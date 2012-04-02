April 2 - Effective today, Fitch Ratings has updated its Ratings Definitions, removing the definition and use of the Individual Rating, adding Limitations of National ratings previously disclosed in criteria and making several other minor changes. Individual Ratings were Withdrawn from financial institutions Jan. 25, 2012. Viability Ratings were assigned July 20, 2011 and represent Fitch's primary assessment of the intrinsic creditworthiness of financial institutions. The two rating scales were maintained in parallel to facilitate an orderly transition. Limitations to the definition of National Ratings are added to these definitions. These limitations were disclosed in the Criteria for National Ratings. The agency also removed the definition of 'Correction', which is not being used, and removed the action 'Recovery Rating Revision' to Historic Actions, as Recovery Ratings are no longer assigned to Structured Finance issues. Changes have been made to Ratings Definitions available on the Fitch website, 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.