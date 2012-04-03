April 3 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sandown Gold 2012-1 PlcApril 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sandown Gold 2012-1 Plc SME
securitisation final ratings, as follows:
GBP825m class A asset-backed notes due 2039: assigned 'AAAsf ' Outlook Stable
GBP100m class B asset-backed notes due 2039: assigned 'AAsf' Outlook Stable
GBP130m class C asset-backed notes due 2039: assigned 'Asf' Outlook Stable
GBP144.5m class D potential set-off notes due 2039: Not rated
GBP270.5m class S asset-backed notes due 2039: Not rated
The ratings on the class A and B notes address the timely payment of interest
and repayment of principal by legal final maturity in 2039. The ratings on the
class C notes address payment of interest and repayment of principal according
to the terms and conditions of the notes.
The ratings of the notes are based on the collateral quality, available credit
enhancement and transaction structural features. The class A, B and C notes each
have principal deficiency ledgers (PDL), which are used to reserve against
defaults that may occur in the collateral portfolio once the reserve fund is
depleted.
Sandown Gold 2012-1 is a cash flow securitisation of loans granted to UK small-
and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) originated by Lloyds TSB Bank plc (Lloyds,
'A'/Stable/'F1').
In addition to the class A, B and C notes, the transaction includes two
non-rated classes of notes: the class D and S notes. The class D notes will be
used to mitigate the initial set-off risk which will be re-calculated on a
quarterly basis. If potential set-off risk increases, Lloyds will commit to
funding a set-off reserve that will be fully funded upon breach of rating
triggers. The transaction employs a sequential structure for all other classes
of notes, which is considered a strength for the senior notes.
The GBP1.45bn closing portfolio is granular, consisting of 9,910 loans to 8,082
SME obligors. Fitch considers 90% of the loans are secured by first-lien
mortgages on residential or commercial property. The top five obligors comprise
1% of the portfolio and the top 10 obligors 1.85%.
A new issue report is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information: The analysis was largely based on Lloyds' observed
historical default and recovery rates for 2004-2011. The analysis also made use
of Lloyds' Basel II internal rating system.
Applicable criteria, 'Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate
Balance-Sheet Securitisations', dated 06 June 2011, 'Servicer Continuity Risk
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 August 2011, 'Global
Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs', dated 15 September 2011 and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 March 2012
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance