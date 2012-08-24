Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative
from stable on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon
(CTWSR)'s $35.64 million series 2009A taxable hydroelectric revenue bonds due
Nov. 1, 2019 and $22.91 million series 2009B tax-exempt revenue hydroelectric
revenue bonds due Nov. 1, 2033. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'BBB' rating
on the bonds.
"The outlook revision reflects our view of the impact of declining market
prices during the past three years and the expiration of the existing
above-market forward contract in February, which increased project exposure to
these market prices," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ben Macdonald.
"Although a new forward contract has since been entered, it is at a lower
price, and runs for only 20 months," Mr. Macdonald added.
The rating reflects our view of the following credit strengths:
-- Good historical correlation exists between water flows on the
Deschutes River, where the Pelton-Round Butte Project is located, and the
Columbia River, where the Mid-Columbia (Mid-C) hub prices are set. The project
would generate less revenue if a lower water year on the Deschutes (resulting
in fewer MW-hour, or MWh, sales) were to coincide with a high water year on
the Columbia (with corresponding lower Mid-C prices), but this scenario has
occurred in only two of the past 82 years of record.
-- The project operates as a modified run-of-river plant, and with three
dams in the system, operators can control time of day for a majority of
generation. Peak/off-peak pricing under the terms of the power sales agreement
are favorable, allowing CTWSR to receive on-peak rates for about 85% of sales.
-- Moderate debt burden of about $365 per kilowatt of nameplate capacity
(as of December 2011) and a favorable cash cost of generation of about $11 per
MWh before debt service provide the project with a strong market position and
profitability under projected wholesale market conditions. The average sale
price for the 12 months through June 2012 was about $25.81 per MWh (including
the fixed price forwards).
-- The project has a long history of high reliability and availability.
-- CTWSR has cash-funded substantial amounts of capital expenditures in
the past, including the selective water withdrawal project, and has already
fully funded sizable capital expenditure plans for 2012.
-- The project has covenants that require three to 18 months of project
liquidity in addition to a 12-month debt service reserve, depending on the
historical and projected DSC, before distributions can occur.
Partly offsetting the above strengths, in our view, are the following
weaknesses:
-- Market prices have dropped from around $60 per MWh in 2008, to $34 per
MWh in 2009 and 2010, and to $30 in 2011. For the first half of 2012, prices
averaged a little less than $26 for the project, including the impact of
forward sales. The price drops are due to a combination of increased supply
resulting from high water flows in the region plus increased wind generation,
and continuing muted demand.
-- The project has historically hedged 25% to 50% of production, but the
final hedge expired in February 2012. After two months of 100% market exposure
with low market prices, the project entered a new forward. However, this new
forward is relatively short term and at a lower price than previous hedges.
-- Energy is sold under a take-and-pay contract, which is inferior to an
availability-based contract. However, operations have shown high reliability
for the past 40 years.
-- The debt does not fully amortize by maturity in 2019, so refinancing
risk exists for the $24.6 million scheduled to be outstanding at that time.
