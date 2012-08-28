Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following Rochester, NY (the city) limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds: --$5.495 million school refunding bonds - 2012, series II; --$9.37 million school refunding bonds - 2012, series III. The bonds are expected to price via negotiated sale the week of Sept. 10. Proceeds will be used to refund various outstanding bonds. In addition, Fitch affirms approximately $67 million of the city's outstanding LTGO bonds at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The current issue is a general obligation of the city for which the city has pledged its full faith and credit and ad valorem tax, subject to the 2011 state statute limiting property tax increases to the lesser of 2% or an inflation factor (the tax cap law). This limit can be overridden annually by a 60% vote of the city council. The bonds also benefit from the NY state intercept, which requires the state comptroller to withholding subsequent state aid payments in the event of a default. KEY RATING DRIVERS SATISFACTORY RESERVES: General fund reserves, combined with available liquidity in other governmental funds, provide ample operating flexibility. DIVERSIFIED REVENUE STREAM: The city's general fund relies on a diverse mix of revenues, including property taxes, sales taxes and state aid. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: Despite the city's rapid pay-out of existing debt, leverage remains moderate on a per capita basis but high as a percentage of market value, reflecting the city's weak tax base. SIZEABLE FIXED-COST BURDEN: Pension costs are moderate but growing rapidly, which Fitch believes will lead to budgetary pressure over the medium term. Significant long-term costs related to other post-employment benefits are also a concern. WEAK SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: Wealth levels are well below average, driven by a notably high poverty rate and persistently high unemployment. In addition, the recent bankruptcy filing of one of the city's largest employers will likely constrain any future employment growth. CREDIT PROFILE ECONOMY TRANSITIONING AWAY FROM KODAK RELIANCE Rochester is New York's third largest city and is located in Monroe County (Fitch rates the county's GOs 'A-' with a Stable Outlook) in north central New York. The city serves as the economic center for the region and is anchored by higher education and healthcare. Major employers include the University of Rochester/Strong Memorial Hospital with over 20,000 employees, Wegmans (13,976), Rochester General Health System (7,600), and Xerox (6,116), which moved its headquarters away from Rochester in 1978 but still maintains a sizeable presence. Eastman Kodak was historically the largest employer with over 60,000 employees in the 1980s but is now down to 5,129 employees and recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2012. While the city's economy has been able to withstand the historical reduction in Eastman Kodak's labor force, the company remains among the city's largest employers. Fitch will continue to actively monitor further developments stemming from the bankruptcy filing. Favorably, the city currently has a number of ongoing development projects to encourage corporate development near the University of Rochester. INFERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE Socioeconomic indicators are depressed with per capita income levels at 58% of the state average and individual poverty rates more than double the state and national mean. The city's June 2012 unemployment rate is a high 11.4%, well above the state (9.1%) and national (8.4%) averages. The 2010 census data show a 4% decline in population over the past decade. STABLE FINANCIAL POSITION Revenues are well diversified, with property tax, sales tax and state aid making up the bulk of revenues. The city's taxable assessed value (TAV) has remained steady through the nationwide economic downturn, with the FY 2013 level up 2.3% from the prior year. As a result, the residential tax rate was reduced for fiscal 2013 to $19.32 per $1,000, a five-year low. The non-homestead tax rate is up slightly to off-set declines in non-homestead TAV, but management expects the non-homestead TAV to stabilize through plant investment by Rochester Gas and Electric, the city's largest taxpayer at 10.5% of TAV. Home prices remain stable. Tax collections are below average, averaging between 92% and 93% collected within the fiscal year of the levy. The city's general fund has consistently generated operating surpluses since fiscal 2007, raising the general fund balance to a solid level. Fiscal year 2010 ended with a $4.4 million surplus after transfers, bringing total general fund reserves to $34 million and unreserved levels to $13.3 million or 2.9% of expenditures plus transfers out. The city has historically kept general fund reserve levels low by maintaining substantial fund balances in other funds that are readily available for general fund operations. These funds include the debt service fund and an internal service fund, which had a $28 million fund balance at the close of fiscal 2011. Additionally, the city makes sizeable annual transfers to the capital projects fund, including a $27 million transfer in fiscal 2011, which could be reduced if necessary. Fiscal 2011 ended with a large increase in general fund balance levels. General fund revenues exceeded expenditures by $20.6 million, excluding all transfers. The city had a net surplus after transfers of $33.7 million, ending the year with an unrestricted fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned as per GASB 54) of $61.4 million or a solid 13.1% of expenditures. Fitch notes that the sizeable increase in general fund balance was driven in part by transfers required by GASB 54. The city made approximately $27 million of transfers from the debt service fund related to the reclassification of a retirement fund and a sinking fund. Net results of the combined general fund and debt service fund was a $4 million deficit. However, these results also reflect a net $8.7 million transfer to the internal service fund, which is available for operations as needed. Fiscal 2011 results featured a 4.6% increase in sales tax revenues and savings from a hiring freeze, offsetting a mid-year reduction in state aid. The city is anticipating a $4.9 million general fund surplus for the recently completed fiscal 2012, due in part to a 5% increase in sales tax revenue compared to a 1% increase included in the adopted budget. Approximately 200 employees accepted an early retirement incentive, partially offsetting a decline in state-aid. The city does not anticipate any notable transfers. The FY 2013 adopted budget anticipates a $3.5 million use of general fund balance. Sales tax revenue is budgeted to increase by 2% and the property tax levy is flat, with rates decreased to offset an increase in TAV. State aid revenue will be up as a result of a $15.5 million spin-up payment. The proceeds of this payment will be used to offset a $15.3 million increase in pension payments. The spin-up is the acceleration of a March 2014 payment from the state to June 2013, so the city benefits from the payment in FY 2013 while the state is unaffected, as the payment remains within its 2014 fiscal year. State aid is expected to revert to approximately its prior level of approximately $105 million in FY 2014. PENSION AND OPEB COSTS CREATE PRESSURES The city is facing growing fixed costs in the form of pension and OPEB payments. The FY 2011 pension payment for employees in the general fund was $25.9 million, or 5.5% of general fund expenditures. The FY 2012 payment increased to $31.3 million, while the FY 2013 payment is budgeted for $46.6 million, which will be offset by the spin-up payment from the state. Pension costs are forecast to peak at about $61 million in FY 2015 before gradually declining to $43 million in FY 2022, the final year of projections. Fitch believes the projected rise in pension costs will consume an above-average level of general fund resources going forward, which could lead to budgetary pressure. Fitch will monitor the city's plans to manage its increased pension obligations. The city is permitted by state law to amortize a portion of its pension payment but has chosen not to do so thus far. The city is a part of two well-funded cost-sharing multiple-employer state plans. The city's fiscal 2011 OPEB payment was $20 million or a moderate 4.2% of expenditures, representing 40% of its annual required contribution. The FY 2012 OPEB payment was $20.3 million. As of July 1, 2011, the city's unfunded OPEB liability was notably high at $564 million, or 9% of market value. The city has begun reserving money to address this liability, which Fitch views positively. ABOVE-AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN The city's overall debt burden including overlapping debt is high at 6.9% of market value due primarily to weak real estate values. Debt appears more manageable on a per capita basis at $2,006. Debt service is moderate at 9.3% of general fund spending and should not increase due to the city's policy of not issuing more debt than it is retiring. Debt amortizes extremely rapidly, with 91% paid off in 10 years. The city has moderate additional borrowing needs, and uses cash for many of its financing needs.