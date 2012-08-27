(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Diagnosticos da America S.A. (DASA): --Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; --Outstanding unsecured notes due 2018 at 'BB+'; --National Scale rating at 'AA (bra)'; --Local debentures issuance due to 2016 at 'AA (bra)'. In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating of DASA's subsidiary: --DASA Finance Corporation IDR at 'BB+'. The corporate Rating Outlook is Stable. DASA's credit ratings reflect its positive track record of strong and growing operating cash flow generation combined with low leverage levels. The ratings are also supported by the company's leading position in the Brazilian medical diagnostics industry and a strong and diversified portfolio of services. DASA continues to be managed with a conservative financial strategy, which uses a mix of debt and equity to fund growth. Further factored into DASA's ratings is its presence in many areas of the diagnostic industry and its cash flow diversification with multiple counterparties. Considerations that limit DASA's ratings are its recently changed business model, with greater focus on medical excellence and efficiency that in the short term should lead to pressure on operating margins and free cash flow generation. The recurring changes in the company's operational strategies and in its management team have also been incorporated as rating constraints. DASA's ratings are also limited by the rapid consolidation of the diagnostic industry, competitive pressures, and the need to manage reputational risks. Strong Business Position As the leading provider of diagnostic services in Brazil, DASA is able to provide an array of services not offered by its competitors. DASA is the largest company in a fragmented industry with an estimated 11% market share. Its size, recognized reputation, multibrand portfolio, and broad geographic diversification are competitive advantages. Besides the outpatient and impatient services, which represent around 84% of the company's revenues, DASA also operates lab-to-lab services (10% of its revenues) and offers services to public entities (i.e. governments). DASA's mix of services is distributed between clinical analysis and imaging tests (57%/43%). The company's strategy is to increase its share of imaging services because of their higher profitability; nevertheless, the greater market opportunities are still related to clinical analysis testing, which should continue to support the current mix level going forward. Change in Business Model; Short-Term Impact on Margins Fitch sees as credit positive DASA's current shareholders with long-term focus, and strong and conservative track record in managing business in the healthcare industry. Over the last five years, the company's management has passed through different phases due to the influence of its main shareholder. At this stage, DASA' strategy is focused on long-term medical excellence and quality of service combined with adequate profitability. DASA has taken several initiatives to improve customer service, medical excellence and efficiency, which have had an effect on cost and expenses. Over the last three quarters, DASA's operating margins have been pressured by the ramp-up of several new patient service centers (PSCs), integration costs, equipment replacement, and call center changes. Fitch expects EBITDA to decline to BRL500 million in 2012 from BRL538 million in 2011, before rebounding in 2013. Fitch does not expect any relevant acquisition in the short term as DASA is focused on organic growth and the restructuring process, which should continue through 2013. Free Cash Flow Under Pressure in 2012 DASA generated BRL538 million of EBITDA during 2011. For the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended on June 30, 2012, EBITDA reached BRL503 million, which was strongly affected by several factors related to the restructuring. Per Fitch's expectations going forward, DASA's margins should be in the range of 21%-23%, reflecting its new business model, a divergence from past target of 23%-25%. For the LTM ended June 30, 2012, DASA posted BRL243 million of funds from operations (FFO) and BRL209 million as cash flow from operations (CFFO). During the period, free cash flow (FCF) generation was negative BRL229 million. Fitch does not expect DASA to significantly recover its FCF in 2012, as capex should be around BRL250 million. Leverage Remains Adequate; Weak Liquidity DASA has a good track record of maintaining an adequate capital structure, demonstrated by its four-year (2008-2011) average net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1,8x. As of June 30, 2012, the company's net debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 2.0x, compared to 1.7x and 1.5x, in 2011 and 2010, respectively. As previously mentioned this slightly increase in leverage reflects the lower EBITDA generation. Fitch expects the company's 2012 total debt/EBITDA ratio to be approximately 2.0x. As of June 30, 2012, DASA's total consolidated debt was BRL1.1 billion, which primarily consists of BRL711 million of local debentures, BRL158 million of commercial paper, and BRL59 million of senior notes. DASA has a low level of cash relative to short-term debt, a risk mitigated to a degree by the low volatility of its cash flow generation. As of June 30, 2012, cash and marketable securities were BRL135 million while short-term debt was BRL229 million. Approval from CADE of MD1's Merger Still Pending Fitch expects a favorable outcome of DASA's merger with MD1 Diagnosticos S.A from the anti-trust authority CADE with few restrictions on operations in Rio de Janeiro. In October 2011, DASA signed a reversibility agreement with CADE, in which CADE stated that the company could carry on with the incorporations but had to keep the brands separated. DASA is still operating with the nine different companies from MD1. A full range of synergies should be reached as soon as they are able to integrate all operations. At the moment, the supply-chain and logistics are already integrated but further improvements in synergies are expected. Favorable Outlook for the Brazilian Healthcare Industry DASA's business model is expected to continue to benefit from the long-term positive fundamentals of the under-penetrated Brazilian healthcare market. The improved socio-economic environment during the last few years has increased Brazilian per capita GDP levels and has lowered unemployment. These factors have enabled many people to switch from public healthcare to private healthcare. For 2012 and 2013, Fitch expects an increase in GDP of 2.5% and 4.5%, respectively. The availability of a larger number of diagnostic tests, as well as an aging population, should also support the increase of sector demand over the next few years. Key Rating Drivers Ratings upgrades could occur as a result of a successful outcome from the current change in business strategy, leading to sustainable operating margins and CFFO. Ratings downgrades would most likely be driven by large debt-financed acquisitions that move the company's capital structure away from historical levels, a change in management's strategy with regard to the conservative capital structure, and/or a deterioration in the company's reputation and leading market position. 