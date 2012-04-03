April 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Insight Sterling Liquidity Fund, a
short-term money market fund managed by Insight Investment Management Limited
(Insight), a 'AAAmmf' rating. The Fund is a sub-fund of the Irish-domiciled
umbrella fund, Insight Liquidity Funds plc.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the rating are:
- The portfolio's overall credit quality, diversification and short maturity
profile,
- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks,
- Overnight and one-week liquidity profile consistent with Fitch's rating
criteria, and,
- The capabilities and resources of Insight as investment advisor.
The 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating reflect the fund's extremely strong
capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and
providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity
risk.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria, the fund seeks to maintain a
high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities rated at least
'A'/'F1' or equivalent and by entering into repurchase agreements with
counterparties rated at least 'A'/'F1'. Repurchase agreement collateral held is
restricted to UK Government Gilts and T-Bills, and investments are 100%
collateralised. The fund does not currently invest in ABCP.
The fund limits exposure to individual obligors and counterparties rated 'F1+'
or equivalent to a maximum of 10%, and issuers rated 'F1' or equivalent to a
maximum of 5%.
The fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) meets Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion
of 1.50 or less, and was 0.60 as of 11 March 2012. The PCF is a risk-weighted
measure of the fund's portfolio assets that accounts for the credit quality and
maturity profile of securities.
MATURITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. The fund limits its weighted average
maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final maturity date (WAMf) to
60 days and 120 days respectively, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating
criteria. As of the 11 March 2012, the fund's WAMr and WAMf respectively were 35
days and 38 days.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining sufficient levels of
daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests. The fund
holds 25% of total portfolio assets in securities maturing overnight and assets
recognised as eligible as overnight liquidity, and 37% in securities maturing
within one week or similarly eligible (as of 11 March 2012). The fund's daily
and seven-day liquidity profiles are consistent with Fitch's criteria for
'AAAmmf' rated money market funds.
FUND OBJECTIVE
The investment objective of the Sterling Liquidity Fund is to provide investors
with stability of capital and daily liquidity, with an income which is
comparable to Sterling denominated short dated money market interest rates.
As of 11 March 2012, the fund had GBP15.4bn in assets under management.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
Insight is one of 16 specialist asset managers owned by the Bank of New York
Mellon (BoNY), a global investment management and investment services company,
with USD25.8trn in assets under custody or administration and USD1.3trn under
management (as of 31 December 2011). BoNY is currently rated 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+'
by Fitch.
Insight provides tailored investment solutions in liability-driven investments,
fixed income, multi-asset, absolute return and specialist equities. As of 31
December 2011, Insight managed GBP168.3bn of assets. Fitch views BoNY's and
Insight's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments,
operational controls, corporate governance and compliance procedures as
consistent with the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to the fund.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE:
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.
Fitch seeks weekly fund holdings information and other pertinent fund data from
the fund's administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and
to maintain money market fund ratings.
Up-to-date surveillance and analytical information on the fund will shortly be
available in the Funds Surveillance section of Fitch's website.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain,
Insight and Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland)
Limited.
