(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Operations at Aruba's oil refinery were suspended in late March 2012. -- In our view, a prolonged delay in reopening the operations of the refinery could weaken Aruba's external and fiscal profiles. -- We are revising our rating outlook on Aruba to negative from stable. -- We are affirming our 'A-/A-2' sovereign credit ratings on Aruba. Rating Action On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the long-term ratings on Aruba to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' sovereign credit ratings on Aruba. The transfer and convertibility assessment is unchanged at 'A-'. Rationale The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if the country's external and fiscal profiles erode as a result of an unexpectedly prolonged suspension of the operations of the island's oil refinery. Valero, the owner of the refinery, suspended its operations in late March 2012. The refinery (both directly and indirectly) employs about 5% of the island's workforce and is the largest single employer in the private sector. Valero is currently negotiating a sale of the refinery to PetroChina. Based on public reports, it is our understanding that negotiations between Valero and PetroChina are well-advanced, but it is unclear when the sale will conclude. The suspension of operations at the refinery has persisted longer than we had expected, raising the risk of larger current account and budgetary deficits and higher external and government debt burdens in the coming two years. Rising receipts from tourism, plus the stimulus to economic activity provided by the government's public investment program, have largely contained the economic impact of the refinery's suspension so far this year. The loss of economic activity from the refinery due to a prolonged suspension of its activities raises the possibility that the central government could fail to meet its target of narrowing its fiscal deficit toward 3% of GDP in 2014 from an estimated 6.8% of GDP in 2012. Exports would also be hurt. The economy is likely to contract mildly this year even if the refinery reopens in October, according to official calculations. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings on Aruba if delays in reopening the refinery result in higher-than-expected external and fiscal deficits and weaker GDP performance, as well as higher external and government debt burdens. A potential closure of the refinery would result in a larger economic contraction this year and sluggish growth in 2013, also leading to a downgrade. A prompt reopening of the oil refinery would boost exports and GDP growth prospects as well as sustain fiscal revenues, giving greater scope for the government to reach its medium-term fiscal and debt targets, including stabilizing gross central government debt at about 50% of GDP. (Standard & Poor's excludes central government debt held by public-sector pension and social welfare plans in calculating the debt level.) We would likely revise the outlook to stable under such a scenario, provided that the government is able to adhere to its medium-term fiscal trajectory. Related Criteria And Research Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Aruba Sovereign Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 Ratings Affirmed Aruba Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A- Senior Unsecured A- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)