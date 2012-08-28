(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the action plan of Luxembourg-based Dexia LdG Banque
S.A. (DLG) for its covered bond program under our updated counterparty
criteria, which took effect on July 12, 2012.
-- We are lowering our long-term rating on the program to 'A-' from 'AA'
and our short-term rating to 'A-2' from 'A-1+' and keeping the ratings on
CreditWatch negative.
-- Certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying our
criteria for rating covered bonds are under review. The ratings on all
outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result.
-- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch on or before Jan. 11, 2013, the
transition date for the updated criteria, after concluding our assessment of
counterparty risk.
FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today lowered its long-term credit ratings on Luxembourg-based Dexia
LdG Banque S.A.'s (DLG) public-sector covered bond program and related series
to 'A-' from 'AA' and its short-term credit ratings to 'A-2' from 'A-1+'. The
ratings remain on CreditWatch, where they were originally placed with negative
implications on Dec. 22, 2011.
Today's rating actions follow our review of DLG's action plan for its covered
bond program under our updated rating criteria. We published an update of our
methodology and assumptions for assessing counterparty and supporting party
risk in covered bonds (collectively "counterparty risk") on May 31, 2012 (see
"Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions" and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions" on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
The long-term rating on DLG's public-sector covered bond program is
constrained by the maximum potential rating according to our weak link and
counterparty criteria, which indicate a rating lower than 'AA'(see also
"Assessing Credit Quality By The Weakest Link," published Feb. 13, 2012). We
have therefore lowered our long-term ratings on DLG's public-sector covered
bond program and related series to the maximum potential rating, 'A-'. This
reflects the updated criteria and DLG's action plan, which is to be put in
place by the transition date of Jan. 11, 2013. Correspondingly, we have also
lowered the short-term ratings to 'A-2'.
If DLG were not to fully implement the action plan by the transition date for
our criteria, we might lower the long-term covered bond rating further, toward
the issuer credit rating (ICR) on Dexia Credit Local (BBB/Watch Neg/A-2). We
consider that the issuer, DLG, is a core entity of Dexia Credit Local and
therefore use the ICR on Dexia Credit Local to apply potential notches of
uplift as the starting point for the covered bond rating, according to
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch
Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009.
We originally placed the ratings on DLG's covered bond program on CreditWatch
negative on Dec. 22, 2011, due to uncertainties about the outcome of the
restructuring of the Dexia Group and its effect on the ratings (see "Ratings
On Dexia LdG Banque's Public-Sector Covered Bonds Placed On CreditWatch
Negative After Counterparty Downgrade"). The ratings remained on CreditWatch
negative on May 16, 2012, to reflect the issuer's creditworthiness and the
level of overcollateralization for the covered bond program (see "Ratings
Lowered On Dexia LdG Banque's Covered Bonds To Reflect Transfer Of Issuer").
On July 12, 2012, our updated covered bond counterparty criteria became
effective. We consequently updated our CreditWatch on DLG's covered bond
program to reflect that the ratings could be lowered as a result of our review
of counterparty risk.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status after concluding our assessment on
the counterparty risks related to DLG's covered bond program, but not later
than Jan. 11, 2013.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We base today's rating actions on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch
Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). As part of our cash flow
analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the
target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. However, the assumptions and
methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are under review (see "Advance
Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating
Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010).
This review may lead to further changes to the criteria. As a result, our
future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model
may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the
ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that
we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to assess and
rate these covered bonds using our existing criteria.
RATINGS LIST
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Program/Class To From
Dexia LdG Banque S.A.
Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Lettres de Gage Publiques)
A-/Watch Neg/A-2 AA/Watch Neg/A-1+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)