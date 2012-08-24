Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
Aug 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today confirmed its ratings on 19 bonds fully supported by letters of credit (LOCs) due to the extension of the LOC expiration dates for each bond. Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our ratings on the LOC provider, the expiration or termination of the LOCs, or amendments to the transactions' terms. The complete ratings list is available in "LOC-Supported Bond Ratings Confirmed Due To Extended LOC Expiration Dates," published today on the Global Credit Portal on RatingsDirect. The list is also available on Standard & Poor's Web site, at www.standardandpoors.com. On the home page, under Ratings Resources, click on Ratings Actions and then select Structured Finance.
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.