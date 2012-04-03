(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 3 - Following its upgrade of Greece's sovereign ratings to
'B-' from 'Restricted Default' and the placement of the ratings on Stable on 13
March 2012, Fitch Ratings has published a special report further examining the
factors behind this rating action.
Greece's distressed debt exchange attracted an 86% participation rate from
private sector holders of Greek government bonds. Activation of 'collective
action clauses' on the Greek law bonds raised the participation rate to 96%.
Fitch deemed this sufficiently high to judge the default event 'cured',
notwithstanding potential 'hold-outs' on some foreign-law bonds, the treatment
of which should become clearer later this month.
Fitch says that assuming all bondholders eventually participate, private sector
involvement (PSI) should shave EUR110bn off of Greece's public debt stock,
significantly improving the debt service profile and reducing the risk of a
recurrence of near-term repayment difficulties. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that
material default risk remains in light of the still high level of indebtedness
post-PSI - Greece assumed substantial additional liabilities to fund PSI and
recapitalise its banks - and the profound economic challenges that the country
faces.
Post PSI, debt service on the newly restructured bonds will make minimal demands
on the budget and the balance of payments, while the new EUR164bn EU-IMF
programme should ensure that Greece is fully funded throughout 2012-14. Fitch
argues that this, coupled with heavy front-loading of disbursements and the
provision for a build-up of modest cash buffers over the life of the programme,
should offer PSI bondholders a limited margin of safety over the next 12-24
months.
PSI and the attendant official sector involvement (OSI) necessary to complete
the distressed debt exchange will transform the creditor composition of Greek
general government debt. By end-2012 Fitch estimates that official creditors'
share will have risen to 75% from 38% at end-2011, while private creditors'
share will have shrunk from 62% to 25%. Given the low debt service costs on PSI
bonds, Fitch believes that Greece would have little to gain by subjecting PSI
bonds to any further debt restructuring.
Fitch estimates that PSI will forestall the rise in public debt/GDP in 2012 from
its end-2011 level of 165% of GDP. However, fiscal deficits and a further
decline in nominal GDP mean that debt/GDP will rise towards 170% in 2013, before
falling from 2014. Greece's ability to realise a debt/GDP ratio of 120% by 2020
will be determined by the political willingness to implement further fiscal and
structural reforms and the ability of the Greek economy to adjust and recover.
Fitch reiterates that the sustainability of Greece's public finances and its
continued membership of the eurozone depend upon the implementation of
structural and fiscal reforms and their effectiveness in laying the foundations
for a sustained economic recovery. PSI and OSI have given Greece a window of
opportunity, but it will entail a challenging internal devaluation if the
programme is to succeed, with little prospect of substantive economic recovery
before 2014.
