April 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' rating on the following Birmingham, MI's (the city) bonds: --Approximately $4.5 million general obligation (GO) bonds, series 2002; --Approximately $3.8 million GO bonds, series 2008; --Approximately $1.48 million GO refunding bonds, series 2003; --Approximately $8.8 million GO refunding bonds, series 2004; --Approximately $8.7 million GO refunding bonds, series 2006. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the city. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Birmingham's strong financial management is supported by conservative budgeting and consistently high financial reserves. The city is active in managing its budget to align spending with available resources. Its operations feature good financial flexibility, including an operating tax rate that remains below the permitted level. DECLINES IN VALUATION POSE CHALLENGE: After a period of steady growth, the city's taxable assessed value (TAV) has experienced declines. Stabilization and modest growth are projected by the city going forward, which Fitch believes is reasonable based on recent strong growth in building permits issued by city. ABOVE-AVERAGE ECONOMIC PROFILE: The city's above average socioeconomic profile is characterized by an affluent and well-educated population and unemployment levels below state and national levels. MODERATE DIRECT DEBT LEVELS: The city's direct debt levels are manageable and its pension system is well-funded. CREDIT PROFILE STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND FLEXIBILITY Birmingham's financial performance results from strong and proactive management, including long-term budgeting and capital planning. The city maintains good financial flexibility, including sizable fund balances, operating taxing margins, and adjustable discretionary spending. In response to declines in property valuations and cuts and volatility in state aid, the city has reduced expenditures to ensure budget balance. Reductions included cutting about 21 staff positions in the last two years. The city's fiscal year 2009 unreserved, undesignated general fund balance equaled $11.4 million or a sizable 41.8% of spending, up from $10.4 million or 38.1% the prior year. The fiscal year 2010 unreserved, undesignated general fund balance dropped to $10.4 million (38.8% of spending), reflecting a modest drawdown to finance capital projects. For fiscal year 2011, the city reported a general fund ending balance of $13.1 million and an unrestricted fund balance of $12.3 million, or 50.1% of spending. Based on current budgeted figures, fiscal year 2012 operations are expected to produce a general fund balance estimated at about $12 million, which represents a draw-down of about $1 million from the prior year. Year-to-date general fund expenditures through Jan. 31, 2012 are currently 3% under budget. Current estimates indicate that the draw-down may not be necessary, due to stronger than expected revenue performance, particularly license and permit and intergovernmental revenues, and expenditures estimated to come in under budget, including multiple staff positions that are budgeted but remain unfilled. VALUATION DECLINES POSE CHALLENGES The city's market value per capita (over $200,000 as of fiscal year 2011) continues at high levels. With the June 30, 2008 valuation, however, the city began experiencing consecutive annual declines through 2011. Taxable assessed value declined by 3.6% as of the June 30, 2009 valuation, and declined further by 7.2% and 4.9%, as of the 2010 and 2011 valuations, respectively. The city is projecting flat performance for the 2012 valuation and modest growth for 2013 (1%), based on market improvement, including increases in building permits for both residential and commercial properties. ABOVE-AVERAGE ECONOMY AND MODERATE DEBT LEVELS Birmingham, Michigan is an affluent community located in Oakland County, 20 miles north of Detroit. The city has a vibrant downtown area, which is continuing to expand with the addition of new restaurants and retail establishments. The city's wealth levels are well-above state and national averages. Per capita money income is at 279% and 260% of the state and national levels, respectively. Educational attainment levels are also elevated and well above the nation's, with about 75% of city residents completing a bachelor's degree or higher, compared with about 28% for the national average. The city's unemployment rate for 2011 was 6.4%. This was well below the state and national rates for the same period of 10.4% and 9%, respectively. Birmingham has no plans for near-term debt issuance, relying instead on internal resources for capital financing. The city's debt burden is moderate, with direct debt at about $2,122 per capita or about 1% of market value. Overall net debt ratios are above-average at $6,910 per capita or 3.3% of market value, reflecting sizable issuances by Birmingham School District. City pension funding is strong at 93.8% as of June 30, 2010, though this represents a drop in funded levels from 99.5% a year prior. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011; --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 15, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria