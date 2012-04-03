(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 3 - Legislation recently passed in some states and under review in
others could reduce underwriting losses for the largest U.S. auto insurers.
Fitch Ratings sees prospective reform of no-fault insurance systems in Florida,
Michigan, and New York as a positive development for large personal auto policy
underwriters such as State Farm, Progressive Corp., and Allstate Corp., which in
recent years have reported weaker underwriting results in no-fault states.
Last month, the Florida Legislature passed a bill that seeks to limit personal
injury protection (PIP) claims and the scope of allowed medical procedures
following an auto accident, with a focus on reducing the incidence of fraudulent
claims under the state's no-fault system. Another antifraud bill is advancing in
the New York state senate, while comprehensive no-fault reform is being debated
in Michigan with the backing of the insurance industry.
In the 12 no-fault states and Puerto Rico, auto policyholders are reimbursed for
accidents by their own insurance companies without proof of fault and are
restricted from seeking compensation in court from other parties. Higher
underwriting loss ratios in no-fault states reflect, at least in part, a higher
frequency of fraudulent claims.
In Michigan, drivers have seen sharp rises in premiums over recent years as PIP
claims related to auto accidents have grown. In 2011, Michigan again stood out
as the state with the highest direct loss ratio in the country.
Under Michigan's "no-fault" system, originally established in 1973, unlimited
lifetime medical expenses must be covered by insurers and a reinsurance fund,
the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA), which reimburses primary
insurers for medical claims exceeding $500,000. Michigan drivers fund MCCA
through mandatory annual premiums, which were recently raised by $30 to $175 per
vehicle per year.
Based on statutory data provided by SNL Financial, the industry aggregate
personal auto insurance direct loss ratio on policies written in Michigan shot
up to 148.4% in 2011 from 115.2% in 2010. State Farm's share of the Michigan
personal auto market stood at 18% in 2011, while Progressive and Allstate held
market shares of 8% and 7%, respectively.
Direct underwriting losses on personal auto insurance continued to diverge
significantly in no-fault states during 2011. Besides Michigan, Florida reported
the fifth-highest direct loss ratio at 72.7%, while no-fault New York ranked
ninth with a loss ratio of 71.2%. All three of these large no-fault states
ranked in the top seven on the basis of total personal auto policy premiums
written last year.
The Michigan reform legislation would attempt to address rapidly rising premium
costs by capping no-fault benefits and introducing a fee schedule for medical
services. Insurers view the open-ended nature of the Michigan system and the
MCCA reinsurance framework as contributors to a higher frequency of fraud and
the unfavorable change in underwriting performance over recent years.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)