April 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Perseus (European Loan Conduit No. 22) plc's class A2 and A3 notes and downgraded the class B, C and D notes as follows: GBP16.3m Class A2 (XS0238677883) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP43.9m Class A3 (XS0238678428) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP 44.1m Class B (XS0235326039) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative GBP15.8m Class C (XS0235326203) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; Recovery Estimate RE80% GBP4.7m Class D (XS0235326542) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'Bsf'; RE0% The affirmation of the Class A notes reflects the stable performance of the two remaining loans, the Yate Shopping Centre (GBP64m) and the Mapeley Columbus (GBP38.2m). It also incorporates the expected principal payment from the resolved GBP21.9m Major Belle loan. An estimated GBP3.2m loss is expected to result in a matching non-accruing interest (NAI) amount allocated to the Class D notes, driving their downgrade to 'Csf'. The resulting loss of subordination exposes primarily the Class C and B notes to future losses, contributing to their downgrades. The last remaining asset securing the Major Belle loan was sold in February 2012. The net sales price of 18.7m was insufficient to repay the loan in full. The NAI amount on the class D notes may subsequently be revised as the receiver expects further recoveries from the sale during the next few months. The Mapeley loan has reported loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of 35.3% and 55.6% for the securitised A-note and the whole loan, respectively. Given the latest valuation date in June 2005, Fitch expects the current leverage to be significantly higher, at 63% and 100%, respectively. The vacancy rate has increased slightly since the last rating action in April 2011, to 23.8% from 21.8%. The Yate Shopping Centre loan remains in breach of its LTV covenant (set at 80%) with reported leverage of 82.3% in January 2012. All surplus cash is being trapped as a result, with the (ICR) at 1.8x and 1.2x for the securitised A-note and the whole loan, respectively. The balance of the cash trap escrow account stood at GBP2.8m in January 2012. At the same time, the vacancy rate has remained largely unchanged since the last rating action albeit at a relatively high level (at 14.5%). Both remaining loans will mature in July 2012. Due to its lower leverage and higher current interest coverage ratio (at 11.6x in January 2012, compared to Yate's 1.8x), Fitch believes that the Mapeley loan's refinancing prospects are better. However, a number of other Mapeley loans need to be refinanced or unwound in other CMBS transactions, making it uncertain whether the sponsor would be inclined and able to support all the loans with equity if so required at their maturity dates. A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2011 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria