(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Operations at Aruba's oil refinery were suspended in late March 2012.
-- In our view, a prolonged delay in reopening the operations of the
refinery could weaken Aruba's external and fiscal profiles.
-- We are revising our rating outlook on Aruba to negative from stable.
-- We are affirming our 'A-/A-2' sovereign credit ratings on Aruba.
Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the long-term ratings on Aruba to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'A-/A-2' sovereign credit ratings on Aruba. The transfer and
convertibility assessment is unchanged at 'A-'.
Rationale
The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if the country's
external and fiscal profiles erode as a result of an unexpectedly prolonged
suspension of the operations of the island's oil refinery. Valero, the owner
of the refinery, suspended its operations in late March 2012. The refinery
(both directly and indirectly) employs about 5% of the island's workforce and
is the largest single employer in the private sector. Valero is currently
negotiating a sale of the refinery to PetroChina. Based on public reports, it
is our understanding that negotiations between Valero and PetroChina are
well-advanced, but it is unclear when the sale will conclude.
The suspension of operations at the refinery has persisted longer than we had
expected, raising the risk of larger current account and budgetary deficits
and higher external and government debt burdens in the coming two years.
Rising receipts from tourism, plus the stimulus to economic activity provided
by the government's public investment program, have largely contained the
economic impact of the refinery's suspension so far this year.
The loss of economic activity from the refinery due to a prolonged suspension
of its activities raises the possibility that the central government could
fail to meet its target of narrowing its fiscal deficit toward 3% of GDP in
2014 from an estimated 6.8% of GDP in 2012. Exports would also be hurt. The
economy is likely to contract mildly this year even if the refinery reopens in
October, according to official calculations.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings
on Aruba if delays in reopening the refinery result in higher-than-expected
external and fiscal deficits and weaker GDP performance, as well as higher
external and government debt burdens. A potential closure of the refinery
would result in a larger economic contraction this year and sluggish growth in
2013, also leading to a downgrade.
A prompt reopening of the oil refinery would boost exports and GDP growth
prospects as well as sustain fiscal revenues, giving greater scope for the
government to reach its medium-term fiscal and debt targets, including
stabilizing gross central government debt at about 50% of GDP. (Standard &
Poor's excludes central government debt held by public-sector pension and
social welfare plans in calculating the debt level.) We would likely revise
the outlook to stable under such a scenario, provided that the government is
able to adhere to its medium-term fiscal trajectory.
Related Criteria And Research
Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Aruba
Sovereign Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Aruba
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment A-
Senior Unsecured A-
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)