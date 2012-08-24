(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe the Greater Toronto Airports Authority's (GTAA) business
profile remains very strong despite recent challenges from the slowing global
economy and ongoing volatility in oil prices.
-- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit and senior secured
debt ratings on the GTAA.
-- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that
passenger traffic will continue to grow in the near term, albeit at a slower
pace.
Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A'
long-term issuer credit and senior secured debt ratings on the Greater Toronto
Airports Authority (GTAA or the authority). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on GTAA reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the following
factors:
-- GTAA's business profile, which remains very strong despite many
challenges in recent years. The authority has proven resilient against a
number of stresses that affected passenger traffic in the past 10 years
including the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001; the Iraq war; the 2002-2003
SARS outbreak in Toronto; increased security into the U.S.; a strong Canadian
dollar; volatility in oil prices; and, most recently, the global recession;
-- The authority's monopoly position in delivering an essential
transportation service together with its unencumbered rate-setting autonomy.
The ground lease agreement with Transport Canada gives GTAA the right to
operate and maintain Toronto Pearson International Airport for 60 years, with
an option to renew for an additional 20;
-- Lack of competition during the term of the ground lease. The agreement
provides protection that Transport Canada will not construct and operate a
major international airport within 75 kilometers of Pearson during the
agreement's term;
-- The strong underlying service area of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA),
which has a population of more than 5.8 million and makes up about 17% of
Canada's population;
-- GTAA's improving financial profile in the past three years, despite
challenges from an uneven economic recovery. GTAA's revenues rebounded in
2011, posting a 2.3% increase, thanks in large part to an increase in
passenger traffic. Its financial performance as reflected in its debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR; Standard & Poor's adjusted) and debt per enplaned
passenger has improved thanks to measures management has taken to deliver cost
savings and improve efficiencies. For fiscal 2012, we estimate that GTAA's
cash-based, interest-only DSCR and its operating surplus balance (Standard &
Poor's adjusted; calculated after debt service and before capital spending and
amortization) as a share of revenue ratio will continue to improve. This
improving trend likely will continue in the medium term, although there remain
some near-term risks with passenger traffic and revenues because of the
uncertain global economic recovery. Although these ratios are below those of
similarly rated domestic peers, GTAA is the only pure residual rate-setting
airport among the Tier I Canadian airport authorities. As a result of this
approach, the authority establishes aeronautical rates to recover its costs to
achieve a cash-based DSCR of about 1.20x-1.25x and to maintain compliance with
its 1.25x DSCR-based rate covenant; and
-- Relatively modest capital spending requirements in the next five
years. With the completion of Pier F in 2007, GTAA's Airport Development
Program (ADP) shifted to more modest expenditures outlined in the authority's
post-ADP capital program; GTAA expects new gate capacity expansion will not be
needed until 2020 at the earliest.
The following factors constrain our ratings:
-- A still significantly higher debt and cost burden compared with that
of other airport facilities that we rate globally, although the authority's
common use platform and residual rate-setting framework make direct
comparisons more difficult with other rated peer airports. Although high,
GTAA's cost per enplaned passenger declined to about C$34 in 2011 (Standard &
Poor's calculated) from about C$39 in 2009, due to five consecutive declines
in landing and terminal fees since 2007. The announced decrease in terminal
charges and landing fees for 2012 is likely to result in a further decrease in
GTAA's cost per enplaned passenger to about C$32 in 2012. Our projections
indicate that this ratio will remain near this level through 2013. This is
among the highest in Standard & Poor's rated airport portfolio;
-- Exposure to passenger volumes, which are susceptible to the cyclical
nature of Canada's and the global economy and other event risks. Canadian
airport authorities (CAAs) have long-dated capital planning horizons that rely
heavily on passenger traffic growth, which, if it doesn't materialize, could
leave CAAs with reduced financial flexibility.
-- The aviation industry's systemic risks inherent in exposure to
changing airline route preferences, airline flight rationalization, and the
generally weaker counterparty credit quality of most carriers -- although this
is common to all CAAs. However, the expected take-up of displaced capacity by
other domestic carriers mitigates the potential loss, due to the strong demand
characteristic of airport authorities with good origin and destination markets;
-- Potential medium-term refinancing risk, given GTAA's large debt
outstanding. The authority's liquidity, including available reserves, its
unencumbered credit facility, its demonstrated access to capital markets, and
the presence of a voluntary notional principal fund mitigate this risk
somewhat, however. Moreover, GTAA's management conservative debt management
practices further mitigate this risk.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that, despite
uneven economic growth expected in the next two years, passenger traffic will
continue to grow at a modest pace of less than 3% per year. We also expect
that the authority's rate-setting capacity will not change; debt reduction
will continue, through contributions to its notional principal fund and from
free cash flow; GTAA's financial metrics will not deviate materially from
projections; and any future capital expansion will depend on passenger growth.
Not meeting some of these expectations could place downward pressure on the
ratings. Conversely, a more sustained recovery in passenger traffic and a more
aggressive debt reduction plan could lead to a positive outlook or an upgrade.
Related Criteria And Research
-- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
-- USPF Criteria: Airport Revenue Bonds, June 13, 2007
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Greater Toronto Airports Authority
Issuer credit rating A/Stable/--
Senior secured A
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)