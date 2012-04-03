April 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' rating to Crown Castle
International Corp.'s (CCIC) proposed $1 billion unsecured senior notes
offering due 2022. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund a tender
offer for $861 million aggregate principal amount of 9% senior unsecured notes
due 2015. The aggregate cost of the tender offer for the notes, including fees
and expenses, is expected to be approximately $982 million. The Rating Outlook
for CCIC and its subsidiaries is Stable.
The current ratings for Crown include:
CCIC
--IDR 'BB';
--Senior Unsecured Debt 'BB-'.
Crown Castle Operating Company (CCOC)
--IDR 'BB';
--$1 Billion Senior Secured Credit Facility 'BB+';
--$500 million Senior Secured term loan A 'BB+';
--$1.6 Billion Senior Secured term loan B 'BB+'.
CC Holdings GS V LLC (GS V)
--IDR 'BB';
--Senior Secured Notes 'BBB-'.
Crown's ratings are supported by the strong recurring cash flows generated from
its leasing operations, the robust EBITDA margin that should continue to
increase through new lease-up opportunities, and the scale of its tower
portfolio. Crown's long-term growth strategy of primarily focusing on the U.S.
market versus seeking growth internationally in emerging markets also reduces
operating risk. These factors lend considerable stability to cash flows and lead
to a lower business risk profile than most typical corporate credits.
Crown's current capacity within its ratings for additional material
debt-financed acquisitions is low. This is due to the two acquisitions that
Crown announced near the end of 2011 totaling $1.5 billion that significantly
increased debt. As of December 31, 2011 giving effect to the acquisitions and
use of proceeds from this debt issuance, consolidated indebtedness was
approximately $8.6 billion. Leverage pro forma for the transactions was
approximately 6.2 times (x). As such, additional leveraging transactions could
lead to a ratings outlook change or downgrade.
Fitch expects Crown to delever through cash flow growth and potentially some
debt reduction going forward. Leverage at the end of 2012 is expected to remain
elevated in the upper 5x range, similar to levels at the end of 2010.
Longer-term, Fitch expects Crown to further delever in preparation for a
possible REIT conversion, which would also include less reliance on secured debt
in its capital structure.
A key factor in future revenue and cash flow growth for Crown, as well as the
rest of the tower industry, is the growth within mobile broadband services.
Growth in 4G services will drive amendment activity and new lease-up revenues
from the major operators leading to mid-single digit growth prospects for the
next couple of years. The addition of NextG Networks within its tower portfolio
will strengthen its position in distributed antenna systems and should allow
Crown to capture additional share in small cell infrastructure required for
scaling 4G networks.
This growth along with lease escalator adjustments will more than offset the
increase in churn pressure from the consolidation of networks (Alltel, Sprint)
during the next several years. Fitch expects any increased churn pressure will
be distributed over a multiyear period. Sprint related churn from iDEN
decommissioning should be spread primarily over a four year period which is the
average length for remaining leases. Crown has indicated iDEN related revenue
loss could be approximately 2 - 3% of site rental revenue.
Crown maintains significant flexibility with prioritizing the use of its
liquidity and discretionary cash flow. The next large maturity is not until 2015
when $1.8 billion of debt came due. This refinancing takes a significant step
toward reducing 2015 maturities while decreasing interest costs. Crown expects
to invest approximately $325 million in capital expenditures including land
purchases. The remaining excess cash flow will be available for share
repurchases, debt reduction or increasing cash balances.
The $1 billion secured credit facility revolver is currently undrawn and matures
in January 2017. The financial covenants within this newer credit agreement are
more restrictive than in the past with total net leverage ratio decreasing to
6.0x from 7.5x and consolidated interest coverage increasing to 2.5x from 2.0x.
The financial leverage covenant has an additional stepdown to 5.5x in 2014. The
credit agreement also has security fallaway provisions in the event CCIC
achieves investment grade ratings.
Longer-term in the 2015 - 2016 timeframe, Crown has indicated a potential for a
REIT conversion. As such, Crown may consider lowering its future leverage target
range similar to that of American Tower. Fitch expects American Tower will
maintain net leverage in the 3.5x to 4.0x range. Consequently, any further
rating upgrades would require Crown to lower its leverage target.
Fitch believes Crown's longer-term ratings have upward potential from further
operational and credit profile improvements. Key rating drivers for Crown
include (1) The stability and operating leverage within its leasing operations;
(2) Growth in broadband data leading to increased lease-up opportunities; and
(3) Maintaining less aggressive financial policies than in the past. (4) Crown
continues to following the potential path of a REIT conversion and delevers the
company.