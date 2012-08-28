(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 28 - Elevated cost structures, new technology, and changing customer
preferences are all contributing to a fundamental re-assessment of branch
banking operations and investment by U.S. financial institutions, according to
an upcoming Fitch Ratings special report.
As banks look for new opportunities to boost branch profitability and expand
alternative channels of customer interaction, Fitch expects the scale and
character of branch banking to change significantly over the next few years.
Banks have traditionally viewed branch networks, which expanded rapidly as
industry consolidation proceeded over the last 30 years, as their best form of
distribution and customer contact. In addition to the collection of deposits,
branches have allowed banks to build relationships, facilitating new lending to
individuals, small local businesses, and larger, middle-market companies.
However, as a result of mergers and acquisitions, the density of bank branches
has increased sharply, in some cases well beyond the capacity of banks to
operate them profitably. In Cook County, Illinois, for example, we estimate that
there is one bank branch for every 3,000 residents, a sure sign of too many
branches in a particular market.
In light of the cost burden associated with widespread branch networks, and
particularly because many customers are becoming increasingly comfortable with
Internet and mobile phone banking, we expect many U.S. banks to continue a focus
on downsizing branch networks, often quietly, to avoid potential political
firestorms or negative customer reactions.
We expect banks to continue reducing their branch network footprint, moving away
from a focus on traditional branches toward new touch points with customers.
This new branch model is likely to reward banks that deploy technology
innovatively to optimize customer interaction, while cutting personnel and
facilities expenses in the process.
Over the near and medium term, we expect banks to invest heavily in technology
to facilitate the smooth downsizing of branch networks. Increased technology
spend will offset many of the benefits of reduced branch operating costs during
the transition period, but longer term savings will likely be driven by the
development of a more flexible, technology-driven distribution system.
Rating implications of branch network shrinkage will likely be mixed. For many
larger institutions with greater flexibility to ramp up technology spending to
overhaul distribution networks, the transition should occur more quickly,
delivering benefits sooner. In the case of smaller banks with limited technology
budgets, market share and profitability could be eroded by delays in
implementing new branch banking strategies.
Fitch expects to publish a detailed review of branch banking and its changing
role in the U.S. banking system in an upcoming special report to be published in
September.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)