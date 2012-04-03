April 3 - The enactment of the new draft civil code proposed by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev could be an important step towards improving corporate governance and transparency in Russian companies, Fitch Ratings says. Nevertheless, we will need to see evidence of implementation and consistent enforcement by the courts before reducing the effective discount for corporate governance built into our corporate ratings. Fitch's evaluation of corporate governance criteria involves an assessment of governance both at the systemic country-specific and issuer-specific levels. Country-specific considerations take factors such as legal enforcement and accounting standards, as well as audit and securities regulation into account. Company-specific considerations include board and management effectiveness, financial transparency and related-party transactions. Russian corporates operating in many industries, including oil and gas, metals and mining, and telecommunications are typically rated an average of two rating notches lower than equivalent international peers due to the country's weaker corporate governance environment. If the draft civil code were to improve governance it would not result in a step-change in ratings, but in a gradual increase over many years. If a stronger civil code encouraged more Russian companies to incorporate in Russia, rather than through offshore special purpose vehicles, this would markedly improve transparency. Currently, unless operating subsidiaries in Russia can be rated on a stand-alone basis, it is often not possible for corporates with offshore holding companies to be rated at all - with analytical barriers often including a lack of access to management or the company's financial statements. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.