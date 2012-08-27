(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 27 - Overall, Canadian utilities, unregulated electricity generators, and midstream companies shouldn't face major problems in refinancing their debt in 2012 and through 2014, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report released today. "We believe a combination of low yields, poor equity market returns, and risk aversion has attracted investors to the sector. Absent any major market disruptions, we believe these companies should continue to enjoy good access to the capital markets during this period of industry growth," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gerald Hannochko in the report, entitled, "Debt Maturities Pose Little Threat To Canadian Utilities And Midstream Companies In 2012." We expect the issuers we rates to refinance about C$9.5 billion by the end of 2014, which is less than 10% of their total debt outstanding. So far in 2012, we have seen rated companies tap the debt market to the tune of C$4.3 billion and issue C$2.8 billion of preferred shares. Midstream companies face greater risks than utilities do, with both falling commodity prices and potentially large capital expenditures. However, we don't believe either has affected credit quality to this point. The picture for regulated utilities hasn't changed; regulation remains supportive, and we expect that to continue. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)