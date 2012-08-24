(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Personal loan provider CFG Holdings has improved its asset quality and financial performance. -- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 'B-' issuer credit rating on the company. -- We expect the company to maintain the positive trend in the coming months. Rating Action On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on CFG Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiaries (CFGLTD) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term issuer credit rating on the company. Rationale The outlook revision reflects CFGLTD's improved profitability, cash flow generation, and asset quality indicators in 2011 and the first half of 2012, and our expectation that the company would maintain this trend in the coming months. CFGLTD's highly concentrated funding structure, unfavorable maturity profile, and its moderate profitability despite its focus on consumer lending limit the rating. CFGLTD's satisfactory market position, adequate asset quality for its profile, and solid capitalization metrics are positive credit factors. CFGLTD is a holding company that offers unsecured personal loans to low- and middle-income customers through its subsidiaries located in the Caribbean (Aruba, Curacao, Saint Maarten, and Trinidad and Tobago) and Panama. Though the company faces competition from consumer-oriented banks and nonbank finance companies, in our opinion, it's well positioned thanks to its long-track record of operations in the region and wide branch network under the "Island Finance" and "El Sol" brands. We consider the company has a satisfactory market position measured in terms of its loan portfolio, which represent about 2% of total consumer loans in Trinidad and Tobago and Panama, more than 11% in the former Netherland Antilles, and nearly 17% in Aruba. We consider CFGLTD's funding structure as its major rating weakness, since it is highly concentrated and weakens its financial flexibility. CFGLTD relies on a single funding source, a revolving credit facility from a commercial bank. The short-term nature of this facility causes a significant maturity gap in its balance sheet, since it matures in March 2013, while the company's loan portfolio has a 45-month average maturity. CFGLTD plans to substitute most of its current funding with a long-term bond issuance. In our view, this would result in a higher exposure to refinancing risk, particularly during times of market volatility. As we had previously expected, a higher net interest margin, lower loan loss provisions, and the absence of nonrecurring charges have improved CFGLTD's profitability. The improved performance has resulted in a return on average assets of 4.6% and a return on revenues of 18.2% as of March 2012, compared with 3.7% and 15.0% as of March 2011. Nonetheless, we view these profitability metrics as moderate for consumer finance, and compare unfavorably with its rated peers. As long as the company maintains its current asset quality, we would expect its profitability to gradually improve. Under current market conditions, we do not expect further impairments of goodwill or the divestiture of any subsidiaries that could weaken CFGLTD's bottom-line results. CFGLTD's adjusted capitalization and internal capital generation improved. In our opinion, the company's capitalization levels are solid and sufficient to cover unexpected losses and support its growth. As of March 31, 2012, adjusted capitalization (measured as adjusted total equity to adjusted assets) was nearly 31.1%, up from 27.7% for the same quarter in 2011, and total debt to equity was 1.4x. Due to our expectation of a moderate growth of its loan portfolio, a positive trend in its internal capital generation, with no dividend payments, we expect the company's capitalization ratios to continue improving gradually. We consider CFGLTD's loan performance to be satisfactory. In our opinion, the company has good credit risk management practices and tools for portfolio monitoring and reporting. Though nonperforming loan ratio has remained relatively stable, net charge-offs decreased as a result of the divestiture of the Mexican operation and the centralization of the recovery functions. Contractual delinquencies (loans more than 60 days past-due) represented 11.6% of the portfolio at the end of the first quarter of 2012, while loans more than 90 days past-due 4.6%, with a 104.4% reserve coverage. Net charge-offs accounted for 3.9% of the portfolio at the end of 2011 (down from 7.1% in 2010), and 4.1% as of March 2012. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the improvement in CFGLTD's financial performance, cash flow generation, and asset quality since 2011, and our expectation that the company would maintain this trend in 2013. We anticipate a moderate growth of the company's loan portfolio in the next two years, no deterioration of its asset quality, and a gradual strengthening of adjusted capitalization. We could upgrade the company if it maintains the current trend in its profitability and asset quality metrics and cash flow generation in next 12 months. A diversification of its funding sources could also be positive for the ratings. On the other hand, an increase in nonperforming loans or a sustained decrease in profitability or capitalization levels could result in a downgrade. Related Criteria And Research -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004 -- Finance Company Ratios, March 18, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From CFG Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Issuer Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)