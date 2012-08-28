(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 28 - Elevated cost structures, new technology, and changing customer preferences are all contributing to a fundamental re-assessment of branch banking operations and investment by U.S. financial institutions, according to an upcoming Fitch Ratings special report. As banks look for new opportunities to boost branch profitability and expand alternative channels of customer interaction, Fitch expects the scale and character of branch banking to change significantly over the next few years. Banks have traditionally viewed branch networks, which expanded rapidly as industry consolidation proceeded over the last 30 years, as their best form of distribution and customer contact. In addition to the collection of deposits, branches have allowed banks to build relationships, facilitating new lending to individuals, small local businesses, and larger, middle-market companies. However, as a result of mergers and acquisitions, the density of bank branches has increased sharply, in some cases well beyond the capacity of banks to operate them profitably. In Cook County, Illinois, for example, we estimate that there is one bank branch for every 3,000 residents, a sure sign of too many branches in a particular market. In light of the cost burden associated with widespread branch networks, and particularly because many customers are becoming increasingly comfortable with Internet and mobile phone banking, we expect many U.S. banks to continue a focus on downsizing branch networks, often quietly, to avoid potential political firestorms or negative customer reactions. We expect banks to continue reducing their branch network footprint, moving away from a focus on traditional branches toward new touch points with customers. This new branch model is likely to reward banks that deploy technology innovatively to optimize customer interaction, while cutting personnel and facilities expenses in the process. Over the near and medium term, we expect banks to invest heavily in technology to facilitate the smooth downsizing of branch networks. Increased technology spend will offset many of the benefits of reduced branch operating costs during the transition period, but longer term savings will likely be driven by the development of a more flexible, technology-driven distribution system. Rating implications of branch network shrinkage will likely be mixed. For many larger institutions with greater flexibility to ramp up technology spending to overhaul distribution networks, the transition should occur more quickly, delivering benefits sooner. In the case of smaller banks with limited technology budgets, market share and profitability could be eroded by delays in implementing new branch banking strategies. Fitch expects to publish a detailed review of branch banking and its changing role in the U.S. banking system in an upcoming special report to be published in September. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)