already fully funded sizable capital expenditure plans for 2012. -- The project has covenants that require three to 18 months of project liquidity in addition to a 12-month debt service reserve, depending on the historical and projected DSC, before distributions can occur. Partly offsetting the above strengths, in our view, are the following weaknesses: -- Market prices have dropped from around $60 per MWh in 2008, to $34 per MWh in 2009 and 2010, and to $30 in 2011. For the first half of 2012, prices averaged a little less than $26 for the project, including the impact of forward sales. The price drops are due to a combination of increased supply resulting from high water flows in the region plus increased wind generation, and continuing muted demand. -- The project has historically hedged 25% to 50% of production, but the final hedge expired in February 2012. After two months of 100% market exposure with low market prices, the project entered a new forward. However, this new forward is relatively short term and at a lower price than previous hedges. -- Energy is sold under a take-and-pay contract, which is inferior to an availability-based contract. However, operations have shown high reliability for the past 40 years. -- The debt does not fully amortize by maturity in 2019, so refinancing risk exists for the $24.6 million scheduled to be outstanding at that time. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Ratings Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 RATINGS LIST Outlook Action To From Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation $58.6 mil hydroelec rev bds BBB/Negative BBB/Stable Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.