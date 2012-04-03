April 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' rating to Crown Castle International Corp.'s (CCIC) proposed $1 billion unsecured senior notes offering due 2022. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund a tender offer for $861 million aggregate principal amount of 9% senior unsecured notes due 2015. The aggregate cost of the tender offer for the notes, including fees and expenses, is expected to be approximately $982 million. The Rating Outlook for CCIC and its subsidiaries is Stable. The current ratings for Crown include: CCIC --IDR 'BB'; --Senior Unsecured Debt 'BB-'. Crown Castle Operating Company (CCOC) --IDR 'BB'; --$1 Billion Senior Secured Credit Facility 'BB+'; --$500 million Senior Secured term loan A 'BB+'; --$1.6 Billion Senior Secured term loan B 'BB+'. CC Holdings GS V LLC (GS V) --IDR 'BB'; --Senior Secured Notes 'BBB-'. Crown's ratings are supported by the strong recurring cash flows generated from its leasing operations, the robust EBITDA margin that should continue to increase through new lease-up opportunities, and the scale of its tower portfolio. Crown's long-term growth strategy of primarily focusing on the U.S. market versus seeking growth internationally in emerging markets also reduces operating risk. These factors lend considerable stability to cash flows and lead to a lower business risk profile than most typical corporate credits. Crown's current capacity within its ratings for additional material debt-financed acquisitions is low. This is due to the two acquisitions that Crown announced near the end of 2011 totaling $1.5 billion that significantly increased debt. As of December 31, 2011 giving effect to the acquisitions and use of proceeds from this debt issuance, consolidated indebtedness was approximately $8.6 billion. Leverage pro forma for the transactions was approximately 6.2 times (x). As such, additional leveraging transactions could lead to a ratings outlook change or downgrade. Fitch expects Crown to delever through cash flow growth and potentially some debt reduction going forward. Leverage at the end of 2012 is expected to remain elevated in the upper 5x range, similar to levels at the end of 2010. Longer-term, Fitch expects Crown to further delever in preparation for a possible REIT conversion, which would also include less reliance on secured debt in its capital structure. A key factor in future revenue and cash flow growth for Crown, as well as the rest of the tower industry, is the growth within mobile broadband services. Growth in 4G services will drive amendment activity and new lease-up revenues from the major operators leading to mid-single digit growth prospects for the next couple of years. The addition of NextG Networks within its tower portfolio will strengthen its position in distributed antenna systems and should allow Crown to capture additional share in small cell infrastructure required for scaling 4G networks. This growth along with lease escalator adjustments will more than offset the increase in churn pressure from the consolidation of networks (Alltel, Sprint) during the next several years. Fitch expects any increased churn pressure will be distributed over a multiyear period. Sprint related churn from iDEN decommissioning should be spread primarily over a four year period which is the average length for remaining leases. Crown has indicated iDEN related revenue loss could be approximately 2 - 3% of site rental revenue. Crown maintains significant flexibility with prioritizing the use of its liquidity and discretionary cash flow. The next large maturity is not until 2015 when $1.8 billion of debt came due. This refinancing takes a significant step toward reducing 2015 maturities while decreasing interest costs. Crown expects to invest approximately $325 million in capital expenditures including land purchases. The remaining excess cash flow will be available for share repurchases, debt reduction or increasing cash balances. The $1 billion secured credit facility revolver is currently undrawn and matures in January 2017. The financial covenants within this newer credit agreement are more restrictive than in the past with total net leverage ratio decreasing to 6.0x from 7.5x and consolidated interest coverage increasing to 2.5x from 2.0x. The financial leverage covenant has an additional stepdown to 5.5x in 2014. The credit agreement also has security fallaway provisions in the event CCIC achieves investment grade ratings. Longer-term in the 2015 - 2016 timeframe, Crown has indicated a potential for a REIT conversion. As such, Crown may consider lowering its future leverage target range similar to that of American Tower. Fitch expects American Tower will maintain net leverage in the 3.5x to 4.0x range. Consequently, any further rating upgrades would require Crown to lower its leverage target. Fitch believes Crown's longer-term ratings have upward potential from further operational and credit profile improvements. Key rating drivers for Crown include (1) The stability and operating leverage within its leasing operations; (2) Growth in broadband data leading to increased lease-up opportunities; and (3) Maintaining less aggressive financial policies than in the past. (4) Crown continues to following the potential path of a REIT conversion and delevers the company.