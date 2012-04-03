Overview -- The credit metrics of Italian heavy materials manufacturer Italcementi SpA and its subsidiary Ciments Francais S.A. (together, the group) remain meaningfully below our guidelines for the ratings. -- Despite EUR526 million of disposals, the group's credit metrics were lower than our already weak base-case forecasts for 2011. This, combined with limited improvements that we forecast over 2012, makes the likelihood of the group recovering its credit metrics to levels we deem commensurate with the current ratings now seem more remote. -- Therefore, we are placing our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the likelihood that we could lower the long-term corporate credit rating by one notch if, after updating our base-case forecasts, we no longer believe it likely that Italcementi's credit metrics could recover toward levels that we consider commensurate with the current ratings in 2012. Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit ratings on Italian heavy materials manufacturer Italcementi SpA and 82%-owned subsidiary Ciments Francais S.A. (together, the group) on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the group's earnings will remain weak in 2012, and that credit metrics will likely remain below those we deem commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating. Based on the group's published 2011 draft accounts, we believe that Italcementi's ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was less than 18% on Dec. 31, 2011, which is meaningfully lower than the mid-20% level that we consider commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. It is also lower than the 18.5% result at half-year 2011, from which we had forecast improvements for the full year, based on significant disposals of EUR526 million and price increases for cement in Italy. We believe that the group's operating environment should strengthen slightly in 2012, following weak conditions throughout 2011 in the group's key markets of Italy, Egypt, and the U.S. We are also more positive about the prospects of North American end markets in 2012, although we believe that overall demand growth will still remain modest over the year. Nevertheless, we believe that improvements in these markets could prove inadequate for the group's credit metrics to recover sufficiently to meet our guidelines. We anticipate that announced cost savings will be offset by continued cost inflation and restructuring costs, leaving EBITDA margin percentages in the mid-teens and the group continuing to lag behind peers. The reconsolidation of loss-making, ready-mix concrete subsidiary Calcestruzzi from the start of 2011 will continue to weigh on the group's earnings from Italy. At the same time, we anticipate that cement volumes will continue to decline, although profitability of the Italian business should improve overall thanks to the price increases already implemented. Furthermore, political uncertainty continues to hamper growth in Egypt and prices remain volatile, which poses a risk to earnings. The ratings on the group reflect our view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile, underpinned by its solid market position, large scale, broad geographic diversity, and healthy cash flow generation. These business strengths are offset by Italcementi's exposure to cyclical end markets, limited access to cash flows from its partially owned (but fully consolidated) subsidiaries, and weak margin contribution from Italy. The ratings also reflect our view of the group's "significant" financial risk profile. Although Ciments Francais' credit metrics continue to be stronger than Italcementi's, the ratings on the French subsidiary are capped by those on its parent. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'A-3', reflecting our view of the group's "adequate" liquidity under our criteria. On Dec. 31, 2011, Italcementi's liquidity sources consisted of about EUR1.7 billion of reported, committed, undrawn bank lines with maturities of more than one year, and EUR613 million in cash and cash equivalents. This compares with liquidity uses of about EUR496 million of short-term debt. The group also has significant capital expenditures and seasonal negative working capital flows, typically in the first half of the year. This results in free operating cash flow that we forecast to be negative in 2012. Nevertheless, we calculate that sources of liquidity should exceed uses by more than 1.2x. In our view, Italcementi's credit metrics provide adequate covenant headroom. Reported debt to EBITDA was 2.8x at the end of 2011, compared with the leverage covenant of less than 3.75x on the group's EUR920 million syndicated facility. The group also has recurring EBITDA interest coverage covenants on some bilateral facilities, which we believe should be met with headroom comfortably above 20%, which is consistent with our assessment of liquidity as "adequate". Italcementi has been gradually refinancing the group's funding through its financing vehicle Italcementi Finance S.A., thereby reducing the current level of debt at the two holding companies, Italcementi and Ciments Francais. On Dec. 31, 2010, nearly EUR1.7 billion of long-term debt and credit facilities were raised at the Italcementi Finance level, helping to reduce structural subordination, particularly for unsecured creditors at the Italcementi level. The group's target is to reduce subordination toward the low 20% level, from about 30% at present. A key step in this direction would be the refinancing of Ciments Francais' EUR500 million bond due 2017, although current market conditions are not conducive to this. To our knowledge, all outstanding corporate debt and committed bank lines are free of rating triggers, although we understand that there is a link to the rating on the coupon of Italcementi Finance's EUR750 million bond, due in 2020. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months, after meeting with management and updating our base-case forecasts. We could lower the ratings by one notch if we no longer believe it likely that Italcementi's credit metrics could recover toward levels that we consider commensurate with the current ratings in 2012. We could remove the ratings from CreditWatch and affirm them if the group's credit metrics trend toward the levels we consider commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. Such a recovery would require a more substantial improvement in depressed end markets than we currently forecast. Furthermore, a recovery would depend on decisive action by management to allow the group to deleverage such that the adjusted ratio of FFO to debt improved to the mid-20% region, a level that we view as adequate for the 'BBB-' rating. Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB- Commercial Paper A-3/Watch Neg A-3 Italcementi Finance S.A. Senior Unsecured* BBB-/Watch Neg BBB- Commercial Paper A-3/Watch Neg A-3 *Guaranteed by Italcementi SpA Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.