April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating to Apache Corp.'s proposed senior unsecured note offering. The oil and gas exploration and production company intends to use proceeds from the offering to finance the $2.2 billion cash portion of the purchase price of its acquisition of Cordillera Energy Partners III LLC, repay other existing debts, and for general corporate purposes. The 'A-' rating and stable outlook on Houston-based independent exploration and production (E&P) firm Apache Corp. reflect a large, geographically diversified reserve base, balanced exposure to natural gas and crude oil, favorable multiyear reserve replacement and production trends, and "modest" financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's views these strengths as partly tempered by periodic acquisitions, a weak intermediate-term outlook for natural gas prices, and participation in a highly cyclical industry. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Apache Corp. published on Nov. 28, 2011). RATINGS LIST Apache Corp. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/-- New Rating Sr unsecured noted due 2017 A- Sr unsecured noted due 2022 A- Sr unsecured noted due 2043 A-