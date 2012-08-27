Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following series of bonds issued by Jacksonville Health Facilities Authority (FL) on behalf of Brooks Health System (BHS): --$93.9 million series 2007 at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues of the obligated group and a mortgage on Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION: BHS has a strong liquidity position for the rating category with $208 million in unrestricted cash and investments adjusted for draws in lines of credit as of June 30, 2012, equating to 696.2 days of cash on hand (DCOH), 22.1x cushion ratio and 136.6% cash to debt, all exceeding Fitch's 'A' medians. LEADING MARKET SHARE: BHS has a dominant 95% market share of inpatient rehabilitation services in the North Florida and Southeast Georgia market, a large network of outpatient clinics and is expanding its presence in other post-acute services, including home health and skilled nursing. ELEVATED LEVERAGE POSTION: Fitch views BHS's elevated leverage position as its chief credit weakness. Coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) by EBITDA of 2.0x in fiscal 2011 and 1.6x in the interim period fall short of Fitch's 'A' category median of 4.1x and MADS is a very high 8.4% of revenues through the interim period, as compared to Fitch's 'A' category median of 2.8%. CONCENTRATED REVENUE BASE: Given its specialized services in rehabilitation, BHS's revenue base is small with $108 million in total revenue in fiscal 2011 and a very high percentage of Medicare as percentage of gross revenue of approximately 60%. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION ADDITIONAL DEBT: Failure to maintain a robust liquidity position and or further increase in leverage would likely result in downward rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE The 'A' rating is supported by BHS's strong liquidity metrics and its stable position as the dominant provider of rehabilitation services in the North Florida and Southeast Georgia market, which will be further supported by its expanding role as a provider of a wide spectrum of post-acute care services. Fitch views BHS's liquidity as a major credit strength, which helps to offset a concentrated revenue base. Fitch's main credit concern is BHS's very high debt burden with relatively weak coverage relative to Fitch's 'A' category median. STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION BHS's liquidity position is seen as a major credit strength. At June 30, 2012 (the interim period), BHS reported unrestricted cash and investments of $236.2 million. Fitch's liquidity metrics are based on adjusted unrestricted cash and investments of $208 million, which nets out BHS's outstanding lines of credit of $31.6 million. BHS's liquidity at the 2012 interim period position translated to a robust 696.2 DCOH, 22.1x cushion ratio and 155% cash to debt, all of which significantly exceed Fitch's 'A' category medians of 191 DCOH, 16.3x and 116%, respectively. LEADING MARKET POSITION BHS holds a leading market share of 95% of the inpatient rehabilitation admissions within a 60-mile radius around Jacksonville. Inpatient admissions increased by 5% in 2011, as well as for the interim period ended June 30, 2012. To date, BHS faces very limited competition for this service in its market. An HCA owned facility has filed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a Certificate of Need (CON) for up to 24 rehabilitation beds in southern Jacksonville. BHS has filed its own LOI for up to a 60-bed freestanding facility in that market. The LOI is the first step in a regulatory process to add rehabilitation beds. A number of projects are underway which are intended to round out and strengthen BHS's strategy of being a provider of the entire spectrum of post-acute care services. The organization operates 27 clinics throughout the market which see volumes increasing between 2%-3% annually and a home health agency. BHS is constructing a replacement facility for the 68-bed San Marco Terrace skilled nursing facility in St. Augustine, which will be located across the street from Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville and will be connected to a new assisted living facility. The construction of the two facilities is being funded with proceeds of the 2010 and 2011 private placement loans and is expected to be completed in late summer of 2013. BHS operates a 35-bed skilled nursing unit at St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, which is focused on the treatment of joint replacements and has been successful in reducing the length of stay for this procedure by 50% to nine days. The ability to treat certain procedures in a lower cost non-acute care setting has the potential of greatly reducing costs and will have significant appeal for bundled payments in the health care reform environment. Other initiatives include a management services agreement with Halifax Health (Halifax; rated 'BBB+' by Fitch) in Daytona Beach to operate a 40-bed rehab unit at Halifax, for which BHS would contribute approximately $7 million. In addition, another 110-bed skilled nursing facility is also in the planning process and a $3.5 million draw on a line of credit was used to purchase this license. The total cost of this project is $16 million and is expected to open in 2014. Management is contemplating long term financing but not until the 2014-2015 timeframe. Fitch believes that any additional long-term debt even if it is for the refinancing of short-term debt, would result in negative rating action given BHS's already high debt burden. ELEVATED LEVERAGE POSITION The major credit concern is BHS's high debt burden. Total outstanding debt was $152 million at June 30, 2012. BHS executed two variable rate private placement loans in 2010 and 2011 totaling $65 million, which were used primarily to refinance the purchase of a home health agency and to fund the purchase and cost of a replacement facility for the San Marco Terrace facility and construction of an assisted living facility. The debt service on the private placement loans are based on a 30-year amortization with a 15 year initial term and interest rate at 65% of LIBOR plus 120 basis points. BHS's debt composition is 40% variable and 60% fixed rate. MADS of $9.4 million represents a very high 8.4% of revenues. MADS coverage by EBITDA was weak at 2.0x in fiscal 2011 relative to the 'A' category median of 4.1x and was 1.6x through the interim period. BHS has swaps on all of its outstanding long-term debt with a notional par of $157 million. The ark to market valuation at June 30, 2012 was a negative $7.8 million and there is no collateral posting on the largest $94 million fixed to variable rate swap on the series 2007 bonds. The three other variable to fixed rate swaps have collateral posting at $10 million. PERSISTENT OPERATING LOSSES Fitch has restated BHS's historical operating profitability and no longer includes interest and dividends in other operating revenue to be consistent with the treatment of investment income within our portfolio. While operating performance has continued to be weak, operating losses have been reduced. After operating losses of $12.1 million and $6.7 million in fiscal 2008 and 2009, the last two fiscal years showed improvement with losses reduced to $4 million in 2010 and $4.9 million last year. Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), showed significant strengthening and EBITDA margin improved to 16% in 2011 ($21.9 million) from 7.7% in 2009 and was 13% through the interim period. BHS's 2012 budget for operating income and EBITDA is negative $6.7 million and $21.2 million. STABLE OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook is supported by BHS's stable position as the dominant provider of rehab services within the service area, its strategy to expand its post-acute care presence which fits well into proposed health care reform environment, as well as its very strong liquidity position. Given BHS's capital plans, any additional long-term debt would likely result in downward rating action. ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION BHS is located in Jacksonville, Florida and consists of Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital (157 beds), multi-site outpatient centers, Brooks Health Development, Brooks Health Foundation, Brooks Home Care Advantage, a comprehensive home health service, and BH Holdings. BHS has covenanted to provide quarterly disclosure within 45 days of each fiscal quarter end and audited financial statements within 120 days of each fiscal year end to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. Fitch notes that disclosure has been timely and thorough.