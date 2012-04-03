OVERVIEW
-- Textainer Marine Containers Ltd.'s series 2012-1 issuance is an ABS
securitization backed by 864,867 containers. The issuer has the right to lease
revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of
containers. This collateral is shared with series 2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1.
-- We assigned our preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating to the series 2012-1
notes.
-- The preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating reflects our view of the
transaction's structural enhancement, timely interest and ultimate principal
payments, and the manager's experience, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating to Textainer Marine Containers
Ltd.'s (the issuer's) $250 million fixed-rate asset-backed notes series 2012-1.
The preliminary rating is based on information as of April 3, 2012. Subsequent
information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from
the preliminary rating.
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by 864,867
containers that comprise 11 different marine cargo container types. Of this
amount, 94% is currently out on lease and 6% is not (based on net book value
. Excluding finance leases, the fleet composition, based on a $2.217
billion original equipment cost and a $1.654 billion NBV, includes 40-ft. high
cube dry containers (44.1% of NBV), 20-ft. dry containers (37.0%), 40-ft. dry
containers (9.3%), and 40-ft. high cube reefer (refrigerated) containers
(7.7%), all of which benefit from relatively stable demand. The balance (1.9%)
comprises a variety of special containers, including flat racks, 20-ft.
reefers, and open tops. The average age of the portfolio is 7.23 years, which
is in the middle for assets that typically have 15-year useful lives. The
issuer's fleet comprises 78% long-term leases, 8% master leases, and 4% each
spot (short-term) finance leases.
The issuer has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual
cash flows from the sale of containers. This collateral is shared with series
2005-1, 2010-1, and 2011-1.
The preliminary rating reflects our view of:
-- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate principal payments
will be made on or before the legal final maturity date.
-- The initial and future lessees' estimated credit quality.
-- The transaction's legal structure.
-- The manager's experience and management team.
-- Certain compliance tests, concentration limitations, and early
amortization events included in the transaction documents, as described below.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available at