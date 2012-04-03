Overview
-- The credit metrics of Italian heavy materials manufacturer Italcementi
SpA and its subsidiary Ciments Francais S.A. (together, the group) remain
meaningfully below our guidelines for the ratings.
-- Despite EUR526 million of disposals, the group's credit metrics were
lower than our already weak base-case forecasts for 2011. This, combined with
limited improvements that we forecast over 2012, makes the likelihood of the
group recovering its credit metrics to levels we deem commensurate with the
current ratings now seem more remote.
-- Therefore, we are placing our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term
corporate credit ratings on the group on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the likelihood that we could lower
the long-term corporate credit rating by one notch if, after updating our
base-case forecasts, we no longer believe it likely that Italcementi's credit
metrics could recover toward levels that we consider commensurate with the
current ratings in 2012.
Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-'
long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings on Italian heavy
materials manufacturer Italcementi SpA and 82%-owned subsidiary Ciments
Francais S.A. (together, the group) on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the group's earnings will
remain weak in 2012, and that credit metrics will likely remain below those we
deem commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating.
Based on the group's published 2011 draft accounts, we believe that
Italcementi's ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO)
to debt was less than 18% on Dec. 31, 2011, which is meaningfully lower than
the mid-20% level that we consider commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. It is
also lower than the 18.5% result at half-year 2011, from which we had forecast
improvements for the full year, based on significant disposals of EUR526 million
and price increases for cement in Italy.
We believe that the group's operating environment should strengthen slightly
in 2012, following weak conditions throughout 2011 in the group's key markets
of Italy, Egypt, and the U.S. We are also more positive about the prospects of
North American end markets in 2012, although we believe that overall demand
growth will still remain modest over the year.
Nevertheless, we believe that improvements in these markets could prove
inadequate for the group's credit metrics to recover sufficiently to meet our
guidelines. We anticipate that announced cost savings will be offset by
continued cost inflation and restructuring costs, leaving EBITDA margin
percentages in the mid-teens and the group continuing to lag behind peers. The
reconsolidation of loss-making, ready-mix concrete subsidiary Calcestruzzi
from the start of 2011 will continue to weigh on the group's earnings from
Italy. At the same time, we anticipate that cement volumes will continue to
decline, although profitability of the Italian business should improve overall
thanks to the price increases already implemented. Furthermore, political
uncertainty continues to hamper growth in Egypt and prices remain volatile,
which poses a risk to earnings.
The ratings on the group reflect our view of its "satisfactory" business risk
profile, underpinned by its solid market position, large scale, broad
geographic diversity, and healthy cash flow generation. These business
strengths are offset by Italcementi's exposure to cyclical end markets,
limited access to cash flows from its partially owned (but fully consolidated)
subsidiaries, and weak margin contribution from Italy. The ratings also
reflect our view of the group's "significant" financial risk profile.
Although Ciments Francais' credit metrics continue to be stronger than
Italcementi's, the ratings on the French subsidiary are capped by those on its
parent.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-3', reflecting our view of the group's "adequate"
liquidity under our criteria.
On Dec. 31, 2011, Italcementi's liquidity sources consisted of about EUR1.7
billion of reported, committed, undrawn bank lines with maturities of more
than one year, and EUR613 million in cash and cash equivalents.
This compares with liquidity uses of about EUR496 million of short-term debt.
The group also has significant capital expenditures and seasonal negative
working capital flows, typically in the first half of the year. This results
in free operating cash flow that we forecast to be negative in 2012.
Nevertheless, we calculate that sources of liquidity should exceed uses by
more than 1.2x.
In our view, Italcementi's credit metrics provide adequate covenant headroom.
Reported debt to EBITDA was 2.8x at the end of 2011, compared with the
leverage covenant of less than 3.75x on the group's EUR920 million syndicated
facility. The group also has recurring EBITDA interest coverage covenants on
some bilateral facilities, which we believe should be met with headroom
comfortably above 20%, which is consistent with our assessment of liquidity as
"adequate".
Italcementi has been gradually refinancing the group's funding through its
financing vehicle Italcementi Finance S.A., thereby reducing the current level
of debt at the two holding companies, Italcementi and Ciments Francais. On
Dec. 31, 2010, nearly EUR1.7 billion of long-term debt and credit facilities
were raised at the Italcementi Finance level, helping to reduce structural
subordination, particularly for unsecured creditors at the Italcementi level.
The group's target is to reduce subordination toward the low 20% level, from
about 30% at present. A key step in this direction would be the refinancing of
Ciments Francais' EUR500 million bond due 2017, although current market
conditions are not conducive to this.
To our knowledge, all outstanding corporate debt and committed bank lines are
free of rating triggers, although we understand that there is a link to the
rating on the coupon of Italcementi Finance's EUR750 million bond, due in 2020.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months,
after meeting with management and updating our base-case forecasts. We could
lower the ratings by one notch if we no longer believe it likely that
Italcementi's credit metrics could recover toward levels that we consider
commensurate with the current ratings in 2012.
We could remove the ratings from CreditWatch and affirm them if the group's
credit metrics trend toward the levels we consider commensurate with the
'BBB-' rating. Such a recovery would require a more substantial improvement in
depressed end markets than we currently forecast. Furthermore, a recovery
would depend on decisive action by management to allow the group to deleverage
such that the adjusted ratio of FFO to debt improved to the mid-20% region, a
level that we view as adequate for the 'BBB-' rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Italcementi SpA
Ciments Francais S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3
Ciments Francais S.A.
Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
Commercial Paper A-3/Watch Neg A-3
Italcementi Finance S.A.
Senior Unsecured* BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
Commercial Paper A-3/Watch Neg A-3
*Guaranteed by Italcementi SpA
