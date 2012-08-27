August 27 - On Aug. 27, 2012, competitor Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG) for $2.6 billion of cash and the assumption of $1.6 billion of DTAG's debt.

-- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating on DTAG (it has no rated debt), on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We will evaluate the combined entity's business risk and financial risk profiles, pro forma for the DTAG acquisition, to resolve the CreditWatch listing. Rating Action On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Tulsa, Okla.-based auto renter Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. (DTAG) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We based this action on Hertz Global Holdings Inc.'s (B+/Watch Neg/--) announcement earlier in the day that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire competitor DTAG for $2.6 billion of cash and the assumption of $1.6 billion of DTAG's debt. (DTAG has no rated debt.) Rationale The $2.6 billion acquisition would be funded through a combination of Hertz's cash, DTAG's cash, and debt, for which Hertz has committed financing. Hertz would also assume $1.6 billion of DTAG's fleet debt. Hertz has indicated it expects at least $160 million of annual cost synergies, in addition to revenue opportunities from combining the two companies. Pro forma for the acquisition, we will assess the effect of the incremental debt on the combined entity's credit metrics. Hertz's acquisition of DTAG would increase the combined entity's market share in the U.S. There currently are three major on-airport car rental companies: Hertz, Avis Budget Group Inc. (parent of the Avis and Budget brands), and Enterprise Rent-A-Car Co. (parent of the Enterprise, Alamo, and National brands), each with approximately a 30% market share. DTAG accounts for most of the balance. DTAG focuses on the leisure segment, which has been faster growing and more profitable than business rentals over the past few years, while Hertz serves a mixture of business and leisure travelers. The acquisition, which requires regulatory approval and the divestiture of certain assets (including Hertz's modest leisure Advantage brand and some DTAG airport locations), would increase penetration for the combined entity in the leisure segment. Our current rating on DTAG reflects its aggressive financial profile and small market share, and the price-competitive and cyclical nature of on-airport car rentals. The ratings also incorporate the strong cash flow its business generates, even in periods of weak demand. CreditWatch We will evaluate the combined Hertz/DTAG's business risk and financial risk profiles, pro forma for the DTAG acquisition, to resolve the CreditWatch. A downgrade, if any, would likely be limited to one notch. Alternatively, we could affirm the ratings if we believe the combined entity's increased earnings and cash flow more than offsets the incremental debt. Related Criteria And Research

To From Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/--