Overview -- Cupertino, Calif.-based substance abuse treatment and adolescent youth services provider CRC Health Corp re-opened its Tennessee facility as planned and achieved S&P adjusted EBITDA margins of 25% in the second quarter of 2012, close to average historical levels for the same period. -- CRC Health is on track to meet our expectations for over $30 million of free operating cash flows in 2012. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on CRC Health to 'B' from 'B-', based on our increased confidence that the company's operations have stabilized and margins will be maintained. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for modest revenue growth and our adjusted EBITDA margins above 24% in 2012, benefiting from continued demand and strategic marketing efforts. Rating Action On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on CRC Health to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. We raised our issue-level rating on CRC's credit facility to 'B+' (one notch higher than our corporate credit rating). Our recovery rating on the credit facility is '2', indicating our current expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. In addition, we also raised our issue-level rating on the subordinated debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating). Our recovery rating on the notes remains a '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0-10%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The rating upgrade is predicated on our increased confidence that CRC can maintain existing margins, and the recent re-opening of its Tennessee facility. We expect CRC to continue to generate positive free operating cash flows over the near term. Rationale Our ratings on CRC Health reflect its "weak" business risk profile (according to our criteria), based on its reliance on uncertain private-pay and commercial insurance for about 79% of revenues, its highly fragmented markets, and the discretionary nature of its services. The ratings also reflect its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, which incorporates its large debt burden and sponsor ownership. We expect low-single-digit percentage revenue growth in 2012 primarily benefiting from the ongoing growth initiatives of a relatively new management team and an improving economy. We expect CRC to achieve our adjusted EBITDA margins of 24% in 2012 slightly less than its peak of 25%, due to a slightly higher cost base. Our base-case revenue projections incorporate low-single-digit revenue growth in CRC's Recovery division (80% of revenues) on continued demand for chemical dependency rehabilitative services, offset by a temporary closing of its Tennessee facility in the first half of the year. Our growth expectations also incorporate mid-single-digit improvement in its Youth division (16% of revenues) as a result of an improving economy and increase in revenue per patient day. We also expect a double-digit revenue decline in its relatively small Weight Management division. We assume the weaker performance in the second quarter of 2012 will continue through the third quarter because of lower patient volume from a lost marketing source. We expect better pricing in all divisions as a result of CRC's initiative to increase the mix of private-pay sales. We expect revenue growth, existing EBITDA margins and improved accounts receivable collections to support free operating cash flow above $30 million in 2012. CRC's highly leveraged financial risk profile is characterized by its substantial debt burden, which includes the holding company's payment-in-kind (PIK) loan of over $160 million. Our adjusted calculation of debt to EBITDA is over 8x, and funds from operations to debt is below 10%. We do not expect leverage below 5x, indicative of an aggressive financial risk profile, largely because of the accretion of its holding company PIK debt. We also factor in CRC's sponsor ownership by Bain Capital, lowering the likelihood CRC will reduce debt and maintain stronger credit metrics. The overarching feature of CRC's weak business risk profile is its reliance on private-pay and commercial insurance for about 79% of revenues. Some of its service offerings are discretionary (i.e., its youth and weight management divisions and some of its residential treatment centers), exposing it to potential volume reductions during weak macroeconomic conditions. While business has improved, CRC's highly seasonal youth and weight management divisions' growth prospects are difficult to predict, because of reliance on private pay customers. These divisions have had past struggles, stemming from low occupancy rates and reduced admissions as a result of the recessionary environment and limited accessibility to the student loan market. The business risk profile also considers the highly fragmented industry in which CRC operates: The substance abuse treatment market alone is a $22 billion dollar industry. According to national studies and surveys, the U.S. population of adolescents affected by behavioral disorders and adults considered overweight to morbidly obese represent 37% and 72%, respectively. While CRC facilities and programs have a well-established reputation and benefits from its scale by operating in 21 states, the company is still a relatively small player within its respective markets. Many of CRC's competitors are local, regional competitors and single-site businesses. Liquidity CRC's liquidity is "adequate". We believe sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next two years. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile is based on the following expectations: -- We expect sources of liquidity (including $24 million of cash reserves, about 40% available on a $63 million revolver at June 30, 2012 and our expectation of over $30 million of annual free operating cash flows,) to exceed uses by at least 1.2x or more. This includes the applicable high-yield debt obligation payment of $10 million that will be paid through a dividend to the parent in 2012. -- We expect remaining near-term maturities due in 2013 on the non-extended portion of CRC's PIK notes to be repaid with available operating cash flow. -- We expect sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- We expect the debt covenant cushion on bank-calculated debt to EBITDA to be 15% by year-end 2012. -- We expect CRC to have limited availability to absorb low-probability, high-impact events with existing liquidity. Recovery analysis Our issue-level rating on CRC's credit facility is 'B+' (one notch higher than our corporate credit rating). Our recovery rating on the credit facility is '2', indicating our current expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The issue level rating on the subordinated notes is 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on the notes is '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0-10%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CRC Health, to be published shortly after the release of this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our stable outlook reflects our expectation of modest revenue growth and our adjusted EBITDA margins above 24% in 2012, benefiting from continued solid demand and the company's strategic marketing efforts. While highly unlikely, a higher rating could occur if CRC reduces leverage to below 5x. However, because of CRC's accretive holding company debt, we do not expect debt to EBITDA to improve materially over the near term. We could lower our rating if total leverage-debt-restricted covenants tighten with covenant headroom reducing to below 10%. This could occur if EBITDA declines by 5% from weak admissions or pricing pressures at its substance abuse centers or youth and weight management programs. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List CRC Health Corp. Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Positive/-- Senior Secured B+ B Recovery Rating 2 2 Subordinated CCC+ CCC Recovery Rating 6 6